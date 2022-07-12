12 Top Amazon Prime Day Deals Idahoans Will Probably Love

As we're in the thick of summer, I just have to say: there is nothing quite like an ice-cold, refreshing beer. However, too much of a good thing could actually be a bad thing... and no, we're not talking about smashing out a 12-pack on a Monday night on the couch. We're talking about the alcohol by volume and according to the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism, "regular beer" is supposed to have around 5% ABV whereas "some light beers" have 4.2% ABV. But, what if you enjoyed a brew that was a tad bit higher?

IDAHO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO