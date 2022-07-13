A massive saving of £520 on a 55-inch OLED TV? This could be the Prime Day TV deal of the year

It's easy to be tempted by a flagship TV that boasts all the very best features that a brand can muster but unfortunately, top-of-the-line models usually come with a considerable price premium attached. However, we'd always advise that keen bargain hunters investigate a company's step-down series for what is often identical technology minus a couple of bells and whistles. And on sale events such as Prime Day , this can be where some of the best discounts are hiding.

With a massive saving of 37%, Amazon has just discounted Philips' 55-inch 706 OLED from £1399 to just £879 in Prime Day sales. The 706 is the step-down OLED TV range from Philip's 2021 line-up and notably shares much of its spec sheet with the flagship 806 series, which impressed us so much last year that we gave it not one but two What Hi-Fi? awards.

Philips 55OLED706 65in OLED TV £1399 £879 at Amazon (save £520)

Not one we've tested but given the high quality of Philip's 2021 OLEDs, we'd expect a solid performance from this step-down OLED TV that shares much of its spec with the flagship 806 range. It supports Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. Don't hang around on this deal though as yesterday's even bigger saving of 47% on the 65-inch model is no longer available.





According to the spec sheet, the significant differences between the OLED706 and the Award-winning Philips OLED806 TVs are that the 706 has three-sided Ambilight instead of four, a less flashy remote without voice control and lacks CalMAN screen calibration compatibility. Otherwise, there's still the same 5th Gen P5 AI picture processor and full range of HDR support. The 706 is also set for gamers, with two HDMI 2.1 sockets that support ALLM , VRR and 4K@120fps .

For apps, there's an Android 10 OS meaning Netflix , Amazon Prime Video , Apple TV and Disney+ are all present in their full 4K, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos glory. All the catch-up services are present and correct too. The only real absence of note is Now , which won’t be a deal-breaker for many.

We were very impressed by how well Philips's 2021 picture processing squeezed sharper and more solid images out of the 806 than is available from competitor OLEDs, all of which use the same LG-made OLED panel. With similar DNA and features, this deal on the 706 could prove to be a Prime Day winner, so long as you don't mind having just the three Ambilights. But act fast as yesterday's even better saving of 47% on the 65-inch model has already gone.

