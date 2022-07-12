Tasty Tuesday: Po Boys with Bayou Betty Food Truck

CHARLOTTE, NC – The North End Taproom will host Food Truck Friday on July 15th from 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. NoDa Brewing and Carolina Commerical Kitchen gather the Queen City’s favorite local food trucks for all Charlotte city-goers to enjoy. This Food Truck Friday will include...
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Calling all foodies! Charlotte Restaurant Week is back, running from July 22nd through Sunday, July 31st. Restaurant week offers an amazing opportunity to experience the region’s culinary variety at an affordable price, with three-course, pre-fixed deals that range from $30-$45 dollars a person. Starting back...
Happy National Ice Cream Day! You scream, I scream, we all scream for ice cream! Everyone enjoys a nice scoop of ice cream, especially during this summer heat. Ice cream can make any sad day, happier than ever. Enjoy it on a cone, in a cup, in a milkshake, or with a cookie as a sandwich. It’s National Ice Cream Day, so you might as well get a scoop.
CHARLOTTE, N.C.– Summer is still heating up. And you can look cool the entire season with the right looks. Style Consultant, Felicia Bittle explains how men and women can find the perfect swimwear for the trip to the beach or hanging at the pool party. Hear how she says you can take the intimidation out of shopping for swimwear.
Cheers! One Charlotte brewery is in the top 10 breweries at the U.S. Open Beer Championship. Charlotte-based brewery, Pilot Brewing, took home the No. 5 spot at the championship. Following the pandemic schedule changes, the event took place in Oxford, Ohio. The Charlotte Observer reports that the U.S. Open is...
Today on Charlotte at Six Mark Garrison is joined by WBT food critic TJ Boggs to share the dirtiest restaurants in the Charlotte area, including one place with “no food knowledge” and another with roaches on the wall + what to avoid in the WBT vending machines.
Looking to freshen up your home? On the hunt for a unique piece that will make your room stand out? Here’s a list of 10 of the best furniture stores in Charlotte. Whether you’re looking for inspiration or you have a specific item in mind, these stores offer items that cater to each design style.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – On “The Family Chantel,” after a huge fight the night before we get this icy exchange…and pizza. While we’re cooking, video of Oprah and her buddy Gayle cooking breakfast on the stove. Make sure you listen closely. A study finds that religious...
CHARLOTTE, NC–Who doesn’t love a good deal? With inflation, it’s always good to save where you can! Tuesday, July 12, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Subway will offer up to one million FREE 6-inch Subway Series subs at participating restaurants in Charlotte. The giveaway is part...
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The number of grocery stores overcharging for items has skyrocketed, state audits show, and officials believe staffing shortages could be to blame. According to state records, seven Charlotte-area stores received fines for overcharging in the first quarter of 2022. They include four Walmart stores, in Belmont, North Charlotte, Matthews, and Indian Trail, two Dollar Generals, in Marshville and East Charlotte, and a Dollar Store in Northeast Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC–Crayola IDEAworks is getting ready to break the world record for the world’s largest coloring page! That’s over one-thousand square feet of coloring done by Charlotte Mecklenburg campers!. July 13th is the last day to join them in coloring the enormous coloring page. July 31st is...
If you walked around outside today, chances are you smelled that awful odor. Power glitches messing up electronics in York Co., S.C. Most people expect a power outage during a storm or if a crash took down power lines, but these instances are random. Neighbors react to natural gas smell.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Laundry room is a forgotten area in many homes, but it doesn’t have to be . Actually it is one of the rooms where people spend a lot of time. Lauren Clement , Interior designer, has some ideas of why we need to focus on this important space in our homes.
A NATURAL gas smell across a major US city has reportedly left residents feeling sick and forced businesses across town to evacuate. Residents in Charlotte, North Carolina, woke up Thursday to a strong smell in the air, prompting an influx of 911 calls to first responders. The Charlotte Fire Department...
The Real Talk Comedy Tour presale code has just been listed. During this special presale you have got an opportunity to buy show tickets before anyone else. This could very well be your only opportunity ever to see Real Talk Comedy Tour live in Charlotte, NC. Here is what we...
Officials say an unintentional release of the odorant mercaptan by a local environmental clean up company is causing the odor in Charlotte, not a natural gas leak. Officials with Piedmont Natural Gas say mercaptan does not pose a danger or require evacuation. Piedmont actually injects mercaptan into natural gas to...
After a series of wildly popular cheesesteak pop-ups, Cheat’s Cheesesteak Parlor will open a brick-and-mortar restaurant on Pecan Avenue this Wednesday, July 13. Why it matters: Cheat’s checks all the boxes a good Philly cheesesteak should, and boy is the demand there. Each one of the pop-ups since they started in October has sold out. Location: […]
MINT HILL, N.C. — An individual was left with serious injuries after getting trapped in a Mint Hill silo Wednesday morning. Crews responded to an entrapment call for service around 10 a.m. on Arlington Church Road. Medic says the person was trapped for more than 40 minutes on Twitter.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - For years, a private company hired by the City of Charlotte has controlled nearly all aspects of the city’s bus service. But virtually none of the city’s elected leaders knew that. WBTV began investigating the bus system after months of problems plagued CATS operations:...
