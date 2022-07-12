Freshmen Faces: TE CJ Donaldson Jr. Bio, Evaluation + Projected Role

TE CJ Donaldson Jr.

Height: 6'2" Weight: 215 lbs

Hometown: Miami, FL

High school: Gulliver Prep

Power Five Offers (out of high school):

Florida, Florida State, Indiana, Miami, Ole Miss, West Virginia.

Group of Five Offers:

Appalachian State, Tulane, South Florida.

Evaluation:

Donaldson might be a tight end but he has the speed of a slot receiver. Very fast out of his break, runs sharp, clean routes and will have arguably the best hands in the tight end room once he reaches WVU.

Playing time projection:

I don't see Donaldson playing year one but I would be very shocked if he's not in the mix by year two. He will give the Mountaineers a true threat in the passing game from the tight end position, something they haven't had before in the Neal Brown era.

