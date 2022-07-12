ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester City Midfielder Rodri Speaks About Kalvin Phillips Competition After Contract Renewal

Manchester City and Spain star Rodri has shared his thoughts on the signing of Kalvin Phillips, following his contract extension. The Spanish midfielder has signed a three-year extension on his current deal, which will keep him at City until 2027.

Manchester City and Spain star Rodri has shared his thoughts on the signing of Kalvin Phillips, following his contract extension. The Spanish midfielder has signed a three-year extension on his current deal, which will keep him at City until 2027.

Rodri was signed from Atletico Madrid in 2019, and has gone on to become arguably the best defensive midfielder in the Premier League in recent seasons. The Spaniard was in particularly fine form last season, scoring seven goals and providing a further two assists despite operating as a defensive midfielder.

The 26-year-old's fine form clearly hasn't gone unnoticed by the club, who have rewarded the Spain international with a three-year extension to his contract.

However, despite this show of faith in Rodri, it does appear he will have more competition next season. City recently announced the signing of fellow defensive midfielder Kalvin Phillips, but the Spaniard doesn't seem phased by the prospect of extra competition.

Speaking to the Man City's official website , Rodri praised the signing of Phillips: “He is a great player. We saw that at Leeds. We need this kind of player because when Fernandinho left we need physical players who can play holding midfielder and in forward positions. We need this kind of player, so I think it is a great signing"

While Rodri did face competition last season in the form of Fernandinho, it is likely Phillips will push him much more. Given the age difference between Phillips and the departing Brazilian, you'd believe the England international has an expectation of receiving more minutes than Fernandinho did last season.

It will be interesting to see if Phillips' arrival pushes Rodri into performing at an even higher standard next season. While the defensive midfielder spot is Rodri's to lose, he will have to be on top of his game with Phillips waiting in the wings to replace him, should he suffer a downturn in form.

