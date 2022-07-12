ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No Devotion – “Starlings”

By James Rettig
Stereogum
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo Devotion have been trying to mount a comeback for a bit now. The Geoff Rickly-led band that includes former members of Lostprophets first announced a reunion last year, which was then pushed back. Then they plotted out some opening dates for Cursive that were then canceled. But last month they...

www.stereogum.com

Stereogum

Rachika Nayar – “Nausea”

Last month, the Brooklyn musician Rachika Nayar announced her sophomore album Heaven Come Crashing with its title track, which made its way onto our best songs of the week list. Today, Nayar is back with another cut from the album, “Nausea,” which incorporates a teeth-chattering synth that’s wrapped around by some spacey keys and guitars and builds to a transcendent finish.
BROOKLYN, NY
Stereogum

Ylayali – “Circle Change”

Francis Lyons is a Philadelphia musician who has clocked time in bands like Free Cake For Every Creature, 2nd Grade, and 22º Halo, and he’s also released solo material at a steady pace, most recently under the name Ylayali. He’s put out a couple projects over the past couple years, and today he’s announcing a new album called Separation, which will be released this September via Dear Life Records. Its lead single “Circle Change” is great — it starts off warm and hazy and hypnotic and breaks out into a stuttering, nervy rock song. Check it out below.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Stereogum

High Vis – “Blending”

Last month, we named High Vis a Band To Watch when they announced their sophomore album Blending. Both tracks we’ve heard from it, “Talk For Hours” and “Fever Dream,” landed on our best songs of the week list, and today they’re back to share the album’s soaring and melodic title track.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Goon – “Emily Says”

This week, the dreamy Los Angeles rock group Goon are releasing a new album, Hour Of Green Evening. They’ve shared “Angelnumber 1210” and “Ochre” from it already, and today they’re back with one final single: “Emily Says.” The Emily in question is frontman Kenny Becker’s wife Emily Elkin, who plays cello in Angel Olsen’s live band and has worked with Olivia Rodrigo, Halsey, and more. “This song is about how her and I meeting each other was the most joyful thing to ever happen to both of us, but also didn’t cure either of us from our anxieties or depression,” Becker said in a statement. “I wanted to focus on the heart-wringing conflict between those two things.” Listen below.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Geoff Rickly
Stereogum

Archers Of Loaf Announce First New Album In 24 Years

The beloved North Carolina rock band Archers Of Loaf have been back together for about a decade now, sporadically playing shows — some of which were canceled due to the pandemic — and in 2020, they released some of their first new songs in decades, which included tracks like “Raleigh Days” and “Talking Over Talk.” Today, they’re announcing their first new full-length album in 24 years, Reason In Decline, which will be out in October.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Unwound Announce 2023 Reunion Tour

As portended by a teaser that sent certain sections of Twitter into a frenzy yesterday, Olympia legends Unwound — one of the most important post-hardcore acts of the ’90s and a flagship band for the Kill Rock Stars label — are getting back together next year for their first shows in 21 years. The reunion comprises seven shows next February and March and will feature a new lineup due to founding bassist Vern Rumsey’s death in 2020. Karp/Melvins/Big Business member Jared Warren, billed as Rumsey’s one-time protege, will be taking over on bass, while Scott Seckington — who has played with Unwound’s Justin Trosper and Sara Lund in Nocturnal Habits — has joined in on second guitar and keyboards. The reconstituted Unwound will play seven shows in February and March of next year.
MUSIC
#No Devotion#Starlings#Brooklyn#Lostprophets
Stereogum

Death Cab For Cutie – “Here To Forever”

The members of Death Cab For Cutie, Ben Gibbard especially, found all sorts of ways to stay productive during the pandemic, but now they’re back in business for real. At the moment, Death Cab are in the early stages of a long tour. Later this summer, they’ll follow 2018’s Thank You For Today with the new album Asphalt Meadows. We’ve already posted first single “Roman Candles,” and now Death Cab have also shared the new track “Here To Forever.”
MUSIC
Stereogum

Marci – “Pass Time”

Next month, TOPS keyboardist Marta Cikojevic is releasing her debut self-titled album as Marci. We’ve heard three songs from it so far — “Entertainment,” “Immaterial Girl,” and “Terminal” (that last one made it onto our best songs of the week list) — and today she’s back with another one, “Pass Time.” It’s a pretty, whispery one that Cikojevic said is about “recognizing the same cycles you’ve put yourself in, and finding a way out. Trying to snap out of a bad habit, even when it feels so good.” Listen below.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Gordi – “Inhuman”

The Australian singer-songwriter Gordi, a 2016-vintage Stereogum Artist To Watch, has been doing a lot lately — a single with Troye Sivan, a Dolly Parton cover, a Julien Baker remix. Next month, she’ll release Inhuman, a new EP that she recorded in studios around the world. We’ve already posted first single “Way I Go,” and now Gordi has also shared “Inhuman,” a song about about transforming yourself into a robot as a way of coping with earthly stresses.
CELEBRITIES
Stereogum

