Wisconsin State

Best college towns? Web site ranks 3 SEC towns among top 25

By Keith Farner
saturdaydownsouth.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are plenty of great college towns around the SEC, and now they’ve been ranked by a web site called Best College Reviews. Here’s the description of what was considered: There are a lot of things that have to...

www.saturdaydownsouth.com

Comments / 2

Raleigh News & Observer

UGA Legend Responds to Stetson Bennett Slander in Preseason Rankings

After originally joining Georgia's roster as a walk-on coming out of high school perceived as a longshot in terms of ever getting meaningful snaps, Bennett is coming off a national championship where he led the Bulldogs to not only an undefeated regular season but would help them topple Alabama in the national championship game, helping Georgia get over the hump for the first time in over four decades.
ATHENS, GA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Derion Gullete, 4-star 2023 edge defender from Texas, names final 3 teams

Derion Gullete has narrowed his recruitment down to 3 teams. The blue-chip prospect from Marlin, Texas shared that he will be focusing on Texas A&M, Texas and Ohio State going forward after picking up 28 scholarship offers. Gullete is listed at 6-2, 220 pounds and rated 4-stars, the No. 16...
MARLIN, TX
WGAU

Lady Dog basketball player is finalist for national honor

Mikayla Coombs, a former member of the Georgia women’s basketball team, has been named a nominee for NCAA Woman of the Year, it was announced Thursday. “I am honored and humbled to be nominated for the prestigious NCAA Woman of the Year award,” Coombs said. “The University of Georgia and The Georgia Way prepare student-athletes for success both on and off the field of competition. To be nominated by this institution means the world to me. I recognize and respect the tremendous impact the NCAA Woman of the Year program has on so many, and I look forward to being a small part of this. Thank you to the University of Georgia and the NCAA Woman of the Year program for the tremendous honor.”
ATHENS, GA
iHeartRadio

This Is The Most Supernatural City In Georgia

Have you ever wondered how supernatural your city is?. GreatLakesStakes.com determined the most supernatural cities in each state, taking into account the total number of ghost and UFO sightings per city. According to the data, Atlanta is the most supernatural city in Georgia. It clocked in at 181 total sightings,...
GEORGIA STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Former Mississippi State QB target decommits from Florida State

A former Mississippi State target is officially back on the market. Chris Parson, a 4-star quarterback and the No. 7 overall prospect from the state of Tennessee, decommitted from Florida State Tuesday, per his official twitter account. “Florida State has been my favorite school since I was a little kid,”...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wgac.com

Hidden Cavern Under Georgia Forest

If you’re claustrophobic, you might not want to watch this video! Twins Eddy and James Robinson are professional cavers who discover a hidden cavern under a Georgia forest. And they take us along for the discovery!. Thanks to a friend of the twins, they found out about the cave...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Georgia man ties state record with 2-foot bass catch

WARWICK, Ga. — A Georgia man has tied the state record for the larges shoal bass caught in Georgia waters. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources said Clark Wheeler, of Arabi, will share the record for the fish he caught on April 16 on the Flint River near Warwick.
WARWICK, GA
WSPA 7News

Dabo Swinney introduces new restaurant in Clemson

CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Dabo Swinney was on hand to debut Clemson’s newest restaurant, Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux, Wednesday evening as a franchise partner with the Lousiana-based restaurant. The restaurant, which is expected to officially open in late fall, is located at 403 College Avenue in Clemson. That’s...
CLEMSON, SC
97X

Florida Record Broken For Most People Simultaneously Skinny Dipping

A new record has been set in Florida! On Sunday, the Treasure Coast Naturists broke the record for the most people simultaneously skinny dipping on the Treasure Coast. This year the Coast Naturists held its annual skinny-dip on July 10th at Blind Creek Beach in St. Lucie County in an attempt to break last year’s record number of 431 people simultaneously skinny-dipping.
FLORIDA STATE
WJTV 12

Mississippi Lottery players win total $60,000

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mega Millions jackpot has grown to an estimated $480 million for the Friday, July 15 drawing, and the Powerball jackpot has reached an estimated $82 million for the Saturday, July 16 drawing. The Mississippi Match 5 has also grown to an estimated $192 million for the Thursday, July 14 drawing. […]
JACKSON, MS
AOL Corp

7 Florida cities where home prices are skyrocketing

Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various cities, home prices have shot up, too. Small Business Spotlight 2022:. MoveBuddha identified the fastest-growing cities in...
FLORIDA STATE
floridatrippers.com

15 Best Hotels In Florida On The Beach (From Budget To Luxury!)

Are you looking for the best hotels in Florida on the beach?. It’s no secret that Florida is known for its sunshine and consistently award-winning beaches – it’s an international destination for travel!. Who wants to walk 10 minutes to the beach though on vacation, when so...
FLORIDA STATE
altoday.com

Kay Ivey announces Innovate Alabama’s small business grant program

Today, Gov. Kay Ivey announced that the Alabama Innovation Corporation (Innovate Alabama) opened applications for the Innovate Alabama Supplemental Grant Program. Alabama-based recipients of Phase I and Phase II Federal Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) grants are eligible to apply for up to $250,000 in supplemental funding.
ALABAMA STATE

Comments / 0

