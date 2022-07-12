ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White Sulphur Springs, WV

Mikey Kluska Transfers Out of WVU

By Schuyler Callihan
 2 days ago
West Virginia sophomore infielder Mikey Kluska announced on Monday that he will leave the program and transfer to Richmond.

The White Sulphur Springs, WV native got his career off to a red-hot start hitting over .300 for the first half of the season before a late-season slump saw his average dip to .239 on the year. Kluska was named to the Big 12 All-Freshman Team and Academic All-Big 12 Rookie Team. He finished the year with four home runs and 24 RBI in 41 games played. According to the team site, he became the first true freshman, West Virginia native to start in the infield on Opening Day since Jedd Gyorko did it in 2008.

As a sophomore this past season, Kluska really struggled to get the bat going, finishing the year with an average of .213. He hit homer and drove in 21 runs on the season.

Kluska will have two years of eligibility remaining.

Cavaliers Now

UVA Second Baseman Max Cotier Transfers to West Virginia

The transfer portal gives and the transfer portal takes. The Virginia baseball program has landed three transfer commitments so far this offseason. This week, the Cavaliers lost a player to the transfer portal. Junior second baseman Max Cotier announced he is transferring to West Virginia in an Instagram post on Wednesday.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
MountaineerMaven

WVU LB Target Amare Campbell Drops Top 3 + Decision Date

Are you looking for the inside scoop on the 2022 West Virginia football season? Or are you looking for some inside information on the recruiting trail? Then, subscribe to Mountaineer Maven, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Schuyler Callihan and Christopher Hall, two names you can trust. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

WATCH: Zach Frazier finds hometown on Country Roads Uniform

ARLINGTON, Texas – West Virginia will wear special edition, Nike Country Roads Uniforms when the Mountaineers face Pitt in the Backyard Brawl for the season opener. While the uniforms have been well received, and are one of the most popular things that the WVU Athletics Department has announced in recent history, the uniforms do hit home for Mountain State natives.
MORGANTOWN, WV
MountaineerMaven

Where WVU Ranks in Heartland College Sports' Big 12 Preseason Poll

The West Virginia Mountaineers have low expectations heading into the 2022 college football season despite the huge addition of former five-star quarterback, JT Daniels. Last week, the Big 12 released the preseason poll which slotted the Mountaineers to finish 8th, ahead of only Texas Tech and Kansas. Several other outlets have WVU near the bottom of the league, including our friends at Heartland College Sports.
MORGANTOWN, WV
smokingmusket.com

The Shotgun/Throwdown: Thursday night college football returns for West Virginia

Welcome, By-Godders, to The Shotgun/Throwdown, WVU’s best place for sports links, information, sophomoric humor, and daily distractions. The West Virginia football team gets to double down on old Big East nostalgia this fall. Not only is WVU finally playing its true rivals Pitt and Virginia Tech again, but it will also face both opponents on Thursday nights. Both of these non-conference games are on the road.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Metro News

Kelley set to lead West Virginia team in OVAC All-Star Game

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Before John Kelley opens his 36th season leading the University High School football program, the veteran head coach will lead the West Virginia All-Stars in the 2022 OVAC Rudy Mumley All-Star Football Game. The annual contest against the Ohio All-Stars will be played Saturday, July 23 at Wheeling Island Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY 12 News

3 local Martial Arts students join ‘Team USA’

BARRACKVILLE, W.Va. – The Fairmont School of Martial Arts (FSMA) competed in a national tournament in Detroit, Michigan in June, and three of its students received a spot on “Team USA” and got their tickets stamped to go to Ireland. Loralai Grant, age 14, Adam Williamson, age 18, and Isabella Phillips, age 13, will be […]
FAIRMONT, WV
WBOY 12 News

Road project approved for downtown Morgantown near WVU

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — Drivers in downtown Morgantown might soon see some relief from the traffic near West Virginia University. Gov. Jim Justice announced on Thursday that he approved the bid award for a widening project for one of the main roads in the area, which will improve traffic flow and relieve congestion. “Morgantown is a busy […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
WOWK 13 News

5 charged in Morgantown drug bust

MORGANTOWN, WV (WBOY) — Five men, all from out of state, are facing charges after a drug bust in Morgantown Wednesday. On July 13, members of the Mon Metro Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at an apartment on Van Voohis Road in Morgantown to locate evidence to support an investigation,” according to a criminal complaint.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF- 7News

Cliff diving prohibited at West Virginia lake

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Huntington District Monday issued a reminder that cliff jumping/diving at the lakes it manages—including a major tourism destination in West Virginia—is not allowed. The Huntington District manages the following bodies of water in West Virginia:. Alum...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WDTV

Tasty Tuesday: Cantoni’s Pizza

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Tasty Tuesday, Kevin visits Cantoni’s Pizza in Fairmont. Watch the video above and tune in for Tasty Tuesday every Tuesday on 5 News.
FAIRMONT, WV
Lootpress

Waterfall Trail: Hidden Beauty in the W.Va Valleys

The state of West Virginia has long been lauded for its beautiful mountains. Viewing a sunset on top of Spruce Knob or Beauty Mountain is a sight never to be forgotten. Flowing in the valleys of the sharp rising peaks of the Mountain State are numerous renowned rivers and streams that have been key components for mills, coal production and electric power over the years.
TRAVEL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Barbour, Berkeley, Boone, Braxton, Calhoun, Clay, Fayette by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-12 14:10:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-12 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Barbour; Berkeley; Boone; Braxton; Calhoun; Clay; Fayette; Gilmer; Grant; Hampshire; Hardy; Harrison; Jefferson; Kanawha; Lewis; Lincoln; Logan; McDowell; Mineral; Mingo; Morgan; Nicholas; Pendleton; Pocahontas; Putnam; Raleigh; Randolph; Roane; Taylor; Upshur; Webster; Wyoming SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 462 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS WV . WEST VIRGINIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BARBOUR BERKELEY BOONE BRAXTON CALHOUN CLAY FAYETTE GILMER GRANT HAMPSHIRE HARDY HARRISON JEFFERSON KANAWHA LEWIS LINCOLN LOGAN MCDOWELL MINERAL MINGO MORGAN NICHOLAS PENDLETON POCAHONTAS PUTNAM RALEIGH RANDOLPH ROANE TAYLOR UPSHUR WEBSTER WYOMING
BARBOUR COUNTY, WV
WBOY 12 News

18 WV counties are in economic distress, ARC says

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Appalachian Regional Commission released the FY 2023 interactive map of county economic status and distressed areas in Appalachia. The classification system compares each county in the region to national averages to understand how counties are performing in areas such as unemployment rate, per capita market income, and poverty rates.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WDTV

Community reacts to Morgantown apartment complex fire

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A fire at Bon Vista Apartments in Morgantown has residents there in shock. Bon Vista Apartments in Morgantown went up in flames Sunday afternoon. Several fire departments were on the scene and it took them hours to put out the fire. Dave Paraj lives at Bon...
MORGANTOWN, WV
wchstv.com

Thirty-one more lawsuits filed against former W.Va. Christian school

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Thirty-one more lawsuits have been filed against a former West Virginia Christian school. The newest suits filed against the former Miracle Meadows School in Salem were filed by ex-students represented by Charleston lawyer Ben Salango. Prior lawsuits over alleged child abuse and sexual abuse produced...
CHARLESTON, WV
MountaineerMaven is a FanNation channel covering West Virginia athletics

