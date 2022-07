Despite having other roster concerns, the Brooklyn Nets are interested in trading for Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell. Donovan Mitchell trade rumors have heated up once more. With the Utah Jazz seemingly aimed at rebuilding and potentially targeting French big man Victor Wembanyama, the three-time NBA All-Star looks to be next on the trading block. […] The post The perfect trade Nets must offer Jazz for Donovan Mitchell appeared first on ClutchPoints.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO