Sorry – “Let The Lights On”

No Devotion have been trying to mount a comeback for a bit now. The Geoff Rickly-led band that includes former members of Lostprophets first announced a reunion last year, which was then pushed back. Then they plotted out some opening dates for Cursive that were then canceled. But last month they scheduled some shows in the UK and the US for July; the UK shows ended up getting postponed, but No Devotion made their grand return to the stage for a surprise appearance during Thursday’s set at White Eagle Hall in Jersey City on Saturday night, and then played their first full show in 7 years on Monday in Brooklyn.

