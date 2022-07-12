ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Hogs get ready to compete in The $1 Million Basketball Tournament

By CJ Maclin
Team Arkansas first practice concluded in Roland, AR after some drills and some five on five work on the hardwood. The TBT tournament begins on July 16th and this team gets three full days of practices together. They will begin their journey in the Omaha Region with the number two seed, but some of the former Hogs think they should be higher. They want to prove themselves in that $1 Million tourney, and it starts at practice.

ROLAND, Ark. — As his squad scrimmages at the HBLA gym in Roland, Jimmy Whitt can’t help but laugh. “It’s kind of like a pickup game, but slightly more organized.”. Also, a cool million bucks are on the line. It’s the return of the succinctly named “The Basketball Tournament,” and the return of Team Arkansas, a squad made up largely of guys with Natural State ties. It’s officially listed as a University of Arkansas alumni team, but head coach Monty Patel made it an emphasis to recruit guys connected to the entire state.
