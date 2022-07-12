ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bossier City, LA

BPCC TO HOLD ON-CAMPUS REGISTRATION FOR FALL 2022

By BPT Staff
 2 days ago

Bossier Parish Community College’s on-campusregistration for its Fall 2022 term is set for 9:00 am to 6:00 pm on Tuesday, August 16th, and Wednesday, August 17th, at the BPCC campus, 6220 E. Texas St., Bossier City, LA. Registration will begin in Building F, first floor. Online registration is available now at...

BPCC, REGIONAL UNIVERSITIES SHOWCASE NURSING OPPORTUNITIES AT OPEN HOUSE

Bossier Parish Community College, alongside its regional higher education partners, showcased Nursing career pathways offered at the College by hosting the Regional Nursing Open House on Saturday. The event included distribution of information and visiting with Nursing faculty as well as a tour of BPCC’s Simulation Lab. More than 70...
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
10 fun things for this weekend: July 15-17

SHREVEPORT, La. (Ark-La-Tex Weekend) - Keep up with even more events at our Calendar page. 9:00am - 8:00pm (Also on Saturday and Sunday) Dinosaurs invade Shreveport!! See the largest collection of animatronic dinosaurs in the country as they stop in town with a new Ancient Oceans display. For tickets, click here.
SHREVEPORT, LA
COVID rising in Louisiana, Shreveport metro area

There has been a steady increase in cases of COVID-19 across Louisiana with more than 1,600 confirmed cases, hundreds of hospitalizations and more deaths. The Louisiana Department of Health reported 1,611 confirmed cases out of 7,903 tests on July 13. The three-day positivity rate was 21.2%. There are approximately 13.98 patients in Louisiana hospitals with COVID-19 per 100,000 residents.
LOUISIANA STATE
Cane River and Natchitoches to receive National Park Service Community Assistance Grant to develop an outdoor recreation plan

The National Park Service (NPS) Rivers, Trails, and Conservation Assistance Program (RTCA) announced the selection of nine new communities and partners across the South Atlantic-Gulf Region to receive expert NPS consultation to help spur local recreation, conservation, and economic development opportunities. The recipients — located in Alabama, Kentucky, Louisiana, and...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
Shreveport mayoral candidate speaks ahead of qualifying

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - In a little more than a week, Shreveport residents can start qualifying for the mayoral race this coming November. On Monday, July 11, KSLA sat down with one of those candidates, Darryl R. Ware II. The Shreveport native says he has personally lost friends and family members to gun violence and wants to curb the incidents happening in the city. On social media, many people criticized Ware for his living situation. He addressed that, saying it’s further motivating him to run for mayor.
SHREVEPORT, LA
105 E Egan St., Shreveport, LA 71101

Application fee: $35. Other fees may apply, please contact property for details. Located south of Downtown Shreveport and Bossier City, Egan Arms Apartments is conveniently located near the Red River. Providing convenient access to Interstates 49 and 20, the community boasts a fantastic location for those seeking an easy commute to nearby city attractions and businesses. Shreveport and Bossier City provide a variety of dining, casinos, art exhibits, and local breweries.In Shreveport, you'll enjoy the Betty Virginia Park, a local favorite for scenic trails and peaceful picnics. Many local eateries delight residents with a menu of diverse cuisine. From authentic French cafes to tasty Mexican cantinas, restaurants in Highland/Stoner Hill are sure to accommodate every palate. The city is lively at night with buzzing beer gardens, local restaurants, bars, and pool halls. We look forward to welcoming you home to Egan Arms!
SHREVEPORT, LA
Vernon Parish School Board Will Advertise for Seven Positions

Vernon Parish School Board met yesterday morning, Board member Shad Stewart was absent. The Board adopted millage rates for the 2022 tax year. The Board will advertise for:. Promotional Assistant Principal position at West Leesville Elementary. Promotional Assistant Principal position at Leesville High School. Promotional Assistant Principal position at Parkway...
VERNON PARISH, LA
Hilarious TikTok Lists Louisiana’s Hype Songs

My goodness, I don’t think I’ve ever seen anything more accurate. Prior to watching this viral TikTok, if you asked me to write down all of Louisiana’s hype songs, I would probably have wrote down every single song listed in her TikTok. It’s scary accurate and I absolutely love it.
SHREVEPORT, LA
NPSO: Archeologist dies in Kisatchie National Forest

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office has released more details about the Shreveport Cultural Resource Analyst who died from a possible heat stroke on her first day on the job in the Kisatchie National Forest Monday. Kaylen Gehrke, 24, of Longview, Texas, was working...
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA
GETTING ANSWERS: Why are ER wait times so long right now?

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - During the summer season, emergency room visits increase across the country. That influx of patients means you might need to have more patience as you wait to be seen. A viewer, Clydell Jefferson, reached out to KSLA with this question. He claims Ochsner Health System is...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Woman wounded in second Shreveport shooting in 5 hours

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are investigating after a woman was shot in the Highland neighborhood early Thursday. This is the second person in Shreveport wounded in a shooting in five hours. Officers arrived at the scene on the 300 block of Robinson Pl. just after 3:30 a.m....
SHREVEPORT, LA
Recycling Contractor Threatens to Sue Shreveport

The drama surrounding the recycling proposal for Shreveport is heating up again. The woman who owns C. Edwards Concepts has sent a letter to Mayor Adrian Perkins indicating she is planning to sue the city. Who Got the Letter from Charlette Edwards?. Edwards also sent the letter to Councilman John...
SHREVEPORT, LA
What should you do if you win the lottery?

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - With the rising prices of just about everything, winning the lottery would solve a lot of those financial burdens. You still have a chance to be a millionaire by the end of the week, since no one won the Mega Millions Jackpot drawing on Tuesday, July 13. The wining total climbed to $480 million, with a cash option of $267 million.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Missing in Shreveport. Have you seen them?

SHREVEPORT, La. – There’s still been no information on the whereabouts of four Shreveport residents reported missing over the past few months. And Shreveport police are asking for the public’s help in finding them. SPD recently posted information about the three missing women and one man on its Facebook to get the word out again. One of the four has been missing for almost a year.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Proposed recycler plans to sue City of Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. -- The would-be startup recycler who's failed to provide a performance bond has issued something else to the city -- her plan to sue. Charlette Edwards, president of C. Edwards Concepts, sent a 15-page letter to Mayor Adrian Perkins, the City of Shreveport and Councilman John Nickelson. She...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Shreveport City Council decides on liquor sales and bar hours

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Votes scheduled for Tuesday’s City Council meeting over two ordinances affecting Shreveport bars and businesses did not pass. Multiple owners of bars and liquor stores spoke out against the ordinances. Councilman Jerry Bowman pulled his ordinance that would have required bars outside of downtown to close earlier.
SHREVEPORT, LA

