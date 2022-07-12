ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indigo Sparke Announces New Album Hysteria, Shares Video: Watch

By Matthew Strauss
 2 days ago
Australian singer-songwriter Indigo Sparke has announced her sophomore album: Hysteria is out October 7 via Sacred Bones. The follow-up to last year’s Echo was produced by Aaron Dessner of the National. The lead single, “Pressure in...

