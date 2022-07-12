Bears Countdown to Camp: Nos. 74-70

Lighter tackles and depth apparent but Bears could even have a starter among their rookies and backups in Braxton Jones.

A look at the weights of Bears tackles reflects how they did things before and how they'll do them now.

Last year they had tackles who were 344 pounds, 334, 333, 332, 328 and now they have tackles who are 310, 310, 319, 308 and 320. Some of these are offseason weights and when they return for training camp to be weighed their conditioning emphasis by coach Matt Eberflus will no doubt drop them a few more pounds.

Eberflus said come with your track shoes on, and you're not running anywhere weighing in at 344.

Bears offensive linemen are using the wide zone scheme now and just like with the guards and centers, they need to be able to haul it to the wide side of the field as blockers on stretch plays

The countdown to camp for the Bears resumes with four lighter tackles and one guard who was a college tackle and probably could do it now, if asked.

No. 74 G Zachary Thomas

6-foot-4, 308 pounds

The Dossier: Thomas was a sixth-round pick and started at left tackle for San Diego State for the first time during his final year at the school after playing right tackle. Then he had to move back to right tackle. The Bears have moved him to guard. Pro Football Focus called him the third-best lineman in the Mountain West and 16th best FBS linema overall. He committed only three penalties over the final two seasons. His blocking was honed by going one on one against his brother and teammate, Cameron, who was drafted by the Cardinals in Round 3.

2022 Prospectus: He might not be a complete long shot to overtake Sam Mustipher in the right guard battle but his need for a lower pad level had scouts worried and it would be something he'd need to address before challenging to start. Thomas' strength and base against big interior rushers would be the concern and unlike some Bears linemen, he might need to bulk up a bit in this blocking scheme. His 4.96-second speed in the 40 shows he can block wide zone and should challenge at some point in camp for the biggest mystery position the Bears have.

At worst, he should be a guard/tackle backup like Alex Bars was before leaving in free agency.

No. 73 T Lachavious Simmmons

6-5, 319

The Dossier: Drafted in the seventh round in 2020 out of Tennessee State, Simmons has been on and off the practice squad. He appeared in two games and started one against Tampa Bay due to injuries and COVID-19. He was active on game day without playing last year 11 times and inactive four times.

2022 Prospectus: Simmons seems more suited to last year's inside zone scheme and will face a big uphill battle as a Ryan Pace draft pick trying to battle to keep a roster spot over players new GM Ryan Poles brought to Chicago. He'll be a long shot to stick this year.

No. 72 T Shon Coleman

6-6, 310

The Dossier: A third-round pick by Cleveland in 2016 out of Auburn, Coleman started every game at right tackle in 2017 and committed 14 penalties. Even with the terrible penalty total, he managed to post a Pro Football Focus grade of 61.4. He hasn't appeared in a game since then. Injuries derailed his career and he was dealt to San Francisco. He suffered a dislocated ankle and fractured fibula, then opted out in 2020. The 49ers released him off injured reserve and Ryan Poles signed him as depth at tackle.

2022 Prospectus: If there was a way to put him in a time machine then he might have a chance. While Coleman has spent time on the sidelines, others have passed him. He'll likely be a camp player unless he is able to come up big in preseason games and give coaches something to think about at cutdown time.

No. 71 T Julién Davenport

6-7, 315

The Dossier: Former Colts tackle who was with Houston two years, then Miami or two seasons. Now in his sixth year, he has started 32 games and played in 60. A Bucknell product, he was a Texans fourth-round pick, and a starter at left tackle for 2018 with Houston then was dealt to Miami and an injury left him on injured reserve for the first half of his first Dolphins season, as he lost a chance for the starting job. He had four starts and nine games as swing tackle with Indianapolis as swing tackle last year. Davenport was anything but effective blocking for the pass with the Colts. He gave up four sacks in 278 snaps played and Pro Football Focus gave him a 28.8 grade as a pass blocking tackle. He had a 45.3 overall grade.

2022 Prospectus: The Bears have other options if they need to fall back to a third tackle, so it's possible Davenport doesn't make the team. The Bears could always use Teven Jenkins or Braxton Jones, whoever doesn't win a starting spot. Some of their rookie linemen can play tackle, as well. Davenport hardly has a job secured heading into camp and will need to earn one.

No. 70 T Braxton Jones

6-5, 310

The Dossier: Effective pass blocker at Southern Utah, named third best offensive lineman in the Big Sky for 2021. The Bears drafted him in the fifth round after making a special trip for a visit with him just before the draft.

2022 Prospectus: With 35-1/2 inch arms and 10 3/8-inch hands, Jones has the physical traits to go with sub-5.0-second speed in the 40 to challenge for a starting role. If he does't get there, look for him to play the third tackle spot and eventually be the left tackle starter. He has too many positive traits not to get the role.

