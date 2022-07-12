Patriots’ Bill Belichick Honors ‘Red Bandana'

FOXBORO - It is well documented that New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is an avid fan of lacrosse.

On June 2, Belichick was awarded with the Spirit of Tewaaraton Award, which is given out annually to “an individual involved in the sport of lacrosse, who nobly reflects the finest virtues exemplified in the game, and who, over the course of his or her life, has made a significant contribution to society and to the lives of others,” according to the official Tewaaraton website.

“I’m so humbled to be up here when I see the names of the people who have been awarded this Spirit award,” Belichick said during his acceptance speech. “It started with Welles Crowther.”

Crowther, a former Boston College lacrosse player, gained international recognition after saving almost 20 people from during the Sept. 11 attacks in 2001. Crowther lost his life during his mission to save others.

What made Crowther stand out to these survivors was his recognizable red bandana, which has become a symbol throughout Boston College, the lacrosse world and beyond.

Belichick took out a red banana from his pocket with “Welles” and “19” on it, Crowther’s number on the Eagles.

"It hit me hard. It hit me really hard. I was stunned, really," Alison Crowther, Welles' mother, said. "He's a coach of such success and prominence, and such focus on his team. So I was completely blown away. I sat there in tears. I couldn't believe my ears that he would even know Welles' story."

Belichick has been around lacrosse his entire life and has been part of the Patriots coaching staff for over 20 years, so his connection to BC’s Crowther is not shocking. However, Alison was stunned.

"I just see him as a really tough guy. Never smiles. And to see him speak the way he did about Welles, he had such heart in what he said. It was beautiful," Crowther said.

Alison shares the story of her son across the country, stating that “rather than the loss of Welles, just how alive he is in the spirit of so many people."

Belichick joins the illustrious list of recipients, which includes Welles Crowther.

Now, that certainly is the spirit of lacrosse.