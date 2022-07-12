ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Evers raises $10.1 million for Wisconsin governor's race

By SCOTT BAUER Associated Press
Leader Telegram
Leader Telegram
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jShc6_0gcpdH2200
FILE - Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers addresses a joint session of the Legislature in the Assembly chambers during the governor's State of the State speech at the state Capitol on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, in Madison, Wis. Gov. Evers on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, reported raising more than $10 million over the first six months of this year as he prepares to face a tough re-election bid in the battleground state this November. Andy Manis

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers on Tuesday reported raising more than $10 million over the first six months of this year as the Democrat prepares to face a tough reelection bid in the battleground state in November.

The campaign for Wisconsin governor is shaping up to be the most expensive in state history. Outside groups are pouring millions into the race and Republicans vying to win the Aug. 9 primary are also spending furiously. The top Republican candidates, construction company co-owner Tim Michels and former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, have until Friday to report their fundraising totals.

Evers has raised more than $20 million since 2021 and had $7.6 million cash on hand, his campaign said. He raised more than twice what former Republican Gov. Scott Walker did in the first six months of 2018.

Evers' campaign manager, Cassi Fenili, said in a statement that Evers' record fundraising shows the “overwhelming grassroots support Governor Evers has earned.”

But Democratic incumbents like Evers face a tough road this fall, with polls showing high Republican enthusiasm and history showing that the same party as the president in midterm elections often fares poorly. Republicans are attacking Evers over inflation, high gas prices and crime. Evers and other Democrats hope the the U.S. Supreme Court's recent overturning of the Roe v. Wade decision, which led to an 1849 state law banning abortion to take effect, will motivate their side to vote.

“Whether it’s helping small businesses, protecting access to abortion, fixing thousands of miles of roads and bridges, or investing in our public schools, Governor Evers is leading with respect, compassion, and fairness,” Fenili said.

Both Michels and Kleefisch, who polls show are leading the Republican field, were campaigning in northern Wisconsin this week. Michels, a millionaire who has won the backing of former President Donald Trump, has been spending millions on television ads to introduce himself to voters. He last ran for office in 2004. Kleefisch last week issued her first attack ad against Michels and followed it up this week with a spot featuring Walker going after Michels over gas prices.

Kleefisch and Michels, along with a third candidate state Rep. Timothy Ramthun, were slated to debate for the first time July 24.

The fundraising reports due Friday will be the first for Michels and Ramthun, both of whom got into the race this year. Kleefisch entered in September and raised more than $3.3 million over four months.

The Wisconsin Democracy Campaign, which tracks campaign spending, reported this month that outside groups had spent or planned to spend nearly $25 million in the race so far. The spending was nearly evenly divided between Democratic and Republican groups.

That spending is expected to skyrocket after the primary.

Leaders of the Wisconsin Democratic and Republican parties said at a WisPolitics.com event last month that they expected total spending on the governor's race and others this year in the state, including a hotly contested U.S. Senate race, to exceed $700 million.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Elections
State
Wisconsin State
City
Madison, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Evers
Person
Tim Michels
Person
Rebecca Kleefisch
Person
Donald Trump
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Leader Telegram

Leader Telegram

Eau Claire, WI
111
Followers
1K+
Post
35K+
Views
ABOUT

Of the dozens of newspapers being printed in Eau Claire in the mid-1800s, two stood the test of time. The newspaper business was fiercely competitive in those days. Many efforts failed; however, the Eau Claire Leader and the Eau Claire Daily Telegram survived. W. H. Lamb began the Eau Claire Leader in April 1881. At the time, the newspaper had a daily circulation of 300. The Leader was sold to William K. Atkinson in 1885. This morning paper grew to a circulation of 3,000 by 1889. In 1896, the Leader moved into a building at 407 South Barstow Street where it remained until 1912, when the Leader and the Telegram merged. The evening Eau Claire Daily Telegram was started in 1894 by William Irvine of Chippewa Falls. W. P. Welch and A. J. Rich purchased the Telegram in August 1895. Later, W. P. Welch, G. A. Bary and Charles Fiske incorporated the paper into the Telegram Publishing Co. The Leader and Daily Telegram merged into the Eau Claire Press Company in 1912 under the Company’s first president, C. W. Fiske. The two papers were published from the same building at 405 South Barstow Street until moving to a new and larger facility at 701 South Farwell Street. Ancestors of the Atkinson and Graaskamp families founded the Eau Claire Press Company and merged the two existing local papers: the Eau Claire Leader and the Daily Telegram. The Company's initial focus centered around the printing and publishing of these two local papers. On June 8, 1970, the two papers were merged into the afternoon Leader-Telegram. After 130 years of ownership by the Atkinson and Graaskamp families, APG purchased the Leader-Telegram in June 2018.

 https://www.leadertelegram.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy