Wade Sapp is BRINGING it on this new music Friday… Wade Sapp teamed up with Canadian cowboy, Colter Wall, for "The Boys We Were," a heart pounding ballad about how Sapp's brother ended up in prison. He explained: "This song is about me and my brother; who we were before, who we are now, and who we may be after his incarceration." If you know anything about Colter Wall, you know he has an incredibly deep, haunting voice, that will […]

MUSIC ・ 11 MINUTES AGO