Osyka, MS

Adrian Udell Lea

By Sharkey Funeral Home
an17.com
 2 days ago

Adrian Udell Lea, 93, of Osyka, MS, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, Friday, July 8, 2022 at Camellia Estates in McComb, MS surrounded by family and friends. He was born October 24, 1928 in Tangipahoa Parish, LA, to Joseph Raborn and Azzielee Bryan Lea....

www.an17.com

an17.com

Ronald Wayne Folds

Ronald Wayne Folds was born on July 26, 1950, in Lake Charles, LA. He is the son of the late Buck and Clara Folds. Ron was born and raised in Westlake, La. and was a member of the Westlake High School graduating class of 1968. After high school, Ron enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. In July of 1971, while stationed in Beaufort, SC, he met the love of his life and future wife, Nancy Verdun. Ron and Nancy were married on December 18, 1971, having two children, Scott Wayne and Jeffery Michael. Ron took pride in his children, because in his eyes they were his greatest accomplishments. Throughout his life, he enjoyed traveling and scuba diving, but his family and faith were the most important to him. He made sure to spend as much time as he could with his wife, kids, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Ron was without a doubt the rock of his family and he will forever be in the hearts of those that knew him.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
an17.com

Carrie Ponds

Carrie Ponds, 81, resident of Ponchatoula, LA, passed away Saturday July 9, 2022. Services will be held Saturday July 16, 2022, at First True Love World Outreach Ministries, 41239 S. Range Rd., Ponchatoula, LA. Visitation 9 a.m., until the funeral service at 10 a.m. Interment Ponchatoula Cemetery.
PONCHATOULA, LA
an17.com

Joe Willie Roberts

Joe Willie Roberts, age 69 a resident of Angie, LA, departed his earthly life on July 1, 2022, at his residence and surrounded by his loving family. He was born January 19,1953, to the late Cornelius “Homer” Roberts and Edith Harry Roberts of Angie, LA. He accepted Christ...
ANGIE, LA
an17.com

Raymond Lee Barker

Raymond went to his heavenly home on Sunday, July 5th 2022, at his home surrounded by his loving family at the age of 89. He was a lifelong resident of Hammond, Louisiana, who retired from DOTD as an Engineer Specialist. Raymond was a God fearing Christian man who loved spending most of his time making wonderful memories with his family, that they will cherish forever. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and brother who is already deeply missed by all who knew him.
HAMMOND, LA
Mccomb, MS
Osyka, MS
Mccomb, MS
an17.com

Jacqueline JoDell Harris

Jacqueline JoDell Harris of Holden, Louisiana, passed away at on Thursday, July 7, 2022, at the age of 82. She was born on Sunday, May 19, 1940, in Denver City, Colorado. Jacqueline is survived by her daughter & son-in-law, Michele and Byron Reid, daughter, Dianne Calvert, daughter, Connie Calvert, son, Robert Calvert, daughter, Nova Loadholt.
HOLDEN, LA
an17.com

Donald Thomas Anthony Urquhart

Donald Thomas Anthony Urquhart passed away on Friday, July 8, 2022, in Amite, Louisiana, at the age of 75. He was born on Sunday, June 29, 1947 in New Orleans, Louisiana to the late May Claire Knapp Urquhart and the late Donald Wilkins Urquhart. He was a resident of Amite, Louisiana. Donald was a member of the Plumbing and Steamfitters Local 60.
PONCHATOULA, LA
an17.com

Thomas Tommy Bourgeois, Jr.

Tommy peacefully went to his heavenly home on Sunday, July 10th, 2022, surrounded by his loving family at the age of 45. He was born on September 27, 1976 in Baton Rouge Louisiana. Most would say that he never met a stranger and would talk with anyone, anywhere, and liked to call himself "a Big Ball of Useless Knowledge," because he could spew out random facts about any subject at any time. Tommy's personality lit up any room he entered and could joke with the best of them, but his specialty was sarcasm. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and admired old cars. His favorite pastime was being at his kids ballgames, even if he couldn't be there in person he would always find a way to watch them play. Tommy was a wonderful husband, great dad, son, brother and friend to all who knew him and is already deeply missed.
BATON ROUGE, LA
an17.com

Jerry Dale Breland

Jerry Dale Breland, 74, passed away on Tuesday, July 12, 2022. He was a native of Sandy Hook, MS and a resident of Bogalusa, LA. He retired after over 40 years of service with the Gaylord papermill. Jerry is survived by two sons, Todd Breland (Rebekah) of Laurel, MS and...
SANDY HOOK, MS
Elise
an17.com

Carlton TIllery

A resident of Kentwood, LA passed away on Saturday, July 9, 2022 at his home. He was born on March 13, 1942, and was 80 years old. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Elizabeth Estelle Tillery; brother, Robert Tillery and family; stepson, Steve Sanders; granddaughter, Emily Pupo (Anthony); grandsons, Jacob Daniels (Mattie), Nathan Daniels (Deanna), and Logan Sanders; great-grandson, Owen Daniels; sister-in-law, Linda Womack; and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents, Julian and Doris Tillery; sister, Faye Tillery. Visitation at McKneely Funeral Home, Kentwood from 9:00AM until religious services at 11:00AM on Wednesday, July 13, 2022. Services conducted by Rev. Dr. Michael Townsend. Interment will follow in Tangipahoa Cemetery, Tangipahoa, LA. For an online guestbook, visit www.mckneelys.com.
KENTWOOD, LA
an17.com

