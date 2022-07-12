ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Kenmore® Floorcare Introduces New Vacuums to Offer More Selections For Variety and Value

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40R7RZ_0gcphOdd00

GREENVILLE, S.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 12, 2022--

® , a leading and trusted brand of vacuum cleaners and accessories, has added new models to its line of vacuums. The newest products include the Elite CSV | Max Cordless Stick Vacuum, the AllergenSeal™ Lift-Up™ Bagless Upright with Hair Eliminator™ Brushroll, and the All-Purpose Wet/Dry Canister Vacuum.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220608005056/en/

Kenmore®, a leading and trusted brand of vacuum cleaners and accessories, has added new models to its line of vacuums. The newest products include (as pictured L to R) the Kenmore All-Purpose Wet/Dry Canister Vacuum, the Kenmore AllergenSeal™ Lift-Up™ Bagless Upright with Hair Eliminator™ Brushroll, and the Kenmore Elite CSV | Max Cordless Stick Vacuum. These three products meet consumer needs for powerful and easy cleaning at a great value. Kenmore vacuums are available at U.S. retailers and online. (Photo: Business Wire)

The Kenmore Elite CSV | Max Cordless Stick Vacuum (model DS4090) has many of the features of its predecessor with several upgrades for an enhanced cleaning experience that packs two times the suction power of Kenmore’s other stick vacuums. It has an ultra-lightweight design (less than six pounds) and is powered by a 21.6-volt brushless motor that delivers high capacity of suction power and provides 17 kpa suction when used in MAX mode as a hand vac. It has an extended 40-minute run time and an extra-large dust cup that holds 1.0 liters, 50 percent more than the CSV | Go™, allowing more coverage and cleaning time with less stops. It is available at U.S. retailers and online for an MSRP of $179.99.

With an MSRP of just $219.99, the new Kenmore AllergenSeal™ Lift-Up™ Bagless Upright with Hair Eliminator™ (model DU5092) is packed with features and delivers exceptional power and cleanability at an affordable price. The advanced AllergenSeal technology seals off the air path and filters 99.97 percent of dust and particles inside the vacuum, helping to reduce allergens in the air. The Hair Eliminator nozzle keeps hair off the brushroll while cleaning, meaning less maintenance and hassle. And for easy above floor vacuuming, the Lift-Up feature allows the detachable canister to be lifted with the push of a button to clean stairs and furniture.

Debuting its first wet/dry canister vacuum, Kenmore’s All-Purpose Wet/Dry Canister Vacuum (model KW3050) is a 4-gallon vac with a 5 Peak Horsepower suction motor and 7 Amps of power designed to clean up wet and dry messes on virtually any type of surface. With a lightweight design and swiveling casters, it’s convenient to use, easy to maneuver, and simple to clean and maintain. This is an ideal wet/dry vac to tackle messes around the house since it can quickly clean up dust, debris, liquid spills, or standing water. It will be available at U.S. retailers and online starting in July for an MSRP of $149.99.

“The Kenmore brand is dedicated to providing vacuums that meet consumer needs for powerful and easy cleaning at a great value, and these newest models are packed with the latest features at a better price than competitive products,” said Dan Bilger, VP Marketing and Product Development for Kenmore Floorcare. “These three products are a few of several new vacuums we’re introducing this year to provide consumers with more options with the quality and value they expect from Kenmore.”

Visit Kenmore Floorcare for more information.

About the Kenmore Brand

The Kenmore brand is an industry leader in delivering trusted performance in the home with smart and stylish appliance innovations that help consumers do things quicker, easier and better. Recognized as a top appliance brand for over 100 years, the Kenmore brand continues to give consumers more time, efficiency and improved results for better living, with industry-leading products across small and larger appliance categories. For more information, visit www.kenmore.com , www.kenmore.com/press-kit or www.facebook.com/kenmore .

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220608005056/en/

CONTACT: Beth Thomason, APR

864.492.5565 |beth@fuelforbrands.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA SOUTH CAROLINA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: RETAIL HOME GOODS

SOURCE: Kenmore

PUB: 07/12/2022 10:09 AM/DISC: 07/12/2022 10:10 AM

Comments / 0

Related
Food & Wine

If You're Tired of Messy Kitchen Floors, Now's Your Chance to Get a Deeply Discounted Mop or Vacuum

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Cleaning your kitchen floors can be a tedious task. But with the help of a powerful vacuum or absorbent mop, this less-than-glamorous household chore is more efficient (and, dare we say, fun). And right now, top brands like Hoover, Black + Decker, and Shark are up to 70% off at Amazon. What once took heavy elbow grease and too much time can now be accomplished with ease and big savings leftover in your pocket when you take advantage of early Prime Day discounts.
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vacuuming#Vacuums#Cordless Vacuum#Kpa
StyleCaster

