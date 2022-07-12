ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Oklahoma City Zoo Celebrates Birth Of Rare Sumatran Tiger Twins

By Scripps National Desk
 3 days ago
Zookeepers in Oklahoma are celebrating the birth of rare Sumatran tiger twins.

Last week, the Oklahoma City Zoo announced that 11-year-old Lola gave birth to the twins on July 2.

Officials say the birth of the cubs is “a significant event” because the animals are critically endangered. According to the zoo, there are approximately 500 Sumatran tigers left living in the forests of Indonesia.

The zoo says mom and the cubs are doing well.

Officials say they will remain out of public view so they can bond.

Their gender will be revealed in the coming weeks, the zoo said.

By Sarah Dewberry, Scripps National.

