Chuck Norris’ 22-Year-Old Grandson Just Booted Off Reality Show in Premiere Episode

By Samantha Whidden
 2 days ago
Over before it really started. Chuck Norris’ 22-year-old grandson Maxwell Norris was the first contestant to be sent home on Kevin And Frankie Jonas’ “Claim to Fame” reality TV show.

Entertainment Weekly reports that during the reality show’s premiere on Monday (July 11th), Chuck Norris’ grandson was sent home. However, it wasn’t because he failed to make a correct guess. It was due to the contestant being disqualified for using a secret cell phone that he had hidden in his belongings. It is notably a clear violation of the show’s “no electronics device” rule. The disqualification came just as another contestant, Pepper, was about to try to guess Maxwell’s identity.

The disqualification of Chuck Norris’ grandson actually saved Pepper from being eliminated from the show. She was planning to guess that Maxwell’s celebrity relative was Steven Spielberg. Prior to being disqualified, Maxwell revealed that he hadn’t told Chuck Norris that he was appearing on the show. Looking sheepish after being exposed, he mumbled, “Hi Papa.”

Fellow “Claim to Fame” contestant Logan then said, “it’s going to be tough explaining this one. I’d be nervous to go home to my grandfather, and my grandfather isn’t even Chuck Norris! So good luck. Have fun, Max.”

Maxwell also released a statement stating his famous grandfather still doesn’t know about the reality show. “I have not told my grandpa that I will be on ‘Claim to Fame.’ I’ll let you know when he does one dup watching and share any reaction he may have to my brief appearance. Most kids don’t want to disappoint their grandparents, and no one wants to disappoint Chuck Norris!”

Maxwell is one of Chuck Norris’ 13 grandchildren. The actor has five children.

‘Claim to Fame’ Co-Hosts Talk About Chuck Norris’ Son & the Cheating Situation

According to Entertainment Weekly, “Claim to Fame” features 12 celebrity relatives who go against each other in a competition to discover who each other is related to. At the same time, they are keeping her own famous family member a secret. Each week, one player plays the role of the guesser. If they can’t identify another contestant’s famous connection successfully, they are sent home. The last contestant left standing will win $100,000.

Following Maxwell’s exit from the show, “Claim to Fame” co-host Kevin Jonas spoke to USA Today about how he was informed about Chuck Norris’ grandson’s cheating during the guessing ceremony. He said the cheating threw everyone for a “curveball.”

“It definitely wasn’t staged,” Jonas explained. “This person actually smuggled another phone in. It’s like, did you not see the 98 cameras just in your room alone? I don’t understand it.”

Jonas admitted he was worried about the game being at risk due to the cheating. “I actually thought, ‘Oh God, it’s all over. We’re going home. There’s no more show. It’s over.’ But luckily, they had a plan.”

However, co-host Frankie thought the situation was actually good. “[I thought] Wait this is great TV. This is awesome.”

‘Sons of Anarchy’s Ron Perlman & His ‘Yellowstone’ Actress Wife Make First Public Appearance Since Getting Married

Ron Perlman takes no breaks lately. He just finished filming in Mississippi for new action thriller Joe Baby. He recently made headlines for a controversial Twitter post after a Supreme Court decision. Also, he recently received a grandson. And he just got married to long-time partner Allison Dunbar in a secret ceremony in Italy. Talk about a busy summer!
‘Blue Bloods’: Why Did Linda Reagan Actress Amy Carlson Leave the Show?

She was the wife of Daniel Reagan on “Blue Bloods,” and here is why Linda Reagan actress Amy Carlson decided to leave the series after seven seasons. Express reports that she was married to one of the leading “Blue Bloods” characters, Carlson’s Linda was a “recurring” character. But for the show’s first season. Carlson went on to be part of the also starring cast for seasons two until four. Although she finally became a main cast member for the fifth season. However, her character ended up dying in a plane crash during the show’s eighth season premiere.
ER Actress Mary Mara's Cause of Death Revealed

New details regarding Mary Mara's death have been revealed. The New York State Police confirmed to E! News on June 29 that the ER star's cause of death was asphyxiation due to water drowning. According to authorities, there were no signs of trauma on her body and the death was ruled an accident.
‘American Idol’ Runner-Up Says He Got ‘Screwed’ by the Show, Was Setup to Lose

More than 15 years after Jordin Sparks won season 6 of “American Idol,” runner-up Blake Lewis is finally sharing his thoughts about coming in at second place. Prior to the 20th Anniversary celebration for “American Idol,” Lewis recalled feeling like he was screwed as soon as he heard the final song he had to sing for the show’s season 6. He told Insider that both he and Sparks had to sing the same song on the finale that was chosen as part of the show’s first national songwriting contest. Upon hearing “This Is My Now” for the first time, Lewis admitted he felt like it was written for Sparks.
‘The Andy Griffith Show’: Why Ron Howard Could Barely Stomach Opie’s Ice Cream Scenes

There’s no doubt that Opie Taylor loved him some ice cream on The Andy Griffith Show and Ron Howard had to eat it. Or did he really do so? As a young child actor, Howard probably had a love for ice cream. After all, he’s playing a boy who is the son of Sheriff Andy Taylor, played by Andy Griffith. There can be a lot of perks when playing that role. One of them probably included a lot of ice cream. Yet would you believe that Howard had some trouble in those ice cream scenes? He did and had to really make us believe that ice cream was good.
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

