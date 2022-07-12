Prowler Spotted In Creepy Video 2X In 1 Month In Manchester Twp.: Police

The camera thief caught on camera before he steals it. Photo Credit: Northern York County Regional police department

For the second time in a month, a man was caught on security camera breaking into a home in central Pennsylvania, police say.

The most recent time, he was spotted entering the back porch of a home in the 2700 block of Clearbrook Blvd. in Manchester Township around 1:32 a.m. July 10, according to Northern York County Regional police.

He can be seen in the video creeping into the home after slowly opening the porch door, and then going in and taking a beer.

The same man, based on the footage, was also spotted at another break in where he stole the security camera from a shed behind a home in the 700 block of Chesterbrook Drive, Manchester Township around 1 a.m. on June 22, according to a release by the department.

That time he also stole a tape measure and a pair of sunglasses, according to the police.

Anyone who recognizes the man pictures is asked to contact the Northern York County Regional Police Department at 717.467.TELL (8355) or tips@nycrpd.org.

