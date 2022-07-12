ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Kevin Durant Trade Not Expected Soon

By Donnie Druin
 3 days ago

If you're waiting for a verdict from Brooklyn on where Durant will play next season, you may find yourself waiting longer than anticipated.

Very rarely does a player such as Kevin Durant become available via trade. Also rarely does a deal for a player in his caliber take very long thanks to the numerous offers and heavy interest (which in theory makes it easier for a front office to part ways).

However, nothing has gone according to script in Brooklyn since the Nets assembled a trio of Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden. Harden was moved for Philadelphia, Irving went off into his own world (is his own planet flat?) during the season before a rollercoaster offseason that suggests he ultimately wants to end up with the Los Angeles Lakers.

As for Durant, he requested a trade nearly two weeks ago and has yet to find a new destination despite a wealth of teams interested and packages assembled for him.

There's no overselling how great of a player Durant is, as he's still somehow dominating the game at 33-years-old. With four years left on his contract, teams acquiring him understand they're not just getting Durant for a one-year rental.

The Nets understand that too, and perhaps that's why they've been adamant in holding onto the future Hall of Fame scorer until they feel an offer is adequate.

"In the short term, none of the main characters in the Nets' ongoing saga want to discuss things publicly," said ESPN's Nick Friedell . "The same goes for Nets general manager Sean Marks, who maintains a friendly demeanor while being repeatedly asked about Durant's future.

"The only thing that most in the gym agreed upon over the weekend in regard to the Nets' predicament is they don't think a potential Durant deal will happen any time soon. But as has been the case all year in Brooklyn, it's always best to expect the unexpected. The Nets remain on top of a news cycle that shows no signs of ending soon.

NBA insider Brian Windhorst echoed similar sentiments when discussing the situation surrounding Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton.

"The Indiana Pacers are seriously considering giving (Ayton) an offer sheet. They're also interested in a sign-and-trade with the Phoenix Suns potentially involving Myles Turner," said Windhorst. "But holding everything up is the Suns' negotiations for Kevin Durant, which are probably not going to end soon. Ayton may have to move on and do his own deal."

Eventually, a chess move will have to be made. However, Brooklyn appears all too comfortable letting the process play out.

So, who will budge first: Teams who don't want to sell the farm for Durant? Or the Nets, who will look to retain some sort of value for a superstar who expressed desires to no longer play for them.

Durant trade rumors have survived the initial onslaught of media coverage, and with the Summer League set for another three games, conversations will continue to carry in Las Vegas.

His future team still remains in question, yet one emerging scenario is these talks aren't going anywhere until one side blinks first.

