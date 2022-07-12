ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star Ice-T Posts Huge Update About Season 24 in New Video

By Caitlin Berard
 2 days ago
It’s been close to two months since the Season 23 finale of Law & Order: SVU and the start of the dreaded summer hiatus for the beloved police procedural. Sadly, we’re still a little less than halfway through, but the first sign of the coming episodes has arrived, which means it’s time to start counting down the days, right?

Now, typically, a camera shot of the inside of an airplane isn’t all that interesting. But Law & Order: SVU star Ice-T managed to turn the mundane image into one of pure excitement with his recent social media post.

SVU starts filming Season 24 next week! Vacation is over… Let’s go!” he wrote above the short clip of his air travel. It’s a little hard to hear him over the roar of the airplane, but he gives more detail in the video itself.

“Okay, finally touching down on the East Coast,” he says. “Pulling into Jersey. Vacation is officially over. Law & Order starts filming on the 18th. Let’s go! Let’s get back to work. That’s what’s up.”

The newest addition to the Law & Order: SVU catalog is set to premiere on September 22 alongside the new season premieres of the mothership show and Organized Crime.

‘Law & Order: SVU’ Season 24 to Premiere Under New Showrunner

Since 1999, Law & Order: SVU has produced over 500 episodes that virtually all follow the same format. Following the dramatic “In the criminal justice system…” introduction, the episode opens with a crime during which the audience is introduced to the victim but not the perpetrator.

Every episode eventually satisfies the audience with the identity of the wrongdoer. However, not every criminal is brought to justice. As the series mirrors reality, not every story has a happy ending.

With that in mind, it might seem like it doesn’t really matter who’s producing the show. If every Law & Order: SVU episode follows the classic Dick Wolf procedural format, don’t they look the same regardless? In short, not quite.

Though it’s true that the skeleton of each episode is more or less identical, the producer behind any given episode has a huge effect on the end product. Neal Baer, for example, produced what fans consider to be the best episodes Law & Order: SVU has to offer.

After Season 23, EP Warren Leight stepped down from the role of showrunner following a stressful few years of producing during a pandemic. David Graziano then accepted the position and will act as showrunner for at least one season (Season 24).

He’s new to the Law & Order family, but David Graziano has already found a place among the SVU cast and crew. Only time will tell, however, how his episodes fare in the eyes of the series’ dedicated fans.

'Law & Order: SVU' Fans Lose It Over Major Character Missing From 'Timeline of Olivia Benson's Romantic Relationships'

Umm, NBC, we’d like a word. If you’re looking back at all the love interests of Olivia Benson throughout the Law & Order: SVU seasons, how do you leave off Elliot Stabler?. Seriously, Mariska Hargitay, who portrays the beloved Olivia Benson, even posted a vacation photo with a Christopher Meloni mention earlier this week. She can’t escape him, even in Italy.
'Law & Order: SVU': Are Chris Meloni and Ice-T Friends in Real Life?

Friendships are not always easy as they look on the outside but Law & Order: SVU stars Chris Meloni and Ice-T do their best. Every Thursday night, you can tune into NBC and see them play their famed characters. Watching them on SVU or even Law & Order: Organized Crime these days for Meloni’s Stabler is fun to do. Ice-T’s “Fin” Tutuola has gotten along with Stabler in the past. That’s going to happen again. Well, some people might wonder if they are friends in real life. Let’s take a look and see.
'Chicago Med': The Changes Fans Want to See in Season 8

As we are anxiously awaiting the announcement of the Season 8 premiere date, Chicago Med fans have taken to Reddit to voice what changes they’d like to see in the new season. The Dick Wolf and Matt Olmstead-created series premiered on November 17, 2015. Currently, Seasons 1-5 are available for streaming on Netflix, but not for long. All five seasons on the platform will be removed on Thursday, July 21, 2022.
People Are So Mad At Whoopi Goldberg For Saying This On The 'View'—Did She Cross The Line?

