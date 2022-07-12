ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kearney, NE

Kearney woman arrested for selling drugs near church, school

Kearney Hub
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKEARNEY — A woman is accused of selling methamphetamine to a police informant near a Kearney church and school. Raquel Josephine Cervantes, 24, was arrested July 1 on a Buffalo County warrant charging her...

kearneyhub.com

