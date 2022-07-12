ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Sorry – “Let The Lights On”

By James Rettig
Stereogum
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSorry released one of the best debut albums of 2020 with 925 and they followed that up last year with the Twixtustwain EP. Today, they’re back to announce their second full-length album, Anywhere But Here — which I can only hope (but probably isn’t) named after the excellent Mona Simpson novel....

www.stereogum.com

Comments / 0

Kerrang

Album review: ONI – Loathing Light

Sometimes the hardest road is the only one that leads to your destination. For Jake Oni, the frontman and mastermind behind this eponymously named outfit, this meant walking that very path – taking back control of both music and his life. Debut album Ironshore, released way back in 2016, wasn’t a bad record, but Jake ended up feeling like a passenger – and that’s a real problem when a band is named after you.
MUSIC
The Independent

‘She’s an amazing singer, but I’ve worn sparklier dresses’: Mick Jagger gives shout-out to Adele at BST show

Mick Jagger paid tribute to Adele while performing with The Rolling Stones at Hyde Park in London on Sunday evening (3 July).The singer was in a talkative mood throughout the two-and-a-half hour show, revealing that it was the band’s fifth gig in Hyde Park, and 203rd in London.He noted how much was going on in London, including Pride and Wimbledon, adding: “I went to see Adele here last yesterday. She’s an amazing singer, but I’ve worn sparklier dresses.”The gig started with a video tribute to drummer Charlie Watts, who died last August. He was 81. Jagger said: “We played...
CELEBRITIES
Stereogum

The Goon Sax Break Up

The Goon Sax are breaking up. The Brisbane indie-pop trio announced their decision in a message on their social media accounts today. The note does not provide a rationale, but it does express gratitude for their nine years playing together. They’re cancelling their upcoming shows, including dates opening for fellow Matador artists Pavement and Interpol/Spoon, but they promise to play “one or two more shows in Australia.” Their takeaway on the disbandment? “For us it feels like a happy ending.”
MUSIC
Stereogum

No Devotion – “Starlings”

No Devotion have been trying to mount a comeback for a bit now. The Geoff Rickly-led band that includes former members of Lostprophets first announced a reunion last year, which was then pushed back. Then they plotted out some opening dates for Cursive that were then canceled. But last month they scheduled some shows in the UK and the US for July; the UK shows ended up getting postponed, but No Devotion made their grand return to the stage for a surprise appearance during Thursday’s set at White Eagle Hall in Jersey City on Saturday night, and then played their first full show in 7 years on Monday in Brooklyn.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Death Cab For Cutie – “Here To Forever”

The members of Death Cab For Cutie, Ben Gibbard especially, found all sorts of ways to stay productive during the pandemic, but now they’re back in business for real. At the moment, Death Cab are in the early stages of a long tour. Later this summer, they’ll follow 2018’s Thank You For Today with the new album Asphalt Meadows. We’ve already posted first single “Roman Candles,” and now Death Cab have also shared the new track “Here To Forever.”
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video
Stereogum

Interpol – “Gran Hotel”

This week Interpol are releasing their long-awaited follow-up to 2018’s Marauder. The Other Side Of Make-Believe is out on Friday, and already we’ve heard singles “Toni,” “Something Changed,” “Fables.” Also this week, Interpol are launching “Big Shot City” a global exhibition and pop-up shop in collaboration with photographer Atiba Jefferson and Brain Dead Clothing; it’s running July 15-17 in London and simultaneously takes place in Los Angeles, New York, Mexico City, and Tokyo. Now, Interpol has one more album single to share, “Gran Hotel,” which gets a music video directed by Malia James.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Guitar World Magazine

ICYMI, Gorillaz are playing a handful of shows in Australia this month

They’ll be making fans Feel Good(, Inc.) in Melbourne, Sydney and Adelaide, plus at Splendour In The Grass. It’s been 12 long, tiring years since the last time Australian concertgoers saw Gorillaz – the genre-bending, metaversal genius of Blur’s Damon Albarn – live in the “flesh”. A lot has happened since then: the “band” have released two studio albums – Humanz in 2017 and The Now Now a year later – and debuted their ultra-collaborative Song Machine project to thunderous acclaim. Their live show has evolved tremendously, too, with some of the most dazzling visuals and hit-studded setlists they’ve ever put together.
WORLD
Stereogum

Gordi – “Inhuman”

The Australian singer-songwriter Gordi, a 2016-vintage Stereogum Artist To Watch, has been doing a lot lately — a single with Troye Sivan, a Dolly Parton cover, a Julien Baker remix. Next month, she’ll release Inhuman, a new EP that she recorded in studios around the world. We’ve already posted first single “Way I Go,” and now Gordi has also shared “Inhuman,” a song about about transforming yourself into a robot as a way of coping with earthly stresses.
CELEBRITIES
Stereogum

