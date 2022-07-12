Adrian Udell Lea

Ronald Wayne Folds was born on July 26, 1950, in Lake Charles, LA. He is the son of the late Buck and Clara Folds. Ron was born and raised in Westlake, La. and was a member of the Westlake High School graduating class of 1968. After high school, Ron enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. In July of 1971, while stationed in Beaufort, SC, he met the love of his life and future wife, Nancy Verdun. Ron and Nancy were married on December 18, 1971, having two children, Scott Wayne and Jeffery Michael. Ron took pride in his children, because in his eyes they were his greatest accomplishments. Throughout his life, he enjoyed traveling and scuba diving, but his family and faith were the most important to him. He made sure to spend as much time as he could with his wife, kids, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Ron was without a doubt the rock of his family and he will forever be in the hearts of those that knew him.

