Mikey Kluska Transfers Out of WVU

West Virginia sophomore infielder Mikey Kluska announced on Monday that he will leave the program and transfer to Richmond.

The White Sulphur Springs, WV native got his career off to a red-hot start hitting over .300 for the first half of the season before a late-season slump saw his average dip to .239 on the year. Kluska was named to the Big 12 All-Freshman Team and Academic All-Big 12 Rookie Team. He finished the year with four home runs and 24 RBI in 41 games played. According to the team site, he became the first true freshman, West Virginia native to start in the infield on Opening Day since Jedd Gyorko did it in 2008.

As a sophomore this past season, Kluska really struggled to get the bat going, finishing the year with an average of .213. He hit homer and drove in 21 runs on the season.

Kluska will have two years of eligibility remaining.

