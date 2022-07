Twins: -1.5 (+145) I'm banking on the White Sox to make it two straight on Friday against the division leading Twins, mainly because of their ability to rake against lefties. Left hander Devin Smeltzer draws the start for the Twins, and while his numbers look appealing on the surface, he is primed for regression over the second half of the season. He has a 3.92 ERA, but a FIP of 5.54. Factor in that he is facing the White Sox, who have the best OPS against southpaws this season, and this can be the time to pounce.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 49 MINUTES AGO