Wausau Woodchucks hold off Kalamazoo, extend winning streak to four

For Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – The Wausau Woodchucks finished off a five-game homestand with their fourth-straight win as they completed a two-game sweep of Kalamazoo 7-5 on Monday at Athletic Park in Northwoods League baseball action.

The Woodchucks (21-21 overall, 4-2 second half) kept the runs flowing from Sunday, when they scored a team-record 23 runs, by striking first with four runs in the opening inning. The Chucks earned most of their runs off walks and wild pitches, but Ryan Sepede (BYU) kept his hot streak alive by smashing a single on the first pitch he saw to score Zach Levenson (Miami).

After a quiet few innings, the Woodchucks shook things up again in the bottom of the fifth. Sepede was on fire and drove his second hit of the night to score Ben Abernathy (UAB) to go up 5-0.

The Growlers briefly tied the game 5-5 in the top of the sixth inning. After a quick three-up three-down top of the seventh by Nick Marshall (West Texas A&M), the Chucks started off hot with an Abernathy single. After yet another wild pitch, Sepede advanced to second and was driven home by a Drew Stengren (Central Michigan) double. Brent Widder (Evansville) scored Stengren to plate the final run of the game. Carter Heninger (San Jose State) ended the night with a huge strikeout to keep his 0.00 ERA.

Wausau travels to Green Bay for a game Tuesday at 6:35 p.m. before returning home to play the Rockets on Wednesday at 6:35 p.m. Wednesday night is the Connexus Jersey Raffle for Big Brothers Big Sisters. Come on out to the game to bid on your favorite player’s jersey. Tickets can be purchased online at https://wausau-woodchucks.nwltickets.com/ or by calling 715-845-5055.