Music

Tyler Hubbard 'So Stoked' To Join Keith Urban's Tour With Ingrid Andress

By Kelly Fisher
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Keith Urban recruited another country hitmaker for his ongoing tour. Tyler Hubbard is set to join Urban’s “The Speed Of Now Tour” this fall, the country artists announced on Tuesday morning (July 12). The “5 Foot 9” singer-songwriter joins Urban and special guest Ingrid Andress.

“We’re gonna be playing all the way through this year. But, in September, we’re gonna bring somebody else out to join us on this tour,” Urban announced in a video filmed on his tour bus. “(I’m) very, very excited to let you know right now, Tyler Hubbard is gonna be joining (the tour)… Tyler, we love you. Can’t wait to see you out on the road.”

Urban described the series of shows as a “crazy circus” as he welcomed his “brother,” Hubbard, to join them in a few months. Hubbard, who made his solo debut earlier this year, shared a video of his on on his social media channels on Tuesday morning. He shared that he’s “been invited by one of my longtime heroes and good buddies” to hit the road in the fall. Hubbard said he’s seen the “amazing” show, and can’t wait to join Urban and Andress on “The Speed Of Now Tour.” “I can’t wait to get out, play some new songs for you guys, get out, share a stage with Keith and Ingrid.” Find more info about the tour here.

