Kenmore® Floorcare Introduces New Vacuums to Offer More Selections For Variety and Value

® , a leading and trusted brand of vacuum cleaners and accessories, has added new models to its line of vacuums. The newest products include the Elite CSV | Max Cordless Stick Vacuum, the AllergenSeal™ Lift-Up™ Bagless Upright with Hair Eliminator™ Brushroll, and the All-Purpose Wet/Dry Canister Vacuum.

The Kenmore Elite CSV | Max Cordless Stick Vacuum (model DS4090) has many of the features of its predecessor with several upgrades for an enhanced cleaning experience that packs two times the suction power of Kenmore’s other stick vacuums. It has an ultra-lightweight design (less than six pounds) and is powered by a 21.6-volt brushless motor that delivers high capacity of suction power and provides 17 kpa suction when used in MAX mode as a hand vac. It has an extended 40-minute run time and an extra-large dust cup that holds 1.0 liters, 50 percent more than the CSV | Go™, allowing more coverage and cleaning time with less stops. It is available at U.S. retailers and online for an MSRP of $179.99.

With an MSRP of just $219.99, the new Kenmore AllergenSeal™ Lift-Up™ Bagless Upright with Hair Eliminator™ (model DU5092) is packed with features and delivers exceptional power and cleanability at an affordable price. The advanced AllergenSeal technology seals off the air path and filters 99.97 percent of dust and particles inside the vacuum, helping to reduce allergens in the air. The Hair Eliminator nozzle keeps hair off the brushroll while cleaning, meaning less maintenance and hassle. And for easy above floor vacuuming, the Lift-Up feature allows the detachable canister to be lifted with the push of a button to clean stairs and furniture.

Debuting its first wet/dry canister vacuum, Kenmore’s All-Purpose Wet/Dry Canister Vacuum (model KW3050) is a 4-gallon vac with a 5 Peak Horsepower suction motor and 7 Amps of power designed to clean up wet and dry messes on virtually any type of surface. With a lightweight design and swiveling casters, it’s convenient to use, easy to maneuver, and simple to clean and maintain. This is an ideal wet/dry vac to tackle messes around the house since it can quickly clean up dust, debris, liquid spills, or standing water. It will be available at U.S. retailers and online starting in July for an MSRP of $149.99.

“The Kenmore brand is dedicated to providing vacuums that meet consumer needs for powerful and easy cleaning at a great value, and these newest models are packed with the latest features at a better price than competitive products,” said Dan Bilger, VP Marketing and Product Development for Kenmore Floorcare. “These three products are a few of several new vacuums we’re introducing this year to provide consumers with more options with the quality and value they expect from Kenmore.”

