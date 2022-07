RIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — DHHR and WVDE have received approval from USDA to issue Summer P-EBT benefits to eligible student and non-student populations. This will be a one-time Summer feeding benefit valued at $391 per eligible child. Summer P-EBT will be deposited onto the child’s WV P-EBT card. The state will not utilize the Mountain State EBT card for Summer P-EBT.

RIPLEY, WV ・ 9 HOURS AGO