Former Hogs get ready to compete in The $1 Million Basketball Tournament

Team Arkansas first practice concluded in Roland, AR after some drills and some five on five work on the hardwood. The TBT tournament begins on July 16th and this team gets three full days of practices together. They will begin their journey in the Omaha Region with the number two seed, but some of the former Hogs think they should be higher. They want to prove themselves in that $1 Million tourney, and it starts at practice.

