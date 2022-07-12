Kearney woman arrested for selling drugs near church, school

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The trial for a Hastings man is now scheduled to begin nearly a year after the deadly December 2021 crash that left two dead. Anthony Pingel, 32, is charged in Adams County District Court with two counts of felony motor vehicle homicide, two counts of misdemeanor third degree assault, one count of misdemeanor driving under the influence and one count of contempt of court. Pingel was arrested after a Dec. 12 accident just east of Hastings in which two teenagers died.

