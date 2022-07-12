Morris County Man Found Hiding In Garage Loft After Home Burglary: Police

Bazyt M. Bergus Jr. Photo Credit: Lincoln Park Police via Facebook

A 39-year-old Morris County man was found hiding out in a garage loft after breaking into a local home, authorities said.

Officers responded to a report of a suspicious male that entered a home on George Cobb Lane in Lincoln Park around 5:40 p.m. on Tuesday, July 5, police said in a release on Monday, July 11.

A follow-up investigation and search of the area led to the discovery of Bazyt M. Bergus Jr., who was found hiding in a garage loft with property that had been stolen from the home, police said.

Bergus, of Lincoln Park, was arrested and charged with burglary, theft, and criminal trespass.

He was being held in the Morris County Correctional Facility pending an appearance in Morris County Superior Court.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.