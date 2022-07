Cullman High School has a plethora of athletes year in and year out that achieve high goals in the state. For example, the boy’s basketball team is coming off a 6A state championship, baseball is consistently one of the top programs in the state, the band sends several musicians to D1 schools, and Ian Willoughby, which is one of the top golfers in the state.

CULLMAN, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO