Best college towns? Web site ranks 3 SEC towns among top 25

Mikayla Coombs, a former member of the Georgia women’s basketball team, has been named a nominee for NCAA Woman of the Year, it was announced Thursday. “I am honored and humbled to be nominated for the prestigious NCAA Woman of the Year award,” Coombs said. “The University of Georgia and The Georgia Way prepare student-athletes for success both on and off the field of competition. To be nominated by this institution means the world to me. I recognize and respect the tremendous impact the NCAA Woman of the Year program has on so many, and I look forward to being a small part of this. Thank you to the University of Georgia and the NCAA Woman of the Year program for the tremendous honor.”

ATHENS, GA ・ 4 HOURS AGO