Claypool, IN

Alice Dills

By Stasia Hudak
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAlice M. Dills, 57, Claypool, died Saturday, July 9, 2022. She was...

Stella Lucas

Stella VerJean Lucas, 86, Wabash, died at 6:28 a.m. Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. She was born April 15, 1936. She married E.C. Darnell in 1952; he preceded her in death. She married Mathew Lucas Jr. on Nov. 27, 1999; he preceded her in death.
WABASH, IN
Allene Mast

Allene Mast, 98, formerly of Nappanee, died at 5:05 a.m. Monday, July 11, 2022, at Pilgrim Manor, Plymouth. She was born Oct. 14, 1923. She married Lester Mast on Dec. 26, 1961; he preceded her in death. She is survived by her daughter, Sue Troyer, Walkerton; daughter-in-law, Wilma Mast; 10...
NAPPANEE, IN
Lindy Lybarger

Lindy L. Lybarger, 94, North Manchester, died at 11:30 a.m. Monday, July 11, 2022, at Timbercrest Healthcare Center, North Manchester. He was born Jan. 10, 1928. He married Norma Hamrick on Aug. 16, 1952; she survives. He is also survived by his sons, Todd (Amy) Lybarger, North Manchester and Mark...
NORTH MANCHESTER, IN
Elizabeth ‘Liz’ Carpenter — UPDATED

Elizabeth Faye “Liz” Carpenter, 80, Bourbon, died at 7:36 a.m. Saturday, July 9, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne. She was born March 22, 1942. She married Lake “Sonny” Carpenter on Aug. 30, 1958; he survives. She is also survived by her children, David E. (Penny)...
BOURBON, IN
Darrel Bruner

Darrel E. Bruner, 84, rural Silver Lake, died at 11:10 p.m. Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at Mason Health Care, Warsaw. Darrel was born Dec. 14, 1937, in Warsaw, to the late Lester D. and Neva F. (Julian) Bruner. He married on Oct. 6, 1957, in Silver Lake, to Anita M. Parker; she survives.
SILVER LAKE, IN
Dr. Ronald ‘Ron’ Terjung

Dr. Ronald “Ron” Terjung, 80, formerly of Winona Lake, died Jan. 9, 2022, in Atlanta, Ga. He was born July 5, 1941. He married Carol Preedy on Aug. 25, 1962; she survives. He is also survived by two children, Kathryn (Jason) (Weir) Kary and Steven (Missy); three grandchildren; his sisters, Joyce Mugg and Joan (Mark) Denholm; and his brother, Dale (Gayle).
WINONA LAKE, IN
Roderick ‘Roddy’ Webber

Roderick Paul “Roddy” Webber, 75, Nappanee, died March 15, 2022, at Goshen General Hospital, Goshen. He was born July 25, 1946. He married Shari Webber in 1993; she survives. He is also survived by his stepdaughter, Amanda (Tim Wagner); two stepgrandchildren; and one sister, Elaine. Thompson-Lengacher and Yoder...
Beverly Hartzler — PENDING

Beverly Hartzler, 88, Akron, died at 1:06 a.m. Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at her home. Arrangements are pending at Hartzler Funeral Home, Akron.
AKRON, IN
Obituaries
Randy England — UPDATED

Randy Blaine England, 63, Pierceton, died at 7:02 a.m. Saturday, July 9, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne. He was born Jan. 5, 1959. He is survived by five siblings, Lois Ladson, Mentone, Rick (Linda) England, Mentone, Debbie (Jim) Meredith, Warsaw, Benjamin England Jr., Sidney and Turner “T.C.” (Julia) England, Pierceton; and two sisters-in-law, Christa and Elaine England.
Kristopher Riddle — PENDING

Kristopher M. Riddle, 31, died Tuesday, July 12, 2022, in Marshall County. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
MARSHALL COUNTY, IN
Wayne Wallace

Wayne Wallace, 82, North Liberty, died at 9:49 a.m. Sunday, July 10, 2022, at his home. He was born May 11, 1940. He married Joyce Guhse on May 1, 1965, in Lakeville; she survives. Wayne is survived by their two children, Lyn (Mike) Swartz, Buchanan, Mich. and Jeffrey (Derek) Wallace,...
NORTH LIBERTY, IN
Roger Hyden

Roger D. Hyden, 74, Warsaw, died Tuesday, July 12, 2022. Roger was born July 31, 1947, in Paintsville, Ky., the son of (the late) Eugene and Katherine (Young) Hyden. He married Mazie M. (Shepherd) Hyden on Feb. 4, 1967; she preceded him in death July 7, 2007, after 40 years of marriage. Roger retired from Myer Levin & Sons after 40 years with the company. He enjoyed the time he spent with family and friends and was devoted to his grandchildren. He was an avid golfer and member at Stonehenge Golf Club, Winona Lake and Rozella Ford Golf Club, Warsaw.
WARSAW, IN
Sam Muffley

