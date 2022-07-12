ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Steelers Get Major Pay Increase With Acrisure Deal

By Noah Strackbein
 3 days ago
The Pittsburgh Steelers become the 11th-highest paid team for stadium naming rights after signing a deal with Acrisure to re-brand Heinz Field.

According to multiple reports, the Steelers' deal with Acrisure is worth $150 million and $10 million per season over the next 15 years. That more than triples their previous deal with Heinz of $2.85 million per year.

The Steelers jump in naming rights revenue makes them the highest-paid team for a stadium in the AFC North. They currently sit fourth in the AFC behind the Las Vegas Raiders, New York Jets and Miami Dolphins.

Despite the negative reactions from fans and former players, including Ben Roethlisberger, the deal will benefit the Steelers. Acrisure's deal includes investments into the stadium and community to bring the brand and fans together.

AllSteelers

Steelers Best Option is to Add Roof to Stadium

The Pittsburgh Steelers just got a bunch of money for a naming rights deal. Acrisure made them the 11th-highest paid team in the NFL for their stadium. So, what should they do with it?. Keeping up with the times is important for the NFL. It doesn't mean remove all the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
