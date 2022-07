— Descendants of Washington Taylor and Catherine Elizabeth (Wolf) Arnold are slated to meet from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 16 at the Fairview Church of the Brethren, Fairview Church Road, Oakland, MD 21550. Attendees are asked to bring a picnic lunch. Beverages will be provided. There will be games for the kids and many attendees bring family records, photos, historical documents, and artifacts. All with a connection to the family are welcome.

