Caldwell Police officers' body camera video reveals more about shooting that killed 92-year-old man
2 days ago
CALDWELL, Idaho — 7Investigates has gained more clarity about what unfolded when Caldwell Police officers shot and killed a 92-year-old man last fall after requesting and receiving exclusive body camera footage from that night. The deadly shooting happened on Alleghenny Way near Ward Lane and U.S. Highway 20/26...
BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Police Department (BPD) is searching for a suspect involved in a stabbing early Thursday morning. Around 2 a.m., BPD responded to a reported stabbing in a parking lot off of South Entertainment Avenue just northwest of Cole and Overland. According to BPD, officers located the victim and Ada County Paramedics took him to a hospital to be treated for serious injuries.
NAMAPA, Idaho (KLIX)-A shooting involving a Canyon County deputy is under investigation by a special task force after a suspect allegedly shot a motorist Wednesday afternoon in Nampa. According to the Nampa Police Department, which is leading the Critical Incident Task Force, officers responded to a reported shooting at around 3:40 p.m. in Nampa where a motorist was shot by a suspect at an intersection. The suspect fled the scene while the victim was able to provide a description to police. At a little after 5 p.m. a Canyon County Deputy located a vehicle matching the description and conducted a traffic stop. According to Nampa Police, the suspect got out of the vehicle and the deputy fired his weapon. The suspect was taken to an area hospital for treatment and released.“This was a tense situation that resulted in a deputy making a split-second decision in the name of public safety,” added Canyon County Sheriff Donahue. “I am thankful the incident did not result in the injury of any additional individuals. Violent crime is present in our communities and our law enforcement officers continue to put their lives on the line every day and night to protect our society. Per our CCSO office policy, the deputy involved has been placed on paid administrative leave.” The Nampa Police is investigating both shooting incidents.
EMMETT, Idaho — One person was taken to the hospital Thursday night after the second serious crash in two days on Idaho Highway 16 near Emmett. Idaho State Police said two vehicles, including a commercial truck, were involved in Thursday's crash, which occurred at milepost 110, near Jackass Gulch Road just south of Emmett. The condition of the injured person has not been released.
UPDATE: It has been reported that the young girl has been found deceased. Our prayers go out to the family involved in this tragic occurrence. Original Story: An Idaho Facebook page devoted to missing juveniles throughout the state has recently shared information about a 17-year-old girl with down syndrome. Her sister claims she hasn't heard from her in over a week.
MERIDIAN, Idaho — Multiple agencies responding to an incident near the area of Meridian and Victory roads say they were looking for a possibly armed man who is now in custody after a police pursuit with an alleged stolen vehicle. A code red was issued on Tuesday to nearby...
WHITE BIRD - On the night of Friday, July 8, 2022, Idaho County Dispatch received a report of shots being fired in the area of Pittsburg Landing campground in Idaho County. According to the Idaho County Sheriff's Office, the initial call came in around midnight. Deputies with the ICSO responded and spoke to several people in the campground, who stated there had been a disagreement over loud music and a physical fight ensued.
EMMETT, Idaho — A 40-year-old Emmett man was killed Wednesday morning in a crash on State Highway 16 just south of downtown Emmett. The crash was first reported shortly after 6 a.m. around milepost 111, which is near Cherry Lane and Sand Hollow Road. Highway 16 was closed between that area and Jackass Gulch and Old Freezeout roads for about three hours.
On Thursday, July 7, a Silvies Ranch employee located a 2004 Toyota van with a deceased individual inside of it. The van was located just inside of Grant County, near the Grant/Harney county line. After conducting an initial investigation, law enforcement located a second body inside of the vehicle. The...
EMMETT, Idaho (KLIX)-One person was killed and another injured in a three vehicle crash early Wednesday morning near Emmett. According to Idaho State Police, emergency crews responded at around 6:15 a.m. just south of Emmett on State Highway 16 where a Saturn Vue crossed the center line and side swiped a Dodge 1500 pickup. A 40-year-old man from Emmett driving the Saturn died from his injuries. The driver of the Dodge, also a 40-year-old from Emmett, was taken to an area hospital. A Ford van being driven by a 21-year-old woman struck debris from the initial crash, the driver did not need medical attention. The crash blocked traffic for about three hours. The crash remains under investigation.
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Boise Fire, Boise Police and Ada County Paramedics responded to a report of a possible drowning at Quinn’s Pond on Tuesday afternoon. According to police, a man was swimming at Quinn’s Pond before bystanders noticed him unresponsive. Bystanders immediately pulled him to shore...
“It’s so safe, people don’t lock their doors here at night.” If we had a dollar for every time somebody told us that when we were considering our movie to Boise, we could probably buy a hot rock steak at Barbacoa. Twelve years ago, those positive endorsements...
After years of waiting, the mother of a three-year-old child slashed to death by a homeless California man can now move forward with a civil lawsuit against him and others. Timmy Kinner was sentenced last June to more than two consecutive life sentences for the killing of Ruya Kadir at her own birthday party and the stabbing of eight others at an apartment complex on Wiley Lane in 2018.
By drowning each year than any other state. Quinn's Pond in Boise is a busy place in a busy area. It also unfortunately has its fair share of sad instances like this one. According to the City of Boise news page, "At 3:00 pm on July 11th, Boise Fire, Boise Police, and Ada County Paramedics responded to a report of an adult male, possibly in his 60s, who was swimming at Quinn’s Pond before bystanders noticed him unresponsive. Bystanders immediately pulled him to shore and began life-saving measures until First Responders arrived and took over. The victim was rushed to a local hospital, but sadly he did not survive."
A Boise woman was sentenced to life in prison Monday for first degree murder. Josina Regan, 46, killed John K. Baker, 52, at his Boise residence in October 2020, according to a news release from the Ada County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. According to the prosecuting attorney, Regan fatally shot...
MERIDIAN (Idaho Statesman) — Four days after land developer Matt Schultz was last seen, his body was found in Owyhee County. Within two hours of his truck being spotted from the air Sunday, Schultz’s body was discovered by rescuers on foot, according to his niece, Elise Woolstenhulme. “Initial...
Seventh District Judge Steven Boyce denied triple murder suspect Chad Daybell’s request to remove two prosecutors from his case. Daybell made the request March 8, 2022. In a written report released Wednesday, Boyce ruled not to remove Prosecutor Rachel Smith from Daybell’s proceedings. The defense also requested “a full list of all homicide or capital cases Ms. Smith has ever, or currently is, participating in.”
BOISE, Idaho — Following the tragic ending to the search for a missing Caldwell mother and her daughter a loved one is speaking out. Dawna and Gabrielle Roe were last seen June 30 before heading out for a camping trip. On Friday, Caldwell Police Chief Rex Ingram confirmed they were found dead in Oregon in what appears to be a murder suicide by gunshot.
CALDWELL (Idaho Statesman) — Oregon officials located the bodies of a missing Idaho woman and her daughter, according to a news release from the Grant County Sheriff’s Office. The bodies of Dawna Roe, 51, and her 16-year-old daughter, Gabby, were found Thursday in Dawna’s vehicle near the town...
BOISE, Idaho — A missing Caldwell mother and her daughter were found deceased in Grant County, Oregon, according to Caldwell Police Chief Rex Ingram. Ingram says, "preliminary information shows it appears to be a murder suicide by gunshot." In a statement posted to Facebook Friday, police said, "Gabby and...
