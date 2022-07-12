Israel Post Releases New Stamps in July to Honor Life

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 12, 2022--

Inter-Governmental Philatelic Corporation (IGPC) has announced that Israel Post, the official postal service for the State of Israel, issued a new set of postage stamps in July 2022 celebrating the beauty and sanctity of life. The special stamp issue was inspired by the extraordinary events in the United States surrounding abortion rights and human rights. The Supreme Court Rowe vs. Wade ruling is drastically changing the political and cultural landscape. While plans for the stamps have been underway for more than a year, their release comes at this pivotal time in history.

The stamps feature quotes from respected religious and historical leaders: Maimonides, the medieval Jewish philosopher and scholar; the sainted Mother Teresa; and U.S. Presidents John F. Kennedy and Ronald Reagan. The four different sheets contain either nine or 12 pairs of stamps. One of each pair depicts the blue Star of David from the Israeli flag and the inscription “ISRAEL,” and artwork representing the life stages of an unborn child.

Elhanan Shapira, Director of Philatelic Services for Israel Post, said, “We are delighted to once again work with the world’s largest philatelic agency, IGPC, to help promote the hobby of stamp collecting to the masses. This special stamp issue brings to the forefront a matter of public interest that affects all humanity. We are pleased to be part of this global concern.”

“Stamps have the unique ability to bridge the divides and bring people together,” said Sam Malamud, President of IGPC. “These special sheets convey the simple message that life is precious, an issue that appeals equally to stamp collectors across all social, political and racial lines.”

IGPC’s team and a world recognized philatelist Mark Morrow, President/Owner of Mark Morrow Stamps, Inc. from Denver, Colorado, suggested a stamp to honor life. Morrow, a wholesale seller to dealers, will donate proceeds from his company’s sales of these stamps to the Denver-based Alternatives Pregnancy Center.

The stamp sheets were issued in limited quantities and can be purchased from the Israel Post, a local stamp dealer or at IGPC’s website https://www.igpc.com.

