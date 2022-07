MARYLAND (WBFF) — Comptroller Peter Franchot is reminding Marylanders that Friday July 15th is the deadline to file and pay state individual income taxes for 2021. "Many Marylanders and their families are still struggling from the hits they’ve taken during the pandemic. My decision to push back the filing deadline for the third straight year has given taxpayers who need it some extra breathing room, “ Comptroller Franchot said. “Agency staff will help set up payment plans for those who are unable to pay the full amount owed, however all taxpayers must file and pay what they can by July 15.”

MARYLAND STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO