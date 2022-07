BTS ARMY may love the catchy, uplifting hits of the K-pop supergroup, but J-Hope is ready to break the mold a bit and share more of his own style in his solo album, Jack in the Box, which arrived Friday (July 15). And in a new interview, he explains what fans can experience on his new release and what it will share about him as a person and artist.

