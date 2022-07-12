ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
12 Top Amazon Prime Day Deals Idahoans Will Probably Love

By Parker Kane
 2 days ago
It’s that time of year again and Prime Day is back!. All day today and tomorrow (July 12th and 13th) Amazon Prime Day is underway and there are a lot of deals — keep scrolling to check out 12 of the top deals featured on Amazon 👇....

MIX 106

You Might Be From Idaho If…

We're going to try and keep the potato jokes to a minimum, but no promises. Being born and raised in Idaho is a badge of honor for many. It means you're from one of the most beautiful places on the planet, you're (probably) a hard worker with good values, and you don't think the blue turf is really that big of a deal. Sound like you?
IDAHO STATE
MIX 106

This is What Makes Idaho Sexier Than Montana

When it comes to matters of state affairs, Big Seven Travel is calling it like they see it, one Shallow Hal judgement at a time. A recent study performed by the popular leisure and travel company begs an age-old question some say has bedeviled Americans for generations: in the land of the free and home of the brave, which of its great 50 states is the hottest? In case you're still circling the airport on that one, we'll help you land the plane: we're not talking about weather or seasons.
IDAHO STATE
104.3 WOW Country

One of Idaho’s Largest Companies Opening New Location Soon, Now Hiring

Albertsons is massive in the gem state. The local Idaho beginning of the now massive and International supermarket is a story of goals, dedication and focus. Joe Albertson (October 17, 1906 – January 20, 1993) is a great story of hard work and determination leading to wealth. Wikipedia says "After graduation from Caldwell High School in 1925, Albertson studied business for two years at the College of Idaho in Caldwell. At the age of thirty-two, (and having to borrow money) Albertson opened his first store in 1939 on three principles: quality, good value, and excellent service. Joe and his wife started the J.A. and Kathryn Albertson Foundation that has given more than $750 million to Idaho's communities."
IDAHO STATE
104.3 WOW Country

Inflation Relief Checks Are On The Way to Idaho

The cost of living seems to be rising every day and it’s anyone’s guess as to when things will level out. Finding a place to live is as expensive as ever, gas prices are out of control, and the cost of groceries continues to rise amidst the random shortages.
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

These 5 Beers Are Actually Illegal in Idaho

As we're in the thick of summer, I just have to say: there is nothing quite like an ice-cold, refreshing beer. However, too much of a good thing could actually be a bad thing... and no, we're not talking about smashing out a 12-pack on a Monday night on the couch. We're talking about the alcohol by volume and according to the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism, "regular beer" is supposed to have around 5% ABV whereas "some light beers" have 4.2% ABV. But, what if you enjoyed a brew that was a tad bit higher?
IDAHO STATE
104.3 WOW Country

I Can’t Believe This is the Most Popular Children’s Book in Idaho

Life as a parent can be hectic at times but at the end of the day, it’s one of the most rewarding roles one could have in life. The best part? You get the opportunities to share (and relive) some of the best moments of your childhood with your children. Before there were tablets and iPhones, we had a thing called books. We’re not talking about these “new age” books either, we’re talking about the classics such as ‘Corduroy’ (the bear in case anyone forgot!), ‘The Giving Tree’, and my personal favorite, ‘Where the Wild Things Are.’
IDAHO STATE
MIX 106

5 Idaho Diners, Drive-Ins, And Dives We Love But Guy Fieri Would Hate

I said it once, and I will say it again. Guy Fieri has got to come back to Idaho. It's been too long, and we have a lot of tasty grub for him to chowdown. Boise, especially, has gone through a lot of growth and positive change since Guy brought Triple D here a few years ago. It's time he makes his return because he have a lot to offer him.
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Idaho Has A Whopping $151 Million in Unclaimed Cash

Living in the digital age that we do, it’s easy to overlook or miss things. We have dozens of passwords to remember, we’re regularly distracted by social media, and we still have our everyday lives going on. Shoot, I can’t tell you how many times I forgot to update my address or change my personal info on old accounts. If you’re in the same boat, you may want to check out the site for the Idaho State Treasurer’s Office and look into “unclaimed property.”
IDAHO STATE
104.3 WOW Country

Idahouse Hunters: Make Your Pick Between Three Idaho Homes

Let's bring your favorite HGTV show to the small screen! Well, the smaller screen, I suppose. We'll play our own game of HGTV's House Hunters and call it...Idahouse Hunters. We'll play it just like you see it on TV. I'll play the role of your peppy real estate agent and will show you three very different style homes that are currently on the market in the Idaho.
IDAHO STATE