Ylayali – “Circle Change”

Francis Lyons is a Philadelphia musician who has clocked time in bands like Free Cake For Every Creature, 2nd Grade, and 22º Halo, and he’s also released solo material at a steady pace, most recently under the name Ylayali. He’s put out a couple projects over the past couple years, and today he’s announcing a new album called Separation, which will be released this September via Dear Life Records. Its lead single “Circle Change” is great — it starts off warm and hazy and hypnotic and breaks out into a stuttering, nervy rock song. Check it out below.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Stereogum

Alien Boy – “Wondering Still”

In 2021, the Portland band Alien Boy released a really solid album called Don’t Know What I Am, which included “The Way I Feel,” one of my personal favorite songs of the year. Today, they’re back with their first new track since then, “Wondering Still,” which is a jam. Here’s the band’s Sonia Weber on it:
PORTLAND, OR
Stereogum

…And You Will Know Us By The Trail Of Dead – “Millennium Actress” (Feat. Amanda Palmer)

This week, …And You Will Know Us By The Trail Of Dead are releasing their new album XI: BLEED HERE NOW. The Austin band has shared two pairs of singles from it so far, “No Confidence” and “Salt In Your Eyes” and “Contra Mundum” and Penny Candle. Today, they’re back with a lone track, “Millennium Actress,” but this one’s got one of the album’s featured guests in the form of some vocals from Amanda Palmer. Check it out below.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Archers Of Loaf Announce First New Album In 24 Years

The beloved North Carolina rock band Archers Of Loaf have been back together for about a decade now, sporadically playing shows — some of which were canceled due to the pandemic — and in 2020, they released some of their first new songs in decades, which included tracks like “Raleigh Days” and “Talking Over Talk.” Today, they’re announcing their first new full-length album in 24 years, Reason In Decline, which will be out in October.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Band To Watch: Pool Kids

There was no precedent for a band’s sophomore comeback after a DIY debut hailed by Hayley Williams, but Florida emo quartet Pool Kids didn’t cow to the pressure. After the pop-punk superstar declared on Instagram that 2018’s Music To Practice Safe Sex To is what Paramore “wished we sounded like in the early 2000s,” Pool Kids doubled down. LP2, out July 22 on Skeletal Lightning, pulls from influences as disparate as Pink Floyd to Rina Sawayama and is self-titled: “A big dick move,” lead singer and guitarist Christine Goodwyne says, flipping her Robert Plant curls. “It’s confident, it’s sexy,” adds bassist Nicolette Alvarez, grinning in a plaid skirt and jean jacket. (Onstage, Alvarez animates the school-uniform-punk shtick with a plucky sneer.) Guitarist Andy Anaya, who made a name for himself with Orlando’s You Blew It!, and drummer Caden Clinton agree. “It’s like, We’re here,” Anaya says.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Spotify Buys Music Trivia Game Heardle

Spotify has purchased the music trivia game Heardle. Heardle, as you might be able to surmise, is an music-focused website that sprung up in the wake of Wordle, the puzzle game that ended up being acquired by The New York Times. Heardle provides you with a few seconds of a song at a time until you’re able to guess what that song is.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Stream Gleemer’s Dark & Pretty New EP Here At All

Gleemer are a rock band from Colorado who incorporate elements of shoegaze, slowcore, grunge, and other sounds at the intersection of pretty and heavy. Their new EP Here At All collects five songs that remind me of Death Cab For Cutie, early Sun Kil Moon, and the moodier side of late-’90s alt-rock radio — but with guitar sounds bigger and more explosive than any of those reference points communicates. Check it out below.
COLORADO STATE
Stereogum

Santigold – “Nothing”

In May, art-pop provocateur Santigold shared her first new single since 2018’s I Don’t Want: The Gold Fire Sessions: “High Priestess.” Since then, Santi announced plans to release her fourth album, Spirituals. Along with “High Priestess” we’ve heard “Ain’t Ready,” and now Santigold has shared a follow-up track, “Nothing,” which also gets a video short by Frank Ockenfels.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Unwound Announce 2023 Reunion Tour

As portended by a teaser that sent certain sections of Twitter into a frenzy yesterday, Olympia legends Unwound — one of the most important post-hardcore acts of the ’90s and a flagship band for the Kill Rock Stars label — are getting back together next year for their first shows in 21 years. The reunion comprises seven shows next February and March and will feature a new lineup due to founding bassist Vern Rumsey’s death in 2020. Karp/Melvins/Big Business member Jared Warren, billed as Rumsey’s one-time protege, will be taking over on bass, while Scott Seckington — who has played with Unwound’s Justin Trosper and Sara Lund in Nocturnal Habits — has joined in on second guitar and keyboards. The reconstituted Unwound will play seven shows in February and March of next year.
MUSIC

