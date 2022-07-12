ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hammond, LA

Phelan Albert Bright

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBorn in Jackson, Tennessee to Louise Brigance Bright & Howard P. Bright, deceased. Member of Bethany Christian Church/Disciples of Christ, Jackson, TN. Member of First Christian Church/Disciples of Christ, Hammond, LA. Jackson High School - cherished his class mates & reunions. Memphis State University, Memphis, TN - Degree in...

Joe Willie Roberts

Joe Willie Roberts, age 69 a resident of Angie, LA, departed his earthly life on July 1, 2022, at his residence and surrounded by his loving family. He was born January 19,1953, to the late Cornelius “Homer” Roberts and Edith Harry Roberts of Angie, LA. He accepted Christ...
ANGIE, LA
an17.com

Wanda Virginia Henderson Cortez

Wanda Virginia Henderson Cortez went home to Jesus on July 7, 2022 at age 80. Wanda was born to Alonzo "Slim" Henderson and Willmena Martin Henderson on March 17th, 1942 in New Orleans, LA. As a child, she loved riding her bike, fishing with her dad and helping him in the garden, as well as playing ball with the neighbors. She was also active in Future Homemakers of America in high school.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
an17.com

Loicey Joseph Perry

Loicey Joseph Perry of Albany, Louisiana, passed away on Saturday, July 9, 2022, at the age of 79. He was born on Sunday, July 19, 1942, in Kaplan, Louisiana. He worked many years as a welder for Freeport-McMoRan and was a U.S Army Veteran. Loicey is survived by his loving...
ALBANY, LA
an17.com

Larry Franatovich

Larry Franatovich, 60, passed away on Sunday, July 10, 2022. He was a native of New Orleans, LA and a resident of Poplarville, MS. Larry is survived by his wife, Stacey Adam Franatovich of Poplarville, MS; his son, Justin Franatovich (Melissa) of Chalmette, LA; his daughter, Jessica Franatovich Hill (Christopher) of Chalmette, LA; his parents, Harry and Marie (Conzonere) Franatovich of Bogalusa, LA; six grandchildren, Dylan Franatovich, Cole Franatovich, Lonna Hill, Mason Franatovich, Ty Hill and Ayden Franatovich; along with a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
an17.com

Donald Thomas Anthony Urquhart

Donald Thomas Anthony Urquhart passed away on Friday, July 8, 2022, in Amite, Louisiana, at the age of 75. He was born on Sunday, June 29, 1947 in New Orleans, Louisiana to the late May Claire Knapp Urquhart and the late Donald Wilkins Urquhart. He was a resident of Amite, Louisiana. Donald was a member of the Plumbing and Steamfitters Local 60.
PONCHATOULA, LA
an17.com

Ronald Wayne Folds

Ronald Wayne Folds was born on July 26, 1950, in Lake Charles, LA. He is the son of the late Buck and Clara Folds. Ron was born and raised in Westlake, La. and was a member of the Westlake High School graduating class of 1968. After high school, Ron enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. In July of 1971, while stationed in Beaufort, SC, he met the love of his life and future wife, Nancy Verdun. Ron and Nancy were married on December 18, 1971, having two children, Scott Wayne and Jeffery Michael. Ron took pride in his children, because in his eyes they were his greatest accomplishments. Throughout his life, he enjoyed traveling and scuba diving, but his family and faith were the most important to him. He made sure to spend as much time as he could with his wife, kids, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Ron was without a doubt the rock of his family and he will forever be in the hearts of those that knew him.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
an17.com

Heath Martin

Heath Martin, warden at the Tangipahoa Parish Jail, says that he is running for sheriff. He also talked about problems at the Amite jail.
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
an17.com

Carrie Ponds

Carrie Ponds, 81, resident of Ponchatoula, LA, passed away Saturday July 9, 2022. Services will be held Saturday July 16, 2022, at First True Love World Outreach Ministries, 41239 S. Range Rd., Ponchatoula, LA. Visitation 9 a.m., until the funeral service at 10 a.m. Interment Ponchatoula Cemetery.
PONCHATOULA, LA
an17.com

Betty Grady Hegwood

Betty Grady Hegwood, 79, resident of Hammond, LA ,passed away Saturday, July 9, 2022. Services will be held at N.A. James Funeral Home 1601 W. Thomas St., Hammond, LA. Visitation Friday, July 15, 2022, from 5-7 p.m. Funeral service 11 a.m., on Saturday, July 16, 2022. Interment Greenlawn Cemetery.
HAMMOND, LA
an17.com

Adrian Udell Lea

Adrian Udell Lea, 93, of Osyka, MS, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, Friday, July 8, 2022 at Camellia Estates in McComb, MS surrounded by family and friends. He was born October 24, 1928 in Tangipahoa Parish, LA, to Joseph Raborn and Azzielee Bryan Lea. He...
OSYKA, MS
an17.com

