The Daily Bugle is still in Fortnite after nearly seven months and we’re asking what should replace it?. Fortnite has been rocking the Daily Bugle for over a half-of-year. While it’s not unexpected for a point of interest like a small city to stay on the map for months if not years, it’s odd that a crossover item like the Daily Bugle has been here for that long. It’s bound to come to an end eventually, and we can’t seem to think of a reason why it’s really still there.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 23 DAYS AGO