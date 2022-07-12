Alice Dills

Roger D. Hyden, 74, Warsaw, died Tuesday, July 12, 2022. Roger was born July 31, 1947, in Paintsville, Ky., the son of (the late) Eugene and Katherine (Young) Hyden. He married Mazie M. (Shepherd) Hyden on Feb. 4, 1967; she preceded him in death July 7, 2007, after 40 years of marriage. Roger retired from Myer Levin & Sons after 40 years with the company. He enjoyed the time he spent with family and friends and was devoted to his grandchildren. He was an avid golfer and member at Stonehenge Golf Club, Winona Lake and Rozella Ford Golf Club, Warsaw.

WARSAW, IN ・ 16 HOURS AGO