Band To Watch: Pool Kids

There was no precedent for a band’s sophomore comeback after a DIY debut hailed by Hayley Williams, but Florida emo quartet Pool Kids didn’t cow to the pressure. After the pop-punk superstar declared on Instagram that 2018’s Music To Practice Safe Sex To is what Paramore “wished we sounded like in the early 2000s,” Pool Kids doubled down. LP2, out July 22 on Skeletal Lightning, pulls from influences as disparate as Pink Floyd to Rina Sawayama and is self-titled: “A big dick move,” lead singer and guitarist Christine Goodwyne says, flipping her Robert Plant curls. “It’s confident, it’s sexy,” adds bassist Nicolette Alvarez, grinning in a plaid skirt and jean jacket. (Onstage, Alvarez animates the school-uniform-punk shtick with a plucky sneer.) Guitarist Andy Anaya, who made a name for himself with Orlando’s You Blew It!, and drummer Caden Clinton agree. “It’s like, We’re here,” Anaya says.
MUSIC
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Stereogum

Stream Ian Sweet’s New Star Stuff EP

A few months back, Jilian Medford released a new Ian Sweet song called “Fight” and teased that she was putting the finishing touches on an EP called Star Stuff, which she had been working on in between tours of last year’s Show Me How You Disappear. Today, that whole EP has dropped out of the blue — there’s two more new songs in addition to “Fight.” “Die A Million Times” and the title track are both airy, glittering tracks that, like most of Ian Sweet’s more recent material, blur the line between rock and pop. “Die A Million Times” is also getting a music video, and Medford talked a bit about the track:
MUSIC
Stereogum

…And You Will Know Us By The Trail Of Dead – “Millennium Actress” (Feat. Amanda Palmer)

This week, …And You Will Know Us By The Trail Of Dead are releasing their new album XI: BLEED HERE NOW. The Austin band has shared two pairs of singles from it so far, “No Confidence” and “Salt In Your Eyes” and “Contra Mundum” and Penny Candle. Today, they’re back with a lone track, “Millennium Actress,” but this one’s got one of the album’s featured guests in the form of some vocals from Amanda Palmer. Check it out below.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Premature Evaluation: black midi Hellfire

A black midi album can be a thrill ride, and the very same black midi album can feel like homework. It all depends on your headspace. The first time I listened to the band’s new Hellfire I was pretty sure I hated it. The second time through, I loved it. On subsequent listens, both the appreciation and the annoyance have returned. I’ve come to think of those reactions as the yin and yang of black midi, complementary forces that catalyze each other and hold each other in tension. Admittedly, the madcap turbulence in this band’s music is the cause of my swings between ecstasy and revulsion, not an effect — they’re the ones stirring me up, not vice versa — but it feels like they’re trying ever harder to elicit such strong reactions. If so, it’s working.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Kal Marks – “My Name Is Hell”

Last month, the Boston band Kal Marks announced their first new album in four years with the lead single “Ovation” and a rejiggered lineup, still centered around leader Carl Shane. My Name Is Hell is due out next month, and today the band is sharing the album’s title track, which unfurls over four minutes and breaks into a guttural conclusion.
BOSTON, MA
Stereogum

Sam Gendel – “Uroko (鱗, fish scales)”

Jazz multi-instrumentalist Sam Gendel is extending his prolific 2022 run. So far this year he’s already released the expansive Superstore as well as LIVE A LITTLE, a fascinating full-length collab with his girlfriend’s 11-year-old sister, Antonia Cytrynowicz. Now he has announced blueblue, a new 14-song collection on which every track is named for a pattern within the traditional Japanese embroidery style of sashiko. A press release explains: “Developed during the Edo period, sashiko involves reinforcing indigo-dyed cloth with white cotton thread. Sashiko pieces (traditionally clothes), are both functional and decorative, distinguished by their palimpsests of blue gradients, and the bright contrast of the white stitchwork.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
Stereogum

Reunited Screamo Greats Gospel Go Full Prog On New 21-Minute Song

“Pulling a Mars Volta,” I guess you’d call it. After returning in May with their first album in 17 years, The Loser, screamo greats Gospel have now released a song that lasts more than half that project’s 40-minute runtime. Its title is long, too: “MVDM: The Magical Volumes Vol​.​1: The Magick Volume Of Dark Madder Or Magic Volume Of Dark Matter Or Just Magic Volume.” Clocking in at more than 21 minutes, the song shifts shapes several times over. You like riffs? Below, feast yourself on some riffs.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Madi Diaz – “Hangover”

Madi Diaz has been putting out music for well over a decade, but last year she linked up with Anti- Records to release a new full-length called History Of A Feeling. A few months ago, she teamed up with the likes of Waxahatchee and Angel Olsen for an EP of reimagined songs called Same History, New Feelings. Today, Diaz is back with a brand-new track, the crackling “Hangover.”
CELEBRITIES
