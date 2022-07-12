Phelan Albert Bright

A resident of Kentwood, LA passed away on Saturday, July 9, 2022 at his home. He was born on March 13, 1942, and was 80 years old. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Elizabeth Estelle Tillery; brother, Robert Tillery and family; stepson, Steve Sanders; granddaughter, Emily Pupo (Anthony); grandsons, Jacob Daniels (Mattie), Nathan Daniels (Deanna), and Logan Sanders; great-grandson, Owen Daniels; sister-in-law, Linda Womack; and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents, Julian and Doris Tillery; sister, Faye Tillery. Visitation at McKneely Funeral Home, Kentwood from 9:00AM until religious services at 11:00AM on Wednesday, July 13, 2022. Services conducted by Rev. Dr. Michael Townsend. Interment will follow in Tangipahoa Cemetery, Tangipahoa, LA. For an online guestbook, visit www.mckneelys.com.
