Mr. Joseph Pinion III is a convivial, insightful and forward thinking man. He is of Jamaican descent and was born and raised in Yonkers, the third largest city in New York. Pinion was a determined and focused student and athlete at Horace Mann High School. His studious nature and athletic prowess led to his recruitment to Colgate University where he excelled at football. He graduated with a degree in English. Pinion is an entrepreneur. He has founded or been at the helm of various nonprofit organizations throughout his career to assist and empower youth and adults on such topics as climate change and economic empowerment.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO