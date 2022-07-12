Indigo Sparke Announces New Album Hysteria, Shares Video: Watch

Fetishwear has made a name for itself in the fashion sphere but also in the clan Kardashian Jenner who definitely adopted it. Seen in various pieces of leather, from pants, to dresses and corsets, the stepsisters display their penchant for this material in style. At the Met Gala in 2021, in the streets of New York completely covered in leather and masked or more recently in Los Angeles dressed in a single leather trench Balenciaga, Kim Kardashian declines the trend from every angle, like Kourtney Kardashian who continues to draw inspiration from her husband’s influences Travis Baker fashion side. Whereas Kendall Jenner appeared recently, in a total look in vegetable black leather, it is now the turn of Kylie Jenner to challenge this style.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 3 DAYS AGO