Foxborough, MA

Patriots’ Bill Belichick Honors ‘Red Bandana'

By Ethan Hurwitz
 3 days ago

FOXBORO - It is well documented that New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is an avid fan of lacrosse.

On June 2, Belichick was awarded with the Spirit of Tewaaraton Award, which is given out annually to “an individual involved in the sport of lacrosse, who nobly reflects the finest virtues exemplified in the game, and who, over the course of his or her life, has made a significant contribution to society and to the lives of others,” according to the official Tewaaraton website.

“I’m so humbled to be up here when I see the names of the people who have been awarded this Spirit award,” Belichick said during his acceptance speech. “It started with Welles Crowther.”

Crowther, a former Boston College lacrosse player, gained international recognition after saving almost 20 people from during the Sept. 11 attacks in 2001. Crowther lost his life during his mission to save others.

What made Crowther stand out to these survivors was his recognizable red bandana, which has become a symbol throughout Boston College, the lacrosse world and beyond.

Belichick took out a red banana from his pocket with “Welles” and “19” on it, Crowther’s number on the Eagles.

"It hit me hard. It hit me really hard. I was stunned, really," Alison Crowther, Welles' mother, said. "He's a coach of such success and prominence, and such focus on his team. So I was completely blown away. I sat there in tears. I couldn't believe my ears that he would even know Welles' story."

Belichick has been around lacrosse his entire life and has been part of the Patriots coaching staff for over 20 years, so his connection to BC’s Crowther is not shocking. However, Alison was stunned.

"I just see him as a really tough guy. Never smiles. And to see him speak the way he did about Welles, he had such heart in what he said. It was beautiful," Crowther said.

Alison shares the story of her son across the country, stating that “rather than the loss of Welles, just how alive he is in the spirit of so many people."

Belichick joins the illustrious list of recipients, which includes Welles Crowther.

Now, that certainly is the spirit of lacrosse.

The Spun

Baker Mayfield Has Revealed His Panthers' Jersey Number

Baker Mayfield may have a new team and coaching staff for the 2022 season, but he won't have to worry about wearing a new jersey number. On Tuesday, Mayfield was officially introduced as the newest member of the Carolina Panthers. While speaking to the media, he revealed that he'll wear No. 6 for this upcoming season.
CHARLOTTE, NC
thecomeback.com

Condoleezza Rice’s ex not surprised by her new football role

The Denver Broncos announced Monday that former White House Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice is now part-owner of the franchise. Rice has always been a football fan and was, at one point, part of the College Football Playoff committee. So no one was really surprised when she was named as part-owner, especially not her ex-boyfriend, Rick Upchurch, who use to play for the Broncos.
DENVER, CO
Popculture

Rob Gronkowski Reveals If He'll Come out of Retirement If Tom Brady Calls

Rob Gronkowski announced his retirement in June after playing 11 seasons in the NFL. And while the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New England Patriots tight end has nothing more to prove, there are some who believe he will make a big return since Tom Brady has unretired. Gronkowski recently spoke to Mike Reiss of ESPN and was asked about his agent Drew Rosenhaus saying it might be hard for him to say no if Brady called.
TAMPA, FL
SFGate

Tom Brady Reunites Patriots Rob Gronkowski, Danny Amendola, Julian Edelman in Comedy ‘80 for Brady’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski are Patriots again — at least, they will be on the big screen next year. The former New England Patriots quarterback and his loyal tight end will be reunited in Paramount’s “80 for Brady,” a comedy that Brady is starring in and producing for a 2023 theatrical release. Along with Gronkowski, former New England wide receivers Danny Amendola and Julian Edelman will have cameo roles.
NFL
On3.com

What NFL coaches are saying about Deshaun Watson entering 2022

A lot of issues and concerns still surround Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. If you were able to place him in a vacuum, though, he remains one of the NFL’s best talents. That sentiment remains even with him missing the entire 2021 season and was proven in ESPN’s article ranking the NFL’s Top 10 2022 Quarterbacks.
CLEVELAND, OH
NoleGameday

BREAKING: Florida State loses commitment from 4-star quarterback

The tumultuous recruitment of Ravenwood, TN 4-star quarterback Chris Parson has come to an end as he announced Tuesday that he was decommitting from Florida State. The past two months have been a roller coaster for Florida State and quarterback commitment Chris Parson. Parson, who committed in July 2021, began to become weary of his commitment when the coaching staff started recruiting other quarterbacks in the 2023 class.
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

Panthers Reveal If Baker Mayfield Is Team's Starting Quarterback

The Carolina Panthers made a lot of noise when the team traded for Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield last week. But is there any guarantee he'll be the starter?. On Tuesday, Panthers GM Scott Fitterer was asked about Carolina's QB situation going into the year. To which he responded that it will be an "open competition" between Baker and draft classmate Sam Darnold.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

Veteran NFL Tight End Announces Retirement At 29

On Tuesday night, a veteran NFL tight end announced his retirement from the game of football. Matt LaCosse, 29, took to Twitter on Tuesday night with a message for his fans. He thanked those who helped him reach the NFL and play the game he loves. "I am saying goodbye...
NFL
The Spun

Former College Football DL Shot & Killed On July 4

A member of the Boise State Broncos family was tragically lost over the long holiday weekend. On Tuesday, Cowboys star pass rusher and Boise State alum DeMarcus Lawrence shared that former teammate Greg Grimes was shot and killed on July 4. He was 31. "We lost my brother Greg Grimes...
BOISE, ID
The Spun

Patriots Officially Announce Significant Wide Receiver Trade

The New England Patriots are making some significant moves at the wide receiver position this offseason. On Tuesday, reports indicated that the Pats traded former first-round pick N'Keal Harry to the Chicago Bears. On Wednesday, the New England organization confirmed that news. The Patriots did not reveal the terms of...
CHICAGO, IL
Boston College
AllSteelers

Steelers Best Option is to Add Roof to Stadium

The Pittsburgh Steelers just got a bunch of money for a naming rights deal. Acrisure made them the 11th-highest paid team in the NFL for their stadium. So, what should they do with it?. Keeping up with the times is important for the NFL. It doesn't mean remove all the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Tony Romo Makes His Opinion On Jimmy Garoppolo Very Clear

The trade market has been dry for 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, but Tony Romo doesn't see that being the case for much longer. Speaking to "The Zach Gelb Show" on Tuesday, CBS' lead analyst wouldn't go as far as predicting where Jimmy G will eventually land, but once he's healthy Romo knows teams will come calling.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Cowboys' Running Back Cut

In order to make room for the Thursday signing of linebacker Malik Jefferson, the Dallas Cowboys cut running back JaQuan Hardy. The release of Hardy, who spent the majority of the 2021 season on the Cowboys' practice squad, moves the roster total to 91. The NFL world took to Twitter...
NFL
