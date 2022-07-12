Everybody Is Saying Gary Moeller Fired Too Soon from Lions

Many are wondering what could have happened if Gary Moeller was allowed to remain the head coach of the Detroit Lions

Former Detroit Lion s head coach Gary Moeller died Monday at the age of 81.

"The football world lost a great man in Gary Moeller. Coach Moeller cared for his players and his teams and was devoted to the University of Michigan," Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh said in a statement. "He gave a lot to the game of football, excelling as both an offensive and defensive coordinator and head coach in the college and NFL ranks."

Back in 2000, Moeller became the interim head coach of the Lions, moving up from his position as linebackers coach and assistant head coach, when Bobby Ross abruptly left the post and stepped down.

In seven games at the helm, Moeller secured a record of 4-3.

Unfortunately, the team missed the postseason when the Chicago Bears defeated the Lions on a last-second Paul Edinger field goal that ended his tenure.

Ownership decided to go in a different direction and hired Matt Millen to become the new general manager. The decision was then made to dismiss Moeller, as he was replaced by Marty Mornhinweg.

Unfortunately, Millen's tenure was a complete disaster.

After his passing, many fans of the Lions took to social media to wonder what might have been, had Moeller been given more time to work with the team.

"Gary Moeller was a great family man, great friend, great coach, and a man of integrity and high character," former Michigan head coach Lloyd Carr said in a statement. "I admired him, I respected him and I loved him."

Here is a sample of the reaction online to Moeller's passing.