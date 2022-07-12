ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Holy Fawn – “Dimensional Bleed”

By Tom Breihan
Stereogum
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArizona’s Holy Fawn make a gorgeously crushing form of guitar rock that doesn’t neatly fit into any one particular genre. Last year, Stereogum published a feature on the many bands who move from heavy music to shoegaze, and Holy Fawn might fit into that wave, but they also might not. For...

www.stereogum.com

Kerrang

Album review: ONI – Loathing Light

Sometimes the hardest road is the only one that leads to your destination. For Jake Oni, the frontman and mastermind behind this eponymously named outfit, this meant walking that very path – taking back control of both music and his life. Debut album Ironshore, released way back in 2016, wasn’t a bad record, but Jake ended up feeling like a passenger – and that’s a real problem when a band is named after you.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Heaven Is Here

Crammed between the jagged peaks of Candy’s new album Heaven Is Here is a strange, disguised tenderness. The shapeshifting hardcore band tends to all of the mandatory themes of heavy music on its sophomore LP: It paints humanity as a colony of parasites, skewers piety, and takes aim at the rich. But the group’s most interesting songs are the ones that deviate from the sonic and thematic tropes of the genre. With the help of co-producer Arthur Rizk, who has honed records by Power Trip and Pissed Jeans, Candy defile hardcore’s typical structures with elements of industrial techno and noise. While their spewed condemnations of society feel expected, Candy occasionally wade into the muck of lust. It is their love songs that feel the most extreme.
RETAIL
Stereogum

The Goon Sax Break Up

The Goon Sax are breaking up. The Brisbane indie-pop trio announced their decision in a message on their social media accounts today. The note does not provide a rationale, but it does express gratitude for their nine years playing together. They’re cancelling their upcoming shows, including dates opening for fellow Matador artists Pavement and Interpol/Spoon, but they promise to play “one or two more shows in Australia.” Their takeaway on the disbandment? “For us it feels like a happy ending.”
MUSIC
Stereogum

Band To Watch: Pool Kids

There was no precedent for a band’s sophomore comeback after a DIY debut hailed by Hayley Williams, but Florida emo quartet Pool Kids didn’t cow to the pressure. After the pop-punk superstar declared on Instagram that 2018’s Music To Practice Safe Sex To is what Paramore “wished we sounded like in the early 2000s,” Pool Kids doubled down. LP2, out July 22 on Skeletal Lightning, pulls from influences as disparate as Pink Floyd to Rina Sawayama and is self-titled: “A big dick move,” lead singer and guitarist Christine Goodwyne says, flipping her Robert Plant curls. “It’s confident, it’s sexy,” adds bassist Nicolette Alvarez, grinning in a plaid skirt and jean jacket. (Onstage, Alvarez animates the school-uniform-punk shtick with a plucky sneer.) Guitarist Andy Anaya, who made a name for himself with Orlando’s You Blew It!, and drummer Caden Clinton agree. “It’s like, We’re here,” Anaya says.
MUSIC
Local
Arizona Entertainment
State
Arizona State
Stereogum

Death Cab For Cutie – “Here To Forever”

The members of Death Cab For Cutie, Ben Gibbard especially, found all sorts of ways to stay productive during the pandemic, but now they’re back in business for real. At the moment, Death Cab are in the early stages of a long tour. Later this summer, they’ll follow 2018’s Thank You For Today with the new album Asphalt Meadows. We’ve already posted first single “Roman Candles,” and now Death Cab have also shared the new track “Here To Forever.”
MUSIC
Stereogum

Panda Bear & Sonic Boom – “Go On”

Panda Bear and Sonic Boom have a long and storied history. Peter Kember mixed and mastered Noah Lennox’s 2011 album Tomboy and co-produced 2015’s Panda Bear Meets The Grim Reaper, and six years ago Kember moved over to Portugal (where Lennox has been based for a while now) so that the pair could work together more.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Ylayali – “Circle Change”

Francis Lyons is a Philadelphia musician who has clocked time in bands like Free Cake For Every Creature, 2nd Grade, and 22º Halo, and he’s also released solo material at a steady pace, most recently under the name Ylayali. He’s put out a couple projects over the past couple years, and today he’s announcing a new album called Separation, which will be released this September via Dear Life Records. Its lead single “Circle Change” is great — it starts off warm and hazy and hypnotic and breaks out into a stuttering, nervy rock song. Check it out below.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Stereogum

Marci – “Pass Time”

Next month, TOPS keyboardist Marta Cikojevic is releasing her debut self-titled album as Marci. We’ve heard three songs from it so far — “Entertainment,” “Immaterial Girl,” and “Terminal” (that last one made it onto our best songs of the week list) — and today she’s back with another one, “Pass Time.” It’s a pretty, whispery one that Cikojevic said is about “recognizing the same cycles you’ve put yourself in, and finding a way out. Trying to snap out of a bad habit, even when it feels so good.” Listen below.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Goon – “Emily Says”

This week, the dreamy Los Angeles rock group Goon are releasing a new album, Hour Of Green Evening. They’ve shared “Angelnumber 1210” and “Ochre” from it already, and today they’re back with one final single: “Emily Says.” The Emily in question is frontman Kenny Becker’s wife Emily Elkin, who plays cello in Angel Olsen’s live band and has worked with Olivia Rodrigo, Halsey, and more. “This song is about how her and I meeting each other was the most joyful thing to ever happen to both of us, but also didn’t cure either of us from our anxieties or depression,” Becker said in a statement. “I wanted to focus on the heart-wringing conflict between those two things.” Listen below.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

