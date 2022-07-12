Cardinals' Corey Dickerson: Pops third homer

The Greg Bird Experience 2.0 did not work out for the Yankees, who released the veteran infielder from a minor league deal on Wednesday. Bird, who at onetime was viewed as a potential franchise cornerstone, agreed to the minor league contract during the offseason but hit just .218/.325/.354 in 59 games with Triple-A Scranton.
Dickerson is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Dodgers. The lefty-hitting Dickerson's absence from the lineup against a lefty starting pitcher (Tyler Anderson) doesn't come as a major surprise, but Dickerson (or Juan Yepez) will likely see his opportunities against right-handed pitching take a major hit moving forward with Tyler O'Neill (hamstring/wrist) back in action Thursday after a stint on the 10-day injured list. Dickerson started in each of the Cardinals' previous five games, going 4-for-17 with a home run, two doubles, two walks, three RBI and three additional runs.
Hicks was removed from Tuesday's game against the Reds after fouling a pitch off his right shin, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports. Hicks went 0-for-1 before fouling a pitch off his shin during the third inning, and he was unable to finish the at-bat. The specifics of the injury remain unclear, but given the veteran outfielder's extensive injury history, any potential issues are amplified.
Crawford was scratched from the lineup for Thursday's game against the Rangers, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports. Crawford took the field for warmups but was moving slowly and appeared to be in discomfort. There's no word on the exact nature of the injury. Abraham Toro entered the lineup to play second base while Dylan Moore shifted to shortstop.
If you've ever watched an NFL game, you may have noticed that dozens of beer commercials will generally air during each game. If you pay close attention to those commercials though, you may have also noticed that none of them ever feature any NFL players and there's actually a good reason for that: The NFL has a rule in place that keeps active players from directly endorsing beer.
Grossman is out of the lineup for Thursday's game at Cleveland. Grossman will take a seat for the second consecutive game Thursday. He's struggled in July with a .472 OPS, and his grip on a starting role could be slipping. Akil Baddoo will make his third straight start in left field for Detroit.
The Los Angeles Dodgers trailed by at least five runs for a third consecutive game on Wednesday night, but they once again erased that deficit to claw out a 7-6 win over the St. Louis Cardinals. Similar to Mitch White in the series opener at Busch Stadium, Tony Gonsolin struggled...
Taylor (shoulder) isn't starting Wednesday against the Tigers, Joel Goldberg of Bally Sports Kansas City reports. Taylor will be out of the lineup for a third consecutive game as he continues to deal with right shoulder soreness. Kyle Isbel is taking over in center field and batting eighth.
Melancon (3-8) allowed one earned run on three hits and one walk while striking out one across one-third of an inning to take the loss Wednesday against the Giants. Melancon entered the game in the ninth inning with the score knotted at three. However, he allowed two singles, a double and a walk to take his eighth loss of the season. Melancon has served as Arizona's primary closer this season -- particularly since Ian Kennedy (calf) has been sidelined -- but has allowed one earned run in four of his last 10 appearances. Melancon owns a 5.28 ERA and a 21:9 K:BB across 30.2 frames on the season.
Hendricks (shoulder) will be shut down for at least 2-to-3 weeks before he's cleared to play catch, Gordon Wittenmyer of NBC Sports Chicago reports. Hendricks has been on the injured list for a week due to a right shoulder strain, and he recently underwent an MRI that didn't reveal any structural damage. However, the right-hander will require more than the minimum of 15 days on the shelf since he won't be able to resume throwing until at least late July. A better timetable for Hendricks' return is unlikely to be revealed until he begins a throwing program.
Grisham went 1-for-3 with a walk, a solo home run and a stolen base Thursday against the Rockies. Grisham was in the lineup even with a lefty on the mound and delivered his ninth homer and fourth stolen base of the season. He's popped three of his long balls since July 1, also racking up five RBI and five runs scored across 12 starts in that span. For the season, Grisham has a .192/.295/.334 line across 338 plate appearances.
Cincinnati recalled Fairchild from Triple-A Louisville on Tuesday. Fairchild will be joining the Reds' active roster for the first time as a replacement in the outfield for Albert Almora, who was placed on the COVID-19-related injured list. While Almora is on the shelf, the righty-hitting Fairchild could serve as a short-side platoon mate in the outfield for the lefty-hitting Tyler Naquin.
The Orioles claimed Head (shoulder) off waivers from the Marlins on Tuesday, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports. Currently on the injured list rehabbing from a shoulder injury, Head threw a scoreless inning with two strikeouts Saturday in the Florida Complex League. The righty has only been out since June 22, so he doesn't figure to need much more rehab work at the lower levels. Head has a 7.23 ERA in 23.2 innings this season, so it's no guarantee he gets opportunities with the Orioles when fully up to speed.
Ruf isn't starting Wednesday's game against the Diamondbacks. Ruf has started mainly against left-handed pitchers recently and will be out of the lineup for the fifth time in the last 10 games since right-hander Zac Gallen is on the mound for Arizona. Brandon Belt is serving as the designated hitter while LaMonte Wade starts at first base.
Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said Wednesday that Turnbull (elbow) has recently thrown a couple bullpen sessions at the team's extended spring training complex in Lakeland, Fla., Jason Beck of MLB.com reports. Detroit isn't closing the door on Turnbull making enough progress over the next month or two to put himself...
Leclerc allowed two runs on three hits and one walk while striking out one over two-thirds of an inning during Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Athletics. Leclerc, who was coming off a promising stretch during which he allowed zero runs over his last seven innings, was deployed to close out a 5-0 lead but ran into trouble. His first pitch was taken deep by Skye Bolt, then he gave up another solo blast to Ramon Laureano, before Garrett Richards rescued the Rangers. With Joe Barlow (blister) landing on the injured list, manager Chris Woodward may have been acclimating Leclerc, a former closer, to a late-inning role.
Pollock went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI on Monday against the Guardians. Pollock was in the lineup for only the third time in six games since Eloy Jimenez returned to the lineup. In addition to Jimenez, Gavin Sheets has also been in the lineup regularly ahead of Pollock as the White Sox's starting right fielder. Pollock did take advantage of his opportunity Monday, collecting his 13th double and 26th RBI of the season. He's hitting .247/.287/.362 across 251 plate appearances on the campaign.
Baker Mayfield has worn the same number (six) since his first day of college football back in 2013, and he wanted to keep that number so badly that he was willing to pay for it after being traded to the Panthers last week. During his first press conference as a...
Altuve exited Thursday's game against the Angels in the first inning after being hit by a pitch, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. Altuve was hit by the pitch to begin the game. He limped to first base and came around to score, but he was removed in the bottom half of the frame. Mauricio Dubon entered the game to play second base and hit atop the Houston order.
