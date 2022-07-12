ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clendenin, WV

Man wanted for Clendenin malicious assault arrested

By Bailey Brautigan
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z3LiT_0gcpoMci00

CLENDENIN, WV (WOWK)—A man wanted for malicious wounding is now in custody.

Clendenin Police say that they arrested 22-year-old Christopher Burdette, of Spencer on Monday in connection to an incident that happened on July 6.

They say that Burdette fled and tried to hide from law enforcement when they arrived at his residence, but he is now in custody.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 0

Related
fox40jackson.com

West Virginia church destroyed by fire, 3 suspects arrested

Three people have been arrested in connection with a fire that destroyed a historic church in West Virginia, state police said. Braxton Allan Miller, 18, of Charleston; James Dean Elmore, 19, of Beckley; and a juvenile boy were charged in connection with the fire at St. Colman Catholic Church in the Shady Spring area of Raleigh County, police said Wednesday.
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Man dead after Parkersburg shooting

PARKERSBURG, WV (WOWK)—A man is dead after a reported shooting in Parkersburg early Wednesday morning. Parkersburg PD say they responded to the 1000 block of Lynn St. to investigate the reported shooting. There they found 27-year-old Kevin Mason who was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. They say Mr. Mason was pronounced dead at WVU Medicine […]
PARKERSBURG, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Spencer, WV
City
Clendenin, WV
City
Man, WV
wchstv.com

Police identify Huntington man killed while working on vehicle

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 8:20 p.m., 7/14/2022. Huntington police said a man working on a vehicle outside his home died Thursday after a car jack came loose and pinned him under the vehicle. Henry Howard Scites, 45, was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency service workers, according...
HUNTINGTON, WV
Lootpress

Backgrounder: Beckley’s First State Police Headquarters

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – West Virginia created a State Police force in 1919, and dispersed units statewide early the next year. The detachment assigned to Beckley was initially headquartered in the Hotel Willis, formerly located at the intersection of McCreery and South Heber Streets—now a city parking lot.
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Fayette County man faces charges after reportedly stealing bike

OAK HILL, WV (WVNS)– An Oak Hill man is facing felony charges. According to Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley, on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, deputies were alerted of a stolen dirt bike on Bachman Road in Beckwith. Deputies spoke to the owner of the dirt bike and their parents, and searched the neighborhood. The deputies […]
OAK HILL, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Nexstar Media Inc
NBC4 Columbus

Galia County man facing life sentence for drug charges

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Gallia County man faces the possibility of life in prison after pleading guilty to drug charges in southern Ohio. Michael D. Valentine, 39, of Bidwell, Ohio, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court Wednesday to one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 400 or more grams of fentanyl, a crime punishable by 10 years to life in prison.
GALLIA COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WOWK 13 News

Sheetz stabbing suspect’s case sent to grand jury

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The case for a man accused of murder will be heading to a grand jury. A pretrial for Kahmal Dillahunty was held today, Monday, July 11, at the Cabell County Courthouse. He is accused in the fatal stabbing of 36-year-old Timothy Stratton at the Sheetz at the corner of 8th St. […]
WSAZ

Woman dies in rollover crash

LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A woman died Thursday afternoon in a single-vehicle rollover crash on state Route 10 between Logan and Man, West Virginia State Police say. Troopers say the woman was headed south when she lost control, hitting the center concrete barrier. The vehicle then crossed both lanes of traffic, went off the road and rolled several times.
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Missing dog found safe after running from accident scene

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A beloved dog that went missing after a car accident in June will soon be reunited with his owner, Jillian Sandefur. Murphy, a one-year-old Shetland Sheepdog, ran away from an accident scene on U.S. Route 35 between Mason and Putnam counties on June 12. Sandefur...
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Lewis County Sheriff warns of fentanyl laced money

LEWIS COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - The Lewis County Sheriff is putting out a dire alert about a hidden fentanyl attack on the public. The Department posted on Facebook urging the public to be cautious of folded bills because they could contain deadly fentanyl. The sheriff is also asking families to...
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Nicholas County man facing felony charges of Forgery

NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Nicholas County man faces felony charges of Forgery in relation to instances from earlier in the year. According to reports from Corporal Bostic, Christopher Greathouse made two mobile deposits on February 28, 2022 totalling $550.00. The deposits were made using checks owned by...
NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Parkersburg Police investigating fatal shooting

PARKERSBURG – Parkersburg Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened overnight. Officers responded around 3:22 a.m. to the 1000 block of Lynn Street in response to a reported shooting, police Lt. R.L. Koher said. Kevin Mason, 27, of Parkersburg, was taken to WVU Medicine Camden Clark where “he passed away due to the injuries,” Koher said.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WOWK 13 News

Man to be charged with murder after West Virginia man shot in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) — A West Virginia man has died days after he was shot in Myrtle Beach, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden. Joshua Wilson, 40, of Parkersburg, West Virginia, died Sunday morning after he was shot July 6 in the area of 4th Avenue North and Broadway, McSpadden said. Wilson was later found in a crashed car in the area of 8th Avenue North after he was able to drive away.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

34K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy