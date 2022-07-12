ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Tasty Tuesday: Po Boys with Bayou Betty Food Truck

By WCCB Staff
wccbcharlotte.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLOTTE, N.C. – The summer of food trucks continues! Bayou...

www.wccbcharlotte.com

Comments / 0

 

wccbcharlotte.com

Noda Food Truck Friday: Shop, Drop’N Roll

CHARLOTTE, NC – The North End Taproom will host Food Truck Friday on July 15th from 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. NoDa Brewing and Carolina Commerical Kitchen gather the Queen City’s favorite local food trucks for all Charlotte city-goers to enjoy. This Food Truck Friday will include...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Queen’s Feast: Charlotte Restaurant Week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Calling all foodies! Charlotte Restaurant Week is back, running from July 22nd through Sunday, July 31st. Restaurant week offers an amazing opportunity to experience the region’s culinary variety at an affordable price, with three-course, pre-fixed deals that range from $30-$45 dollars a person. Starting back...
CHARLOTTE, NC
kiss951.com

LIST: National Ice Cream Day Freebies & Deals in Charlotte This Weekend

Happy National Ice Cream Day! You scream, I scream, we all scream for ice cream! Everyone enjoys a nice scoop of ice cream, especially during this summer heat. Ice cream can make any sad day, happier than ever. Enjoy it on a cone, in a cup, in a milkshake, or with a cookie as a sandwich. It’s National Ice Cream Day, so you might as well get a scoop.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Hot Swimwear Looks For Summer

CHARLOTTE, N.C.– Summer is still heating up. And you can look cool the entire season with the right looks. Style Consultant, Felicia Bittle explains how men and women can find the perfect swimwear for the trip to the beach or hanging at the pool party. Hear how she says you can take the intimidation out of shopping for swimwear.
CHARLOTTE, NC
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Lifestyle
Charlotte, NC
Restaurants
Charlotte, NC
Food & Drinks
kiss951.com

Charlotte Brewery Makes the Top 10 at U.S. Open Beer Championship

Cheers! One Charlotte brewery is in the top 10 breweries at the U.S. Open Beer Championship. Charlotte-based brewery, Pilot Brewing, took home the No. 5 spot at the championship. Following the pandemic schedule changes, the event took place in Oxford, Ohio. The Charlotte Observer reports that the U.S. Open is...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTAM/WBTFM

Dirty Restaurant Tuesday: 07/12/2022

Today on Charlotte at Six Mark Garrison is joined by WBT food critic TJ Boggs to share the dirtiest restaurants in the Charlotte area, including one place with “no food knowledge” and another with roaches on the wall + what to avoid in the WBT vending machines.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios Charlotte

10 best furniture stores in Charlotte

Looking to freshen up your home? On the hunt for a unique piece that will make your room stand out? Here’s a list of 10 of the best furniture stores in Charlotte. Whether you’re looking for inspiration or you have a specific item in mind, these stores offer items that cater to each design style.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Smart Shopper: Subway Giving Away One Million Subs!

CHARLOTTE, NC–Who doesn’t love a good deal? With inflation, it’s always good to save where you can! Tuesday, July 12, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Subway will offer up to one million FREE 6-inch Subway Series subs at participating restaurants in Charlotte. The giveaway is part...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Seven more Charlotte-area stores fined for overcharging, state audit shows

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The number of grocery stores overcharging for items has skyrocketed, state audits show, and officials believe staffing shortages could be to blame. According to state records, seven Charlotte-area stores received fines for overcharging in the first quarter of 2022. They include four Walmart stores, in Belmont, North Charlotte, Matthews, and Indian Trail, two Dollar Generals, in Marshville and East Charlotte, and a Dollar Store in Northeast Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Smart Shopper: 10% Off Crayola IDEAworks For All WCCB Viewers!

CHARLOTTE, NC–Crayola IDEAworks is getting ready to break the world record for the world’s largest coloring page! That’s over one-thousand square feet of coloring done by Charlotte Mecklenburg campers!. July 13th is the last day to join them in coloring the enormous coloring page. July 31st is...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Gas odor smelled throughout Charlotte

If you walked around outside today, chances are you smelled that awful odor. Power glitches messing up electronics in York Co., S.C. Most people expect a power outage during a storm or if a crash took down power lines, but these instances are random. Neighbors react to natural gas smell.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Focus your attention on the laundry room

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Laundry room is a forgotten area in many homes, but it doesn’t have to be . Actually it is one of the rooms where people spend a lot of time. Lauren Clement , Interior designer, has some ideas of why we need to focus on this important space in our homes.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Officials Say Odor In Charlotte Caused By Additive To Natural Gas

Officials say an unintentional release of the odorant mercaptan by a local environmental clean up company is causing the odor in Charlotte, not a natural gas leak. Officials with Piedmont Natural Gas say mercaptan does not pose a danger or require evacuation. Piedmont actually injects mercaptan into natural gas to...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios Charlotte

Real-deal Philly cheesesteak “whiz wit” coming to Charlotte this summer

After a series of wildly popular cheesesteak pop-ups, Cheat’s Cheesesteak Parlor will open a brick-and-mortar restaurant on Pecan Avenue this Wednesday, July 13. Why it matters: Cheat’s checks all the boxes a good Philly cheesesteak should, and boy is the demand there. Each one of the pop-ups since they started in October has sold out. Location: […] The post Real-deal Philly cheesesteak “whiz wit” coming to Charlotte this summer appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Crews Rescue Person Trapped In Mint Hill Silo

MINT HILL, N.C. — An individual was left with serious injuries after getting trapped in a Mint Hill silo Wednesday morning. Crews responded to an entrapment call for service around 10 a.m. on Arlington Church Road. Medic says the person was trapped for more than 40 minutes on Twitter.
MINT HILL, NC
WBTV

A private company runs CATS bus operations. Charlotte leaders didn’t know that until this story. Questions from WBTV spurred CATS explanation to Charlotte City Council

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - For years, a private company hired by the City of Charlotte has controlled nearly all aspects of the city’s bus service. But virtually none of the city’s elected leaders knew that. WBTV began investigating the bus system after months of problems plagued CATS operations:...
CHARLOTTE, NC