Sam Muffley, 73, Plymouth, died at 10 a.m. Sunday, July 10, 2022, at his residence. He was born April 20, 1944. He married Diane Cunningham on May 22, 1981; she survives. He is also survived by son, Steven (Traci) Mahoney, Rochester; daughter, Summer (Thomas) Molitierno, Plymouth; seven grandchildren; a great-granddaughter; and his sisters-in-law, Nancy (Charlie) Bailey, Kathy Cunningham and Sandy Muffley.
PLYMOUTH, IN
Myrtle Sliter — UPDATED

Myrtle Luella Sliter, 87, Warsaw, died Saturday, July 9, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor, Warsaw. She was born Jan. 12, 1935. She married Paul Sliter on Aug. 16, 1969; he preceded her in death. She is survived by her son, Russell (Janet) Veach, North Manchester; stepsons, Harvey (Julia) Sliter,...
Robert “Bob” Burch

Robert Lee “Bob” Burch, 91, Timbercrest Senior Living Community, North Manchester, died at 7:35 a.m. Sunday, July 10, 2022, at Timbercrest Healthcare Center. He was born Sep. 2, 1930. He married Joann Johnson on Aug. 24, 1952; she survives. He is also survived by four children, Sharon Burch,...
NORTH MANCHESTER, IN
Barbara Holloway

Barbara L. Holloway, 76, Mentone, died at 8:15 a.m. Monday, July 11, 2022, at her residence. She was born Oct. 26, 1945. She married Michael E. Holloway Sr. on Sep. 28, 1968; he survives. She is also survived by sons, Michael Holloway Jr., Warsaw, Mitchell (Michelle) Holloway, Mentone and Mason...
MENTONE, IN
Terry Mast

Terry R. Mast, 79, Goshen, died Sunday, July 10, 2022, at Greencroft Healthcare, Goshen. He was born Nov. 5, 1942. He married Merry Longcor on Feb. 10, 1973; she survives. He is also survived by three children, Analisa Perry and Jed Mast, both of Ligonier and Jaimmie Miller, Port Saint Lucie, Fla.; two grandchildren; a great-grandson; and seven siblings, Linda Sheets, Wakarusa, George (Charlotte) Mast, K. Don (Wanda) Mast, Janet Wileman, Jolene Franks, Tom (Pat) Mast and Margaret (Denny) Hahn, all of Goshen.
GOSHEN, IN
Daniel Voreis — UPDATED

Daniel Owen Voreis, 68, Argos, died Friday, July 8, 2022. He was born Dec. 20, 1953. He married Denise A. Voreis on March 3, 1984; she survives. He is also survived by his daughters: Christine (Brian) Hides, Lake Bluff, Ill., Tracy (Andy Dabasinskas) Voreis, Centennial, Colo. and Karisa (Sam) Laughlin, Carmel; his son, Kreig (Christina) Voreis, Carmel; five grandchildren; his sister, Marilyn Voreis, St. Petersburg, Fla.; his brothers: Thomas (Darcy) Voreis, Noblesville, John (Fran) Voreis, Grandville, Mich. and William Voreis, Argos; and his sister-in-law, Beverly Voreis.
ARGOS, IN
Nancy Gibson

Nancy Aileen (Rose) Gibson, 75, formerly of Warsaw, died July 8, 2022, at Kosciusko Community Hospital, Warsaw. She was born July 8, 1947. She married Elbert Gibson in August 1965; he preceded her in death. She is survived by her children, Cathy (Darryl) Ramey, Eddie (April) Gibson, Tom (Pam) Gibson...
Stephen Tracey — UPDATED

Stephen Burton Tracey, 82, Syracuse, died peacefully July 6, 2022, surrounded by family. Stephen was born Sep. 28, 1939, in Weymouth, Mass. to Russell Sturgis Tracey and Margaret Evelyn Stetson. Stephen graduated from Boston Latin School in 1957 and attended Tufts University until 1960. He then entered the Massachusetts Army National Guard before completing his college at Suffolk University in 1964. Upon graduation, he traveled to San Francisco, Calif., where he met his first wife, Mary Gunhus (Campbell). They had three children, Kevin Tracey (Margie Slusser), Syracuse, Lara Eckrich, Granger and Patrick Tracey, Bloomington. Stephen has two stepchildren by Susan Ponder (Delgado), Barbara Williams (Jen Metz), North Port, Fla. and Scott Gardner, Cary, N.C.
SYRACUSE, IN

