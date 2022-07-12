ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WHO says COVID-19 remains a global health emergency

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) - The World Health Organization said on Tuesday that COVID-19 remains a global emergency, nearly 2-1/2 years after it was first declared. The Emergency Committee, made up of independent experts, said...

Chuck Cavendish
2d ago

Only to those who what's to be controlled by the government! This is all about money and population control!

Hortn Lc
2d ago

it's only an emergency to those gained power form calling it an emergency

Fox News

Fauci admits that COVID-19 vaccines do not protect 'overly well' against infection

White House chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci conceded that COVID-19 vaccines do not protect "overly well" against infection Tuesday on "Your World." DR. FAUCI: One of the things that's clear from the data [is] that even though vaccines - because of the high degree of transmissibility of this virus - don't protect overly well, as it were, against infection, they protect quite well against severe disease leading to hospitalization and death. And I believe that's the reason, Neil, why at my age, being vaccinated and boosted, even though it didn't protect me against infection, I feel confident that it made a major role in protecting me from progressing to severe disease. And that's very likely why I had a relatively mild course. So my message to people who seem confused because people who are vaccinated get infected - the answer is if you weren't vaccinated, the likelihood [is] you would have had [a] more severe course than you did have when you were vaccinated.
Nature.com

One coronavirus infection wards off another — but only if it’s a similar variant

Infection with a pre-Omicron SARS-CoV-2 variant protects against reinfection with a second, although the effect fades almost completely after three years. You have full access to this article via your institution. Natural immunity induced by infection with SARS-CoV-2 provides a strong shield against reinfection by a pre-Omicron variant for 16...
AFP

As Covid surges in US, health officials say vaccines remain key

Faced with a doubling of Covid hospitalizations in recent months, US health authorities reiterated the need Tuesday for vaccine vigilance to fight the pandemic, even as the jabs' immunity against new Omicron subvariants remains unclear. While they do not appear to be more severe than previous variants, "we do know it to be more transmissible and more immune-evading," Walensky said, although she added that vaccination and booster effectiveness against severe illness and death likely remains high with the new variants.
buckinghamshirelive.com

Expert warns of new Covid symptom appearing at night

A Covid expert has spoken about new symptoms that those with the latest strain of the virus are experiencing - including one that appears at night. Irish professor Luke O'Neill said the newly identified sign of BA.5 variant of Omicron was published yesterday. The number of people across the UK...
deseret.com

4 main omicron variant symptoms to expect

The “stealth” omicron variant is on track to be surpassed by new COVID-19 subvariants, namely BA.4 and BA.5. This week, the BA.5 strain alone made up 20%-27% of cases in the U.S., while BA.4 had a hold on 8.8% to 14.5% of infections, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tracker.
Verywell Health

How Many Times Can I Get Reinfected With COVID-19?

If you were infected with COVID-19 once, it’s possible to get reinfected with new and emerging variants of the virus. In fact, experts say it’s possible to get reinfected with COVID-19 multiple times in a year. Reinfections are likely to be milder and less severe than prior infections...
WebMD

Moderna Says COVID Booster 'Potent' vs Newer Omicron Variants

June 22, 2022 – Moderna released study results today showing its new Omicron-specific booster increased antibodies against the coronavirus by a factor of 5, even against some of the newer and more worrisome variants. The company also today said it will soon ask the FDA to authorize the use...
AOL Corp

Still Testing Positive for COVID-19 After 10 Days? What to Know

There's a new crop of omicron subvariants circulating around the country, and they seem to be extending our current COVID-19 wave. That's why at-home rapid antigen tests are still an important tool in keeping yourself and your community safe. But the results from rapid tests — and how to act on them — can also be confusing, especially if you're still testing positive late in your infection.
UPI News

Moderna: COVID-19 booster targeting Omicron will be ready by August

Moderna Inc. announced Wednesday that the revamped COVID-19 booster shot it has developed to fight Omicron and its subvariants should be ready for public use by August. The company has been making shots of the vaccine, called mRNA-1273.214, before getting regulatory approval so it can be ready to ship doses out for the fall and winter, when health experts worry that there could be another wave of COVID-19.