Metal Frontman Leaving Band After Upcoming Tour

Steve Brooks, frontman for heavy metal stalwarts Torche, has reportedly announced that he'll be leaving the band after their upcoming tour. According to Metal Injection, Brooks shared the news in an Instagram post, explaining that he's found it difficult "to keep this going living on opposite sides of the country." It appears that Brooks has since deleted the post, and the band has not made mention of the exit otherwise.
ATLANTA, GA
Stereogum

Santigold – “Nothing”

In May, art-pop provocateur Santigold shared her first new single since 2018’s I Don’t Want: The Gold Fire Sessions: “High Priestess.” Since then, Santi announced plans to release her fourth album, Spirituals. Along with “High Priestess” we’ve heard “Ain’t Ready,” and now Santigold has shared a follow-up track, “Nothing,” which also gets a video short by Frank Ockenfels.
MUSIC
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Stereogum

Unwound Announce 2023 Reunion Tour

As portended by a teaser that sent certain sections of Twitter into a frenzy yesterday, Olympia legends Unwound — one of the most important post-hardcore acts of the ’90s and a flagship band for the Kill Rock Stars label — are getting back together next year for their first shows in 21 years. The reunion comprises seven shows next February and March and will feature a new lineup due to founding bassist Vern Rumsey’s death in 2020. Karp/Melvins/Big Business member Jared Warren, billed as Rumsey’s one-time protege, will be taking over on bass, while Scott Seckington — who has played with Unwound’s Justin Trosper and Sara Lund in Nocturnal Habits — has joined in on second guitar and keyboards. The reconstituted Unwound will play seven shows in February and March of next year.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Madi Diaz – “Hangover”

Madi Diaz has been putting out music for well over a decade, but last year she linked up with Anti- Records to release a new full-length called History Of A Feeling. A few months ago, she teamed up with the likes of Waxahatchee and Angel Olsen for an EP of reimagined songs called Same History, New Feelings. Today, Diaz is back with a brand-new track, the crackling “Hangover.”
CELEBRITIES
Stereogum

Tegan And Sara – “Yellow”

It’s been six years since the last proper Tegan And Sara album — not counting 2019’s Hey, I’m Just Like You, where they reimagined some of their earliest songs — but they’ve kept plenty busy since then with a memoir and an upcoming TV show based on that memoir. But today they’re back with news of a new studio album called Crybaby, which will be out in October.
SEATTLE, WA
Stereogum

Sloan – “Spend The Day”

Canadian indie-rock standbys Sloan very recently celebrated the 30th anniversary of their debut album, Smeared, and now they’ve announced their 13th album, Steady, coming October 21. Along with the news is a power-popping lead single, “Spend The Day.” “They say if you want to go fast go alone but if you want to go far go together,” bassist Chris Murphy says of the band’s longecity. “I don’t know if there are many other bands you can name that are still making records with their original line up 30 years in. Look it up!”
ROCK MUSIC
thebrag.com

Wet Leg are playing a free pop-up show in Sydney

Britain’s buzziest band Wet Leg are playing a surprise pop-up show in Sydney tomorrow night, and it’s completely free to attend. Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers are touring Australia for the first time this month, including performing at Splendour in the Grass. They’ll now begin their whirlwind tour...
MUSIC
WEKU

Curse Of Lono: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

The resonant voice of Felix Bechtolsheimer has me obsessed with his band Curse of Lono. For the group's Tiny Desk (home) concert, the six musicians set up shop in the office at Bechtolsheimer's house above his home studio in South London. They begin their set as they do their evocative 2022 album, People In Cars, with the song "Let Your Love Rain Down On Me." Bechtolsheimer's baritone is set against the dreamy wail of the pedal steel as he sings, "I'm gonna make my move, hear the engine roar / Roll the windows down, slam my foot to the floor / Now I'm driving hard in this big machine / When they kill the pain, we'll all get clean." All that angst leads to the chorus which, for me, offers one of the few glimmers of hope: "Let your love rain down on me." This isn't hope-filled, uplifting music; these are dark songs written following the losses of Felix's father, uncle and former girlfriend. That former partner is the subject of the final spine-chilling song. "So Damned Beautiful" tells the tale of her drug-filled weekend affair that ends in tragedy. It's the first duet Felix Bechtolsheimer has written; originally recorded with Tess Parks, it's sung here with Bo Lucas of the Brighton duo Lucas & King. The fragile characters and cinematic storytelling make their impact thanks to a band that knows how to delicately weave its sound and pulsing textures with an underpinning of drama and plenty of open space that leaves me mesmerized.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Mykki Blanco – “French Lessons” (Feat. Kelsey Lu)

Mykki Blanco has announced a new album, Stay Close To Music, the follow-up to last year’s Broken Hearts & Beauty Sleep. The songs on it were made during the same recording sessions as Blanco’s last one — those took place in a whole lot of places (Lisbon, Paris, New York, Chicago, and Los Angeles) and were spearheaded by producer FattyDL. Stay Close To Music features a whole bunch of outside contributions, including Jónsi and Saul Williams, and it includes previously-released collabs with Michael Stipe, Diana Gordon, and Devendra Banhart.
MUSIC