People Are Calling This Serum ‘Youth in a Bottle’ After Seeing Results in a Week & It’s Just $28 RN

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. Prime Day is in full swing, and dang the beauty discounts are good. No joke—everything from line-smoothing retinol eye creams to celeb-loved snail mucin toners are majorly discounted from now until the end of July 13th, so run like the wind to Amazon before it’s all over. Just make sure you’ve signed up to be a Prime member to take advantage of all these limited-time offerings, like one on the Vichy Mineral 89 Hyaluronic Acid Face Serum that’s a stunning 30 percent off.
MAKEUP
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
CNET

Best Air Purifier Prime Day Deals: HoMedics, Coway, Honeywell and More, Starting at $30

If you suffer from allergies, asthma or other respiratory problems, an air purifier can help. Air purifiers can help reduce allergens and remove impurities from your home or office to help you breathe better. You can eliminate irritants such as pollen, odors, smoke, dust, mold, pet dander, germs and more, depending on which model you buy and which kind of filtration system it uses.
ELECTRONICS
Jenn Leach

Former Target employee shares store secrets

Target is a loved retailer among consumers, especially Gen Z shoppers. This poll revealed that Target was one of the 50 most loved brands in the U.S. It's not the cheapest shopping option yet, but it's bringing in consumers in hordes because of its high-quality products, curated options, and they're truly trying to become America's easiest place to shop.
Real Simple

Shoppers Say This Outdoor Smart Plug 'Works Like a Charm' to Control Patio Lights and Pool Filters

With the rise of smart home gadgets like voice assistant speakers and smart lightbulbs and thermostats, controlling all the appliances and settings in your home is easier than ever. And they don't only apply to features indoors, either: There are plenty of outdoor smart gadgets, like WiFi-connected doorbells and garage door openers, that can really make moving around your living space so much simpler and straightforward, allowing you to customize just about every aspect of your home from your smartphone.
ELECTRONICS
Architectural Digest

How to Clean Your Entire 1,500-Square-Foot House in Under 2 Hours

You know how cleaning is on your to-do list, oh, every day of the week and somehow never manages to be checked off? Before you know it, it’s not just cleaning the soap scum off of your glass shower door, suddenly your whole darn apartment or basement needs a major cleaning job, and you just don’t have the time to tackle it. Before you despair or resign to living in a slum-of-a-house, know that you can keep a clean house and have a life too. “Speed cleaning may sound impossible—but it’s not,” says William Cotter, CEO and founder of Happy Cleans, a home cleaning company in Oklahoma City. “If you’re smart, strategic, and come prepared with a plan, you can make it happen. It’s a skill worth mastering, and may prove helpful when you’ve got guests coming over on short notice.”
HOME & GARDEN
The Associated Press

Project Management Institute Announces 2022 Future 50 List Celebrating 50 Young Rising Leaders Transforming the World through Projects

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 12, 2022-- Today, Project Management Institute (PMI) announced its third annual Future 50 list, which features 50 rising leaders using bold and innovative thinking to transform the world through notable projects. The 50 standout project leaders, highlighted in a new digital experience on PMI.org, represent a new generation of fearless changemakers dedicated to forging a better tomorrow. Honorees include groundbreaking achievements from people across many industries and countries, including young technology innovator Kelly Yang, PMP from Google, and government youth advocate Shamma Al Mazrui, from the UAE Ministry of Culture and Youth. This press release features multimedia. View...
EDUCATION
The US Sun

How to keep a house cool during a heatwave?

HEATWAVES might be rare, but when they do happen we're all reminded out hot out homes can get. Since most houses don't have air conditioning, keeping cool can take some serious effort. Even if you're a bit of a sun-lover, having a cool home to go back to is a...
HOME & GARDEN
CNET

How to Turn Your Coins Into Cash

If you've been feeling the pinch of inflation -- and who hasn't? -- you might be looking for untapped revenue sources. You could be literally sitting on one right now: the coins that have accumulated around your home in piggy banks, drawers, tubs, jars, pockets and couches. For many, turning...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
The Independent

Amazon Prime Day: Olaplex No.3 hair perfector is now almost 50% off

Amazon Prime Day is here at last, with exciting savings continuously landing over the two day sales extravangza. Taking place on both 12 and 13 July, now’s the time to find deals on tech, home appliances,alcohol, fitness, laptops, TVs, Apple, Nintendo Switch and more. Speaking of famous brands, we’ve been keeping an eye on cult classic beauty buys too. Whether you’ve got a go-to make-up, skincare or haircare routine, or just love discovering new finds, we think you’ll appreciate this awesome price cut.Follow live: Read our Amazon Prime Day 2022 liveblogOlaplex – the infamous hair care brand which claims it has...
HAIR CARE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

993K+
Followers
473K+
Post
450M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy