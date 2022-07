On the June 27th 2022, Letters Testamentary upon the Estate of Maria Dolores Corral, Deceased, were issued to Roberto Corral Jr., Independent Executor by the Probate Court #2 of El Paso County Texas in Cause Number 2022-CPR00714 pending upon the docket of Said Court. All persons having claims against said Estate are hereby required to present them within the time prescribed by law at the address shown below. The name where claims may be sent is Roberto Corral Jr., c/o Corral Firm whose address is P.O. Box 4093, Houston, Texas 77210. Telephone: 713-770-6999.

