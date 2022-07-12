ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phillies' Rhys Hoskins: Swats 18th homer

Hoskins went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's 6-1 loss to the Cardinals. The 29-year-old...

Dodgers News: Freddie Freeman & Trea Turner Declined To Participate In 2022 Home Run Derby

The Los Angeles Dodgers added two more representatives to the 2022 MLB All-Star Game as Clayton Kershaw and Tony Gonsolin were selected as National League pitchers. They joined Mookie Betts and Trea Turner, who previously were voted in as NL starters. Prior to initial All-Star Game rosters being announced, manager Dave Roberts said he believed the Dodgers deserved to have seven players selected to the NL team.
Yankees Announce They've Released Veteran Infielder

The Greg Bird Experience 2.0 did not work out for the Yankees, who released the veteran infielder from a minor league deal on Wednesday. Bird, who at onetime was viewed as a potential franchise cornerstone, agreed to the minor league contract during the offseason but hit just .218/.325/.354 in 59 games with Triple-A Scranton.
Yankees' Aaron Hicks: Fouls ball off leg

Hicks was removed from Tuesday's game against the Reds after fouling a pitch off his right shin, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports. Hicks went 0-for-1 before fouling a pitch off his shin during the third inning, and he was unable to finish the at-bat. The specifics of the injury remain unclear, but given the veteran outfielder's extensive injury history, any potential issues are amplified.
Tigers' Robbie Grossman: Remains on bench Thursday

Grossman is out of the lineup for Thursday's game at Cleveland. Grossman will take a seat for the second consecutive game Thursday. He's struggled in July with a .472 OPS, and his grip on a starting role could be slipping. Akil Baddoo will make his third straight start in left field for Detroit.
Royals' Michael Taylor: Not in Wednesday's lineup

Taylor (shoulder) isn't starting Wednesday against the Tigers, Joel Goldberg of Bally Sports Kansas City reports. Taylor will be out of the lineup for a third consecutive game as he continues to deal with right shoulder soreness. Kyle Isbel is taking over in center field and batting eighth.
Alec Bohm (finger) out Tuesday for Phillies

Philadelphia Phillies infielder Alec Bohm is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against right-hander Jose Berrios and the Toronto Blue Jays. Bohm was diagnosed with a left dislocated ring finger after exiting Monday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. He was already set to be placed on the restricted list for the Phillies' two-game series in Toronto due to his vaccination status, so it's not clear whether Bohm will be placed on the injured list ahead of the All-Star break. Matt Vierling will cover third base while Odubel Herrera starts in center field and hits eighth.
Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Scratched from Thursday's lineup

Crawford was scratched from the lineup for Thursday's game against the Rangers, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports. Crawford took the field for warmups but was moving slowly and appeared to be in discomfort. There's no word on the exact nature of the injury. Abraham Toro entered the lineup to play second base while Dylan Moore shifted to shortstop.
Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Facing shutdown

Hendricks (shoulder) will be shut down for at least 2-to-3 weeks before he's cleared to play catch, Gordon Wittenmyer of NBC Sports Chicago reports. Hendricks has been on the injured list for a week due to a right shoulder strain, and he recently underwent an MRI that didn't reveal any structural damage. However, the right-hander will require more than the minimum of 15 days on the shelf since he won't be able to resume throwing until at least late July. A better timetable for Hendricks' return is unlikely to be revealed until he begins a throwing program.
Rangers' Jose Leclerc: Given ninth-inning work

Leclerc allowed two runs on three hits and one walk while striking out one over two-thirds of an inning during Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Athletics. Leclerc, who was coming off a promising stretch during which he allowed zero runs over his last seven innings, was deployed to close out a 5-0 lead but ran into trouble. His first pitch was taken deep by Skye Bolt, then he gave up another solo blast to Ramon Laureano, before Garrett Richards rescued the Rangers. With Joe Barlow (blister) landing on the injured list, manager Chris Woodward may have been acclimating Leclerc, a former closer, to a late-inning role.
Diamondbacks' Mark Melancon: Takes eighth loss

Melancon (3-8) allowed one earned run on three hits and one walk while striking out one across one-third of an inning to take the loss Wednesday against the Giants. Melancon entered the game in the ninth inning with the score knotted at three. However, he allowed two singles, a double and a walk to take his eighth loss of the season. Melancon has served as Arizona's primary closer this season -- particularly since Ian Kennedy (calf) has been sidelined -- but has allowed one earned run in four of his last 10 appearances. Melancon owns a 5.28 ERA and a 21:9 K:BB across 30.2 frames on the season.
White Sox's AJ Pollock: Losing playing time

Pollock went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI on Monday against the Guardians. Pollock was in the lineup for only the third time in six games since Eloy Jimenez returned to the lineup. In addition to Jimenez, Gavin Sheets has also been in the lineup regularly ahead of Pollock as the White Sox's starting right fielder. Pollock did take advantage of his opportunity Monday, collecting his 13th double and 26th RBI of the season. He's hitting .247/.287/.362 across 251 plate appearances on the campaign.
Phillies' Rafael Marchan: Heading back to Triple-A

Marchan was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley after Wednesday's loss to the Blue Jays. The 23-year-old was promoted Tuesday since starting catcher J.T. Realmuto can't enter Canada due to his vaccination status. Garrett Stubbs started both games behind the plate for the Phillies, so Marchan will return to the minors without making his season debut.
Dodgers Trade Rumors: Brandon Drury Interest

With the All-Star break approaching and the MLB trade deadline right around the corner on Aug. 2, speculation involving Cincinnati Reds teammates Brandon Drury and Luis Castillo is beginning to gain some momentum. The Reds are well out of contention with a record of 33-55, and as they sit in...
Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Tuesday return expected

Devers (back) is expected to return to the Boston lineup for Tuesday's game at Tampa Bay, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports. Devers missed a third consecutive game Monday due to back discomfort. Boston manager Alex Cora is not sure if Devers will start back-to-back days during the current series against Tampa Bay due to the turf at Tropicana Field.
Tigers' Spencer Turnbull: Steps back on mound

Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said Wednesday that Turnbull (elbow) has recently thrown a couple bullpen sessions at the team's extended spring training complex in Lakeland, Fla., Jason Beck of MLB.com reports. Detroit isn't closing the door on Turnbull making enough progress over the next month or two to put himself...
Phillies' Nick Duron: Sent to Triple-A

Duron was returned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley after Wednesday's loss to the Blue Jays. Duron was promoted Tuesday as a replacement player since the Phillies were down a couple players due to their respective vaccination statuses. He made his big-league debut Wednesday and allowed two hits with one strikeout in a scoreless inning.
