ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Hometown Hero: Rams RB Gets Day Named After Him

By Kevin Tame
RamDigest
RamDigest
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XbcgN_0gcpmX9t00

Darrell Henderson Jr. is only entering his fourth NFL season, all with the Los Angeles Rams, and yet his accolades are building up fast.

Aside from being drafted 70th overall by the Rams in 2019, and then of course helping the Rams win a Super Bowl last year, Henderson now has a new accomplishment to add to the list.

Henderson will have a day named after him in his hometown of Batesville, Mississippi.

The 24-year-old recently held a football camp in Batesville, where it was announced that February 13 is officially Darrell Henderson Day. It was Henderson’s first time hosting a football camp and the former third-round pick hopes to make it an annual event.

“I think it means more to the community than I do myself,” Henderson said. “And that just gives the youth something to look up to and get me something to look forward to every year. Like this ain’t going to be the last time. It’s going to be a continuous thing.”

The Memphis product wanted to help change the lives of young athletes of all ages in his community.

“Just to see them happy and excited it’s just giving me the chills and this ain’t the last one, we’re going to keep this going,” said Henderson.

Henderson is entering the final year of his rookie contract with the Rams. He finished the 2021 regular season with a career-high 688 yards and five rushing touchdowns. He also caught 29 catches for 176 yards and three touchdowns. Unfortunately, he did miss five regular-season contests with an MCL sprain.

In the Super Bowl, Henderson contributed offensively with four carries for seven yards and three receptions for 43 yards in the 23-20 win against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

2 Teams Are Reportedly Pursuing Free Agent Ndamukong Suh

Ndamukong Suh is one of the NFL's most intriguing free agents still available. Time is running out for the 35-year-old defensive tackle to find a new home before landing camp, but Suh remains in talks with potential suitors. According to Brad Stainbrook of the Orange and Brown Report, Suh has...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Ndamukong Suh drawing interest from 3 teams

Veteran defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh is still in the hunt for a new team, but a report says he has at least three interested parties. The Cleveland Browns, Minnesota Vikings, and Los Angeles Raiders have shown at least some interest in Suh, according to Tyler Dragon of USA Today. Suh is expected to wait until close to the start of training camp to make a decision on a new team.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Sports
City
Batesville, MS
State
Mississippi State
Los Angeles, CA
Football
Local
California Football
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
Mississippi Football
Local
California Sports
BlueDevilCountry

Duke basketball staff recruiting son of five-time NBA champ

Duke basketball recruiting prospect Dylan Harper (Anne-Marie Caruso-USA TODAY Sports) In October, Don Bosco Prep (N.J.) combo guard Dylan Harper mentioned to Pro Insight recruiting insider Andrew Slater that the Duke basketball program is one he'd like to hear from in the future. Some eight months later, it looks as...
DURHAM, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bengals#Darrell Henderson#American Football#The Los Angeles Rams
AllSooners

Elite DB Makari Vickers Has Oklahoma in Top 3

Visiting his three favorite schools in June only confirmed what Florida defensive back Makari Vickers thought. His top three schools are Alabama, Michigan and Oklahoma. Vickers, a 4-star safety from Tallahassee, announced his official top three via social media on Tuesday. The 6-foot-1, 180-pound Vickers visited Norman on June 3,...
NORMAN, OK
The Spun

Laura Rutledge Lands New Role: NFL World Reacts

On Tuesday afternoon, ESPN announced its secondary team for Monday Night Football broadcasts. "ESPN’s Steve Levy (play-by-play), Louis Riddick and Dan Orlovsky (analysts), along with Laura Rutledge (reporter), will broadcast multiple NFL games during the 2022 NFL season as ESPN’s NFL portfolio grows to 21 regular season matchups, the most in the network’s history," the network said.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
hotnewhiphop.com

Adam Schefter's Deshaun Watson Reporting Criticized By ESPN Employees

Adam Schefter has found himself at the center of multiple controversies as of late. After the death of Dwayne Haskins, Schefter was scrutinized after an insensitive tweet where he claimed Haskins was most notable for not catching on in the NFL. It was very disrespectful and many took issue with just how insensitive the reporting was.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
Sports Illustrated

Aiyuk Reacts to Trey Lance ‘Arm Fatigue’ Rumors With Workout Video

As the NFL nears training camp, the 49ers find themselves with one of the more intriguing quarterback battles in the league. In one corner: veteran incumbent starter Jimmy Garoppolo, a player who has led San Francisco to a Super Bowl appearance, who the team has been unable to trade so far this offseason. In the other: Trey Lance, a talented but largely unproven second-year player, selected with the No. 3 in the 2021 NFL draft.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

LB Malik Jefferson Signs With Dallas Cowboys

Linebacker Malik Jefferson is heading home to Dallas- Fort Worth to continue his NFL journey. A few days after working out with the Dallas Cowboys, Jefferson will join “America’s Team.”. Jefferson provides depth to the linebacker position, an area where Dallas has been hit with injuries. The Cowboys...
DALLAS, TX
Cowboys Country

Cowboys Roster Moves Include RB Cut NFL Tracker

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys continue to be newsmakers when it comes to roster-building. Updated by the minute, our Dallas Cowboys 2021 NFL Transaction Tracker: News and views on the roster-building effort. JULY 14 RB CUT As CowboysSI.com was first to report, Malik Jefferson has signed on with Dallas, and...
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Four-star power forward picks up offer from UNC

Hubert Davis and the UNC Basketball program are targeting forwards in their 2023 recruiting class. Just a day after the team offered TJ Power, they are now pursuing four-star power forward Zayden High. The 6-foot-9, 225-pound prospect out of Arizona took to Twitter to announce that he has received an offer from Davis and the Tar Heels on Tuesday night. High is a player that UNC has watched in the past and now they appear very serious with the interest. The offer from UNC is the 19th in his recruitment with programs like Arizona State, Arkansas, Houston, Michigan, Texas Tech and Texas...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RamDigest

RamDigest

Los Angeles, CA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
297K+
Views
ABOUT

RamDigest is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Los Angeles Rams

 https://www.si.com/nfl/rams

Comments / 0

Community Policy