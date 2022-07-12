Phillies' Rhys Hoskins: Swats 18th homer

The Los Angeles Dodgers added two more representatives to the 2022 MLB All-Star Game as Clayton Kershaw and Tony Gonsolin were selected as National League pitchers. They joined Mookie Betts and Trea Turner, who previously were voted in as NL starters. Prior to initial All-Star Game rosters being announced, manager Dave Roberts said he believed the Dodgers deserved to have seven players selected to the NL team.
Expecting to face St. Louis Cardinals starter Matthew Liberatore, the Los Angeles Dodgers lineup for the series opener at Busch Stadium included a bevy of right-handed batters. That amounted to the likes of Max Muncy and Gavin Lux beginning the night on the bench. Both wound up appearing in the...
The Greg Bird Experience 2.0 did not work out for the Yankees, who released the veteran infielder from a minor league deal on Wednesday. Bird, who at onetime was viewed as a potential franchise cornerstone, agreed to the minor league contract during the offseason but hit just .218/.325/.354 in 59 games with Triple-A Scranton.
The Los Angeles Dodgers endured much of the same struggles and a similar blueprint from the series opener against the St. Louis Cardinals, but this time completed their comeback for a 7-6 win at Busch Stadium. Just as Mitch White had trouble doing so, Tony Gonsolin couldn’t quite put the...
Hicks was removed from Tuesday's game against the Reds after fouling a pitch off his right shin, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports. Hicks went 0-for-1 before fouling a pitch off his shin during the third inning, and he was unable to finish the at-bat. The specifics of the injury remain unclear, but given the veteran outfielder's extensive injury history, any potential issues are amplified.
Grossman is out of the lineup for Thursday's game at Cleveland. Grossman will take a seat for the second consecutive game Thursday. He's struggled in July with a .472 OPS, and his grip on a starting role could be slipping. Akil Baddoo will make his third straight start in left field for Detroit.
The Los Angeles Dodgers trailed by at least five runs for a third consecutive game on Wednesday night, but they once again erased that deficit to claw out a 7-6 win over the St. Louis Cardinals. Similar to Mitch White in the series opener at Busch Stadium, Tony Gonsolin struggled...
Taylor (shoulder) isn't starting Wednesday against the Tigers, Joel Goldberg of Bally Sports Kansas City reports. Taylor will be out of the lineup for a third consecutive game as he continues to deal with right shoulder soreness. Kyle Isbel is taking over in center field and batting eighth.
On Tuesday night, Los Angeles fell behind early only to put up runs late. Just as they had over the weekend, the Dodgers were in a perfect position to make another comeback win. But a decision by Manager Dave Roberts in the 7th inning may have lost them the game and their season-high 7-game winning streak.
Philadelphia Phillies infielder Alec Bohm is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against right-hander Jose Berrios and the Toronto Blue Jays. Bohm was diagnosed with a left dislocated ring finger after exiting Monday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. He was already set to be placed on the restricted list for the Phillies' two-game series in Toronto due to his vaccination status, so it's not clear whether Bohm will be placed on the injured list ahead of the All-Star break. Matt Vierling will cover third base while Odubel Herrera starts in center field and hits eighth.
Crawford was scratched from the lineup for Thursday's game against the Rangers, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports. Crawford took the field for warmups but was moving slowly and appeared to be in discomfort. There's no word on the exact nature of the injury. Abraham Toro entered the lineup to play second base while Dylan Moore shifted to shortstop.
Hendricks (shoulder) will be shut down for at least 2-to-3 weeks before he's cleared to play catch, Gordon Wittenmyer of NBC Sports Chicago reports. Hendricks has been on the injured list for a week due to a right shoulder strain, and he recently underwent an MRI that didn't reveal any structural damage. However, the right-hander will require more than the minimum of 15 days on the shelf since he won't be able to resume throwing until at least late July. A better timetable for Hendricks' return is unlikely to be revealed until he begins a throwing program.
Leclerc allowed two runs on three hits and one walk while striking out one over two-thirds of an inning during Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Athletics. Leclerc, who was coming off a promising stretch during which he allowed zero runs over his last seven innings, was deployed to close out a 5-0 lead but ran into trouble. His first pitch was taken deep by Skye Bolt, then he gave up another solo blast to Ramon Laureano, before Garrett Richards rescued the Rangers. With Joe Barlow (blister) landing on the injured list, manager Chris Woodward may have been acclimating Leclerc, a former closer, to a late-inning role.
Melancon (3-8) allowed one earned run on three hits and one walk while striking out one across one-third of an inning to take the loss Wednesday against the Giants. Melancon entered the game in the ninth inning with the score knotted at three. However, he allowed two singles, a double and a walk to take his eighth loss of the season. Melancon has served as Arizona's primary closer this season -- particularly since Ian Kennedy (calf) has been sidelined -- but has allowed one earned run in four of his last 10 appearances. Melancon owns a 5.28 ERA and a 21:9 K:BB across 30.2 frames on the season.
Pollock went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI on Monday against the Guardians. Pollock was in the lineup for only the third time in six games since Eloy Jimenez returned to the lineup. In addition to Jimenez, Gavin Sheets has also been in the lineup regularly ahead of Pollock as the White Sox's starting right fielder. Pollock did take advantage of his opportunity Monday, collecting his 13th double and 26th RBI of the season. He's hitting .247/.287/.362 across 251 plate appearances on the campaign.
Marchan was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley after Wednesday's loss to the Blue Jays. The 23-year-old was promoted Tuesday since starting catcher J.T. Realmuto can't enter Canada due to his vaccination status. Garrett Stubbs started both games behind the plate for the Phillies, so Marchan will return to the minors without making his season debut.
With the All-Star break approaching and the MLB trade deadline right around the corner on Aug. 2, speculation involving Cincinnati Reds teammates Brandon Drury and Luis Castillo is beginning to gain some momentum. The Reds are well out of contention with a record of 33-55, and as they sit in...
Devers (back) is expected to return to the Boston lineup for Tuesday's game at Tampa Bay, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports. Devers missed a third consecutive game Monday due to back discomfort. Boston manager Alex Cora is not sure if Devers will start back-to-back days during the current series against Tampa Bay due to the turf at Tropicana Field.
Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said Wednesday that Turnbull (elbow) has recently thrown a couple bullpen sessions at the team's extended spring training complex in Lakeland, Fla., Jason Beck of MLB.com reports. Detroit isn't closing the door on Turnbull making enough progress over the next month or two to put himself...
Duron was returned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley after Wednesday's loss to the Blue Jays. Duron was promoted Tuesday as a replacement player since the Phillies were down a couple players due to their respective vaccination statuses. He made his big-league debut Wednesday and allowed two hits with one strikeout in a scoreless inning.