Stanford Felix Williams

Stanford Felix Williams went to be with the Lord on July 10, 2022 with his family by his side at the age of 64. Born on December 12, 1957, in Baton Rouge, he was raised in Kentwood and eventually moved to Mandeville where he would live for 33 years. He was preceded in death by his parents, James Lathan Williams and Wanzie Williams, his grandparents Felix Sharkey and Daisy Sharkey, his sister, Pamela Williams McBride, and uncles Earl Ray Sharkey and wife Betty, and Bobby Sharkey of Amite.
KENTWOOD, LA
an17.com

Martha Mildred Garrett Kane

Martha was born in Baton Rouge, LA to Mildred Willeana Bankston Garrett and Dannie Phillip Garrett on October 31, 1938, and went home to be with The Lord on July 5, 2022. She graduated from Franklinton High School in 1956 and attended LSU. Among her many accomplishments, Martha was crowned Miss Washington Parish in 1956.
BATON ROUGE, LA
an17.com

Mable C. McMaree

A resident of Greensburg, LA, passed away on Sunday, July 10, 2022, at her home surrounded by her children. She was born March 19, 1947, in Pumpkin Center, LA and was 75 years of age. She is survived by her 3 sons, Tommie Smith and wife Mary, Hubert Brumfield, Jr. and wife, Ashley, and George Brumfield and wife, Denise; 3 daughters, Terry Waterman and husband, Orville, Felicia Brabham and husband, Mike, and Karen Smith Tate and husband, Bennett; 11 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren; 1 brother, Dewitt Effler and wife, Theresa; 2 sisters, Ella Welch and Dollie Frazier and husband, Albert; special thanks to granddaughter Brittany and husband Michael Landrenaux. Preceded in death by her parents, Wilbern and Mable Effler; former husbands, Chuck McMaree, George Smith and Monroe Brumfield; 2 daughters, Jody Smith and Nolie Cutrer; 2 grandsons, Trey Ainsworth and Garrett Barber; brother, Albert Rodriguez; and sister, Julia Baham. Pallbearers will be Michael Landreneaux, Bobby Waterman, George Brumfield, Bubby Brumfield, Hubert Brumfield, and Vincent Brabham. Honorary pallbearers will be Asher Knight and Braxton Brabham. Visitation at Red Bluff Baptist Church from 11:00AM until religious services at 1:00PM on Friday, July 15, 2022. Services conducted by Bro. Joe Day. Interment Red Bluff Cemetery, Greensburg, LA. McKneely Funeral Home, Amite, in charge of arrangements. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.
GREENSBURG, LA
an17.com

Diana Dominick

On July 10, 2022, Heaven gained an angel when Diana Dominick, 67, a longtime resident of Hammond, LA, passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her family. She is survived by her husband, Joseph Dominick of Hammond; two children, Heather Dominick of Hammond, Brittany Polezcek of Loranger; three grandchildren, Gabriella Dominick, Zoie and Tucker Polezcek; and her son-in-law, Curtis Polezcek.
HAMMOND, LA
an17.com

Joan Nichols DePhillips

Joan Nichols DePhillips, 87 years old of Loranger, Louisiana, passed away peacefully in the home of family on Sunday, July 10, 2022. She was born on March 26, 1935, in Louin, Mississippi, daughter of G. A. and Susan Malvina (McNeil) Nichols. On April 26, 1953, Joan was married to Charles...
LORANGER, LA
an17.com

Heath Martin

Heath Martin, warden at the Tangipahoa Parish Jail, says that he is running for sheriff. He also talked about problems at the Amite jail.
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
an17.com

Funeral services scheduled Saturday for Ponds, co-founder of The Drum

Funeral services have been scheduled this Saturday, July 16, for Carrie Wells Ponds, a local CNA, educator, and co-founder of The Drum newspaper. Family and community members will gather Saturday at First True Love World Outreach Ministries in Ponchatoula to celebrate the life of this extraordinary woman, who died last weekend at the age of 81.
PONCHATOULA, LA
an17.com

Bob Zabbia

Mayor Bob Zabbia cites a lot of progress in Ponchatoula. But challenges like Athletic Park damage remain.
PONCHATOULA, LA
an17.com

Carlo Bruno

Parish Councilman Carlo Bruno on drainage problems and growth in Loranger and Tangipahoa's expanding rural water and sewer districts.
LORANGER, LA
an17.com

Gabe Willis

Dean of Student Affairs Gabe Willis on the honors to Southeastern police officers who responded to the shooting at the Hammond High School graduation. Also, an upbeat report on student morale. Get more local news and videos at AN17.com.
HAMMOND, LA
an17.com

Faith Peterson

Ponchatoula Downtown Development Director Faith Peterson updates the Ponchatoula Chamber.
PONCHATOULA, LA

