MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said three people were hurt – one of them a child – after a crash Monday night in the Hyde Park area. Officers were called to the scene about 10:30 p.m. at Hollywood Street and Vollintine Avenue. They said an adult and juvenile was taken to the hospital in critical condition. A second adult was taken to the hospital in non-critical.