Fans have slammed Whoopi Goldberg for her use of foul language on a recent episode of The View. The 66-year-old actress and daytime TV show co-host used the profanity on the Tuesday, June 14th episode of the show during a segment about parenting. “Sometimes you have to be an [expletive] to be a parent,” the EGOT winner said live on air, which immediately was met with criticism on social media.
Child Star Tyler Sanders Dead at Age 18

Tyler Sanders, a former child actor with recent guest-star roles on 9-1-1- Lone Star and The Rookie, is dead at the age of 18. “The cause of death is unknown and currently being investigated. We can’t comment further beyond this,” talent agent Pedro Tapia told the New York Post. “Tyler was a talented actor with a bright future. He comes from a wonderful family and we ask that you respect their privacy at this time.” Tyler, who had been working in show business since the age of 10, was nominated ror an Emmy last year for his work in Just Add Magic: Mystery City, a Prime Video series.
'Sons of Anarchy's Ron Perlman & His 'Yellowstone' Actress Wife Make First Public Appearance Since Getting Married

Ron Perlman takes no breaks lately. He just finished filming in Mississippi for new action thriller Joe Baby. He recently made headlines for a controversial Twitter post after a Supreme Court decision. Also, he recently received a grandson. And he just got married to long-time partner Allison Dunbar in a secret ceremony in Italy. Talk about a busy summer!
Burt Reynolds Hilariously Recalled the Day He and Clint Eastwood Were Fired From Universal

When you talk about big-time movie icons, then you better mention Clint Eastwood and Burt Reynolds in the same breath. Both of these actors would become box-office hit magnets. There was a time when the movies they appeared in were sure-fire winners. Well, things didn’t start out that way. Before making it on the big screen, both of them were contract actors with Universal Pictures.
Valerie Bertinelli Declares America Is 'Not the Greatest Country in the World,' Social Media Sounds Off

The Supreme Court of the United States recently ruled on the important yet divisive issue of abortion. In the wake of the ruling, celebrities are chiming in with their thoughts via social media. After SCOTUS reversed the landmark case, Roe V. Wade, it sparked a conversation amongst many online who wanted to give their opinion. For instance, Valerie Bertinelli chimed in with her thoughts following the ruling.
'Blue Bloods': Why Did Linda Reagan Actress Amy Carlson Leave the Show?

She was the wife of Daniel Reagan on “Blue Bloods,” and here is why Linda Reagan actress Amy Carlson decided to leave the series after seven seasons. Express reports that she was married to one of the leading “Blue Bloods” characters, Carlson’s Linda was a “recurring” character. But for the show’s first season. Carlson went on to be part of the also starring cast for seasons two until four. Although she finally became a main cast member for the fifth season. However, her character ended up dying in a plane crash during the show’s eighth season premiere.
'American Idol' Runner-Up Says He Got 'Screwed' by the Show, Was Setup to Lose

More than 15 years after Jordin Sparks won season 6 of “American Idol,” runner-up Blake Lewis is finally sharing his thoughts about coming in at second place. Prior to the 20th Anniversary celebration for “American Idol,” Lewis recalled feeling like he was screwed as soon as he heard the final song he had to sing for the show’s season 6. He told Insider that both he and Sparks had to sing the same song on the finale that was chosen as part of the show’s first national songwriting contest. Upon hearing “This Is My Now” for the first time, Lewis admitted he felt like it was written for Sparks.
'Blue Bloods' Star Bridget Moynahan Has Fans Going Wild Over These Eye-Catching New Pics

Bridget Moynahan is known by millions for playing Erin Reagan on the CBS police drama Blue Bloods but she’s also been a model. Some new photos that Moynahan shared on her Instagram account on Tuesday are making fans go wild. The actress is shown in both black-and-white and color photos with some cool makeup and hats. Take look at the selection of pics Moynahan dropped here.
Carrie Underwood Says She'd 'Rather Kill a Dude' Than Sing About How Much She Loves Him

During a recent podcast appearance, country star Carrie Underwood amusingly explained why she’d rather sing about killing her man than loving him. Fans of the country singer who know her career well will realize there aren’t many overly mushy love songs in her catalog. She leans towards the vengeful side of things when it comes to relationship-based tracks. For example, “Before He Cheats,” one of her biggest hits from 2005.