Martha Mildred Garrett Kane

Martha was born in Baton Rouge, LA to Mildred Willeana Bankston Garrett and Dannie Phillip Garrett on October 31, 1938, and went home to be with The Lord on July 5, 2022. She graduated from Franklinton High School in 1956 and attended LSU. Among her many accomplishments, Martha was crowned Miss Washington Parish in 1956.
BATON ROUGE, LA
an17.com

Joan Nichols DePhillips

Joan Nichols DePhillips, 87 years old of Loranger, Louisiana, passed away peacefully in the home of family on Sunday, July 10, 2022. She was born on March 26, 1935, in Louin, Mississippi, daughter of G. A. and Susan Malvina (McNeil) Nichols. On April 26, 1953, Joan was married to Charles...
LORANGER, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
an17.com

Jacqueline JoDell Harris

Jacqueline JoDell Harris of Holden, Louisiana, passed away at on Thursday, July 7, 2022, at the age of 82. She was born on Sunday, May 19, 1940, in Denver City, Colorado. Jacqueline is survived by her daughter & son-in-law, Michele and Byron Reid, daughter, Dianne Calvert, daughter, Connie Calvert, son, Robert Calvert, daughter, Nova Loadholt.
HOLDEN, LA
an17.com

Raymond Lee Barker

Raymond went to his heavenly home on Sunday, July 5th 2022, at his home surrounded by his loving family at the age of 89. He was a lifelong resident of Hammond, Louisiana, who retired from DOTD as an Engineer Specialist. Raymond was a God fearing Christian man who loved spending most of his time making wonderful memories with his family, that they will cherish forever. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and brother who is already deeply missed by all who knew him.
HAMMOND, LA
an17.com

Thomas Tommy Bourgeois, Jr.

Tommy peacefully went to his heavenly home on Sunday, July 10th, 2022, surrounded by his loving family at the age of 45. He was born on September 27, 1976 in Baton Rouge Louisiana. Most would say that he never met a stranger and would talk with anyone, anywhere, and liked to call himself "a Big Ball of Useless Knowledge," because he could spew out random facts about any subject at any time. Tommy's personality lit up any room he entered and could joke with the best of them, but his specialty was sarcasm. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and admired old cars. His favorite pastime was being at his kids ballgames, even if he couldn't be there in person he would always find a way to watch them play. Tommy was a wonderful husband, great dad, son, brother and friend to all who knew him and is already deeply missed.
BATON ROUGE, LA
an17.com

Jerry Dale Breland

Jerry Dale Breland, 74, passed away on Tuesday, July 12, 2022. He was a native of Sandy Hook, MS and a resident of Bogalusa, LA. He retired after over 40 years of service with the Gaylord papermill. Jerry is survived by two sons, Todd Breland (Rebekah) of Laurel, MS and...
SANDY HOOK, MS
an17.com

Bob Zabbia

Mayor Bob Zabbia cites a lot of progress in Ponchatoula. But challenges like Athletic Park damage remain.
PONCHATOULA, LA
an17.com

Diana Dominick

On July 10, 2022, Heaven gained an angel when Diana Dominick, 67, a longtime resident of Hammond, LA, passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her family. She is survived by her husband, Joseph Dominick of Hammond; two children, Heather Dominick of Hammond, Brittany Polezcek of Loranger; three grandchildren, Gabriella Dominick, Zoie and Tucker Polezcek; and her son-in-law, Curtis Polezcek.
HAMMOND, LA
an17.com

Kelli Vallas Dieck

Kelli, age 40, passed away after a courageous battle with cancer on Sunday, July 10, 2022. She was a native of St. Bernard, LA and a resident of Denham Springs, LA. Kelli dedicated many years as a Teacher’s Assistant and enjoyed her work with kids. She was an extremely strong woman who would do anything she could for her loved ones. Kelli was most proud of her children and never missed a thing for her babies. She loved being at the ballfield watching her daughter play softball. Kelli was a fierce woman who always spoke her mind but had the kindest heart. She loved her family deeply and always made sure they knew it. Kelli was a wonderful wife, spectacular mother, and one of a kind lady who will be deeply missed.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
an17.com

Carlton TIllery

A resident of Kentwood, LA passed away on Saturday, July 9, 2022 at his home. He was born on March 13, 1942, and was 80 years old. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Elizabeth Estelle Tillery; brother, Robert Tillery and family; stepson, Steve Sanders; granddaughter, Emily Pupo (Anthony); grandsons, Jacob Daniels (Mattie), Nathan Daniels (Deanna), and Logan Sanders; great-grandson, Owen Daniels; sister-in-law, Linda Womack; and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents, Julian and Doris Tillery; sister, Faye Tillery. Visitation at McKneely Funeral Home, Kentwood from 9:00AM until religious services at 11:00AM on Wednesday, July 13, 2022. Services conducted by Rev. Dr. Michael Townsend. Interment will follow in Tangipahoa Cemetery, Tangipahoa, LA. For an online guestbook, visit www.mckneelys.com.
KENTWOOD, LA

