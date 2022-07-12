Man wanted for Clendenin malicious assault arrested

CLENDENIN, WV (WOWK)—A man wanted for malicious wounding is now in custody.

Clendenin Police say that they arrested 22-year-old Christopher Burdette, of Spencer on Monday in connection to an incident that happened on July 6.

They say that Burdette fled and tried to hide from law enforcement when they arrived at his residence, but he is now in custody.